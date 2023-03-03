The preliminaries are over.

Or, as a veteran tournament worker suggested, Class B should have brought in only Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North for a best two-of-three series.

With apologies to the rest of the class and the six other teams that qualified, it’s been a two-horse race all season. Friday’s semifinals validated it.

Elkhorn North 62, York 20. Running clock for the final 13:20.

Omaha Skutt 63, Sidney 36. ‘Twas 26-3 with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

Elkhorn North’s only loss was to Skutt in the second game of the season for the Wolves and the first for Skutt. The SkyHawks’ only loss was two weeks later to Oakland O’Dowd, which is No. 18 in MaxPreps’ California rankings, in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Any breakdown of Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Pinnacle Bank Arena starts with the dynamic backcourt duos on each team. Britt Prince and McKenna Murphy for North, Peyton McCabe and Molly Ladwig for Skutt.

Prince got her 30 points against York on even fewer shots — 12 — than the 15 it took to get her 28 on Thursday against Norris. She missed just one, a 3 taken from inside the state outline on the Pinnacle Bank Arena court at the end of the first quarter.

Murphy has had games of 14 and 13. McCabe 8 and 20, Ladwig 25 and 14.

“Elkhorn North is just who they are,” Skutt coach Kip Colony said. You know that everybody knows the roles in the team. Bottom line is you're going to get kids that are going to go rebound, they're going to set picks for Britt, Murphy's going to spot up and shoot, she's going to drive.

“They’re just very fundamental. And it'll be interesting because we played him at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year. Now we're seeing again at the end of the year, so it's kind of an interesting picture. We’re happy to get there and we're happy to have a shot.”

It’s the fifth meeting in two years. Last year, Skutt won 63-54, then lost 62-60 in subdistricts and 49-36 in the title game. Its win this year was 42-35.

Dolliver on the rise

If Dick Vitale was here, he’d declare Halle Dolliver a diaper dandy. The Malcolm freshman nearly got the Clippers to an upset of North Bend in the day’s opening game. She had 15 of her 25 points in the final quarter of a 48-42 C-1 semifinal loss.

“She can shoot, she can receive, she's strong,’’ North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “We just don't have a lot of people that can match up physically with her because you go out and guard her and she's able to get to the rim on you because of her strength, and she doesn't miss free throws. She's just hard to guard for anybody.”

Dolliver has 44 points in the tournament, with a third-place game to go against Bridgeport on Saturday, and a school-record 551 on the season.

“Yeah, it feels like she's not quite done yet,’’ Clippers coach Andy Klepper said. “She's played a lot of basketball. Has a high IQ for a freshman. We don't really even refer to her as a freshman anymore.

“It’s kind of hard to call her leader as a freshman but she really is. In every stat category, she's our top dog.”

Her parents are former Sandy Creek all-stater Amber Shaw and former Stanton all-stater Jon Dolliver. He’s also an assistant director and the tournament director for basketball at the NSAA.

Heavy hearts for Sterups

The North Bend coach and his family, including freshman starter Lauren, are mourning the death of their father and grandfather, Vic Sterup, on Thursday in North Platte. The elder Sterup was 73.

“It's been emotional, up and down, here,’’ the coach said. “He’s been sick for a while. It was still surprising.”

He wants his team to stay focused on the tournament, which for North Bend ends Saturday with the Tigers playing Adams Central with a fourth consecutive Class C-1 title on the line.

“We’ve told them to play it as normal as possible,’’ he said. “I know that they all care, but we've just tried to keep things as normal as possible and they've done a really good job of doing that. It's about them in the end.”

Services for Vic Sterup will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home in North Platte.

Stu’s Views

Top performer: Millard South’s Mya Babbitt became the first at state to make eight 3-pointers in a game. The record had been seven, most recently last year by her. Her 28 points are the most in Class A’s six games, topped only overall by Britt Prince’s tourney-high 30 against York.

Game winner: Kadi Kimberly’s 3-pointer, the only basket of overtime, that boosted Adams Central to a 47-44 win over previously undefeated Bridgeport.

Blowout city: Expected were the two tight games in Class C-1 and the two runaways in Class B. Millard South made it three of those in a row. Millard North-Lincoln High thankfully gave a four-quarter closing to the night.

Color coordinated: Sidney coach Tyler Shaw’s necktie Thursday was orange. Beatrice wears orange. On Friday, the tie was green. Skutt wears green. He always wears a tie of the other team’s primary color. “It’s kind of my thing,’’ Shaw said. “It started at Yutan when I was a freshman coach.”

Double-booked: Millard South’s band, with the best possible excuse, was a late arrival. It was coming from performing at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Conference in downtown Lincoln.

Breaking in a new gym: The third-place games Saturday are at Lincoln Northwest, north of Exit 395 on Interstate 80. Those will be the first varsity games there. Northwest canceled their inaugural girls and boys seasons.​

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Friday

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday