Pospisil: Fort Calhoun aims to make first boys state basketball tournament since 1923

You bet Fort Calhoun wants to be in the district final round for a chance to be at state. For the first time in almost a century.

Yes, that drought is 99 years.

The safe route is to keep winning. Which the Pioneers barely did Tuesday night, coming back and then holding on for a 44-42 win over Douglas County West in the C1-3 subdistrict semifinals.

It enhanced their chances of being in the final 16 for the winner-take-all district finals that will be either Saturday or Monday — even if they can’t beat Omaha Concordia for a second time this season. The first was when the Mustangs, who will host Thursday’s 7 p.m. final, were No. 1 in the preseason before losing 53-46 at Fort Calhoun in December.

The district-final field takes the 12 subdistrict winners and the next four in the NSAA point standings. Fort Calhoun is ninth overall. It would need wins from five of the eight teams ahead of it — there is one head-to-head matchup in that group — to qualify if it loses to Concordia.

“What we've stressed for our kids all year long is go one-and-O, and next game is the most important," Pioneers coach T.J. O’Connor said. “Obviously now that gets really accentuated a little bit. It should be a great atmosphere.

“As a high school athlete, you can't ask for anything more than to play in those types of games and so I think our kids will be looking forward to it. We need to get rested up. They’re a heck of a ballclub. They were No. 1 for a while for a reason and they're as good as there is out there.”

Class C-1 No. 9 Fort Calhoun is 19-4, tying its school record for wins from 2012-13. Even their 1923 Class N state championship team was only 15-3. That was the school’s last tournament appearance.

Perhaps the only time in recent memory, maybe since 1923, that Fort Calhoun was in a district final was three years ago, when it lost to Auburn 63-37. The win led to the first of three consecutive state titles for Auburn. The Pioneers’ Schwarz twins, Zane and Carsen, played a lot in that loss.

They and sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman are the hub of the Pioneers offense. They combined for 35 points against the Falcons, with Carsen getting 20. But the other two starters, Austin Welchert and Owen Newbold, contributed in the comeback needed after Brady Travis of Douglas County West went off for 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions for a 38-33 lead for the Falcons (15-8). He finished with 25 points.

Newbold made two free throws before Welchert’s 3 with 2:18 left put the Pioneers in the lead to stay.

“We've had a great year," O’Connor said. “We obviously played them twice and already beat them and that’s a really good basketball team. They've teetered on the Top 10. They've had some good wins. We've seen them a lot. We're really familiar with each other. Coach does a really good job with them over there. And fortunately, we were able to weather some foul problems.

“But I was just happy for our kids. It's kind of been our M.O. this year. We just find a way when it's time.”

By halftime of its 69-40 win over Boys Town, Concordia (20-3) was on its way to back-to-back 20-win seasons. The Mustangs made 5 of 8 treys for a 39-16 lead, then improved on that .625 accuracy by going 5 of 7 (.714) in a 29-point third quarter before the second five finished things out.

Zac Kulus was 5 of 8 himself on 3s for 18 points, followed by Brock Olson with 15 and Zach Alharithy with 10. Malachi Washington had 18 points and 18 rebounds (12 on the offensive end) for Boys Town (7-16). The Cowboys finished the season with just two starters who had been in the lineup at the start of the year.

Douglas County West (15-8).....12 6 7 17—42

Fort Calhoun (19-4)....................9 9 11 15—44

DCW: Brody Travis 25, Parker Gaston 5, Zach Spanke 4, Joe Graham 4, Gavin Jensen 2, Cael Dembinski 2.

FC: Carsen Schwarz 20, Zane Schwarz 9, Grayson Bouwman 5, Austin Welchert 4, Owen Newbold 4, Glenn Hunter 1.

Boys Town (7-16).....................6 10 14 10—40

At Omaha Concordia (20-3)....19 20 29 1—69

BT: Malachi Washington 18, TJ Covington 13, Zach Taylor 6, DaShawn Gomes 3.

OC: Zac Kulus 19, Brock Olson 15, Zach Alharithy 10, Quientan McCafferty 8, Justin Otten 7, Karsen Mathsen 6, Elliott Wilson 3, Jack Thrasher 1.

1s-vs-2s at Skutt

In this year of altering the postseason to accommodate the Big Ten wrestling tournament coming to Lincoln, doesn’t Wednesday have to be the first time the top two teams in a class, girls and boys, play in the same gym on the same night in subdistricts or districts?

Omaha Skutt, its teams unbeaten and top-ranked in Class B, will treat its games with the No. 2s — Elkhorn North girls and Omaha Roncalli boys — separately. The 1,200-seat gym will be cleared out after the 5:15 p.m. girls game, then reopened at 7:30 for the 8 p.m. boys game. A new ticket must be purchased for re-entry.

Skutt gave defending champion Elkhorn North its only loss and is 2-0 against Roncalli.

Class A districts

Most game times have been set for Class A district games on Friday and Monday. The official pairings released Tuesday match those projected in Monday’s ratings column.

District 1

Friday: Omaha Burke (4-17) at Bellevue East (3-19), 7.

Monday: Friday winner at Millard North (21-2), 7; Kearney (12-10) at Omaha North (13-10), 6.

District 2

Friday: Norfolk (3-19) at Lincoln High (5-17), 6.

Monday: Friday winner at Bellevue West (21-3), 7; Millard South (12-10) at North Platte (13-8), 6.

District 3

Friday: Omaha Northwest (0-22) at Columbus (5-17), 6:30.

Monday: Friday winner at Omaha Westside (22-2), TBA; Millard West (10-12) at Lincoln East (13-8), 7.

District 4

Monday: Omaha Benson (4-18) at Omaha Central (18-6), 6:30; Papillion-La Vista (10-12) at Elkhorn South (14-8), 6.

District 5

Monday: Fremont (8-12) at Gretna (16-6), 7; Omaha South (10-12) at Lincoln Southwest (15-7), 6.

District 6

Monday: Omaha Bryan (6-16) at Omaha Creighton Prep (15-7), 6; Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6), TBA.

District 7

Monday: Lincoln North Star (9-14) at Papillion-La Vista South (15-7), 7; Lincoln Southeast (10-12) at Lincoln Pius X (16-7), 7.

All finals are Wednesday, Mar. 2.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.