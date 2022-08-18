Pospisil: Friday Night Lights is kicking off with high profile games in Week Zero

Summer lasts another month. But here come the boys of fall.

It shouldn’t feel like summer on Friday night, which is a break for the 12 teams that start their football seasons a week ahead of the rest. Such scheduling was needed to get teams full regular-season schedules.

All three Class A games are compelling. The best is preseason No. 3 Bellevue West against No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep at Burke Stadium. On the field will be at least four Division I pledges or prospects.

For Bellevue West, junior quarterback Danny Kaelin has been holding multiple Power Five offers for a year. It’s been two years for junior receiver Dae’Vonn Hall. For Prep, it’s NU lineman commit Sam Sledge and North Dakota State running back commit Charmar Brown. Prep offensive tackle Rocco Marcelini is committed to Princeton.

West rates the edge in the game televised on Cox 13. Both teams have ranked opponents to play next week, too, with Bellevue West against No. 6 Omaha North and Prep against No. 1 Omaha Westside.

By the way, Burke Stadium is still using a portable videoboard until OPS resolves a permanent solution to replacing the giant one in the north end zone.

North Platte is breaking in a new coach, Kurt Altig, and hoping senior Kolten Tilford has a season similar to what launched Vince Genatone to Nebraska boys athlete of the year honors, when it visits Papillion-La Vista South. Papio South has a fine running back as well in senior Devyn Jones. Give the edge to the host Titans.

Back after a two-year absence is the F&C Club Cup game between Fremont and Columbus, a tradition started in 1920 when Columbus — with one of its all-time teams tamed the Tigers 119-0. Columbus won the last meeting in 2019. Fremont last possessed the battered silver trophy in 2015, prior to another two-year gap when Columbus swung down to Class B.

The Discoverers visit Heedum Field in Fremont for a game on News Channel Nebraska. Both teams have experienced front lines. While Columbus is breaking in a new quarterback, its carryover from a seven-win season could be the difference here.

The other three games Friday are in eight man, with two of Eight Man-1’s newest teams colliding in the Panhandle. Preseason No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s visits Bridgeport. Also, Summerland visits Riverside and Alma visits Superior. The picks are St. Patrick’s; Riverside, since it’s gaining the returners from Six Man semifinalist Spalding Academy; and Superior, back after a stint in 11-man.

North Platte has its two schools playing this week, and they couldn’t be farther apart for road games.

A week away?

Lincoln Northwest is to make its debut next Friday against Ralston at what will be a nifty Union Bank Stadium on campus. From what I observed Wednesday, it’s got to be a two-minute drill for the stadium to be ready.

The turf has been stretched out but with the fill still in large bags. The press box on the west side and the entrance on the east side are unfinished.

Talking turf

New turf fields have sprouted during the summer. Making the switch from grass have been Krantz Field at Blair, Ray Ehlers Field at Lexington, Viking Field at Grand Island Northwest and South Sioux City’s stadium.

South Sioux City will play its home games this year at Dakota Valley in South Dakota near North South City. Grand Island Northwest has moved its first two home games. The Sept. 9 game with Seward will be at Hastings College and the Sept. 16 game with Elkhorn North at Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium.

Wakefield included turf in its new athletic complex that replaces the Eaton Field ball diamond as its field after 79 seasons. Creighton Prep has replaced its turf. So has Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field.

Buena Vista games

Omaha’s new Buena Vista will play its four home games this year at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium. The first one is next Thursday against fellow freshman school Westview.

Coaches remembered

Over the summer were the passings of former Elkhorn athlete and McCook football coach Dave Dunham and retired Tekamah-Herman football coach Michael Hunt.

Dunham, 76, was a Doane University graduate who coached at Bellevue High and McCook before stints at four schools in Kansas. He died July 25 In Bennington, Kansas. His guardians in Elkhorn were Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Gene Kruger and wife Ruth.

Hunt, 80, was at Scribner for four years and Tekamah for 32. The Tecumseh graduate played shortstop at Peru State.​