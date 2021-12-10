Pospisil: Grand Island falls to St. Louis Vashon at Norm Stewart 48-Hour Classic

Grand Island was the first team from Nebraska to play on national television in any high school sport.
As a top-50 senior, Isaac Traudt was the reason the Islanders had the honor. And the Virginia signee kept them in the game for 3½ quarters against defending Missouri 4A champion St. Louis Vashon on Friday afternoon in the Norm Stewart 48-Hour Classic in Columbia, Missouri.
Traudt had 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a play that ESPNU’s announcers were plugging for SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day. Grand Island led by seven in the third quarter, but succumbed to Vashon’s depth and defense in a 53-41 loss that dropped the Nebraskans to 0-3.
The Islanders made 20 of their 27 turnovers in the first three quarters and yet it took a Wolverine bucket before the buzzer for Vashon to lead 35-33. Then the Missourians scored the first six of the fourth quarter while the turnovers kept coming and Vashon improved their denial defense against the 6-foot-10 Traudt, giving him only two shooting opportunities.
He was 10 of 21 from the field, including 2 of 7 on 3s. His dunk was a two-hander from the middle of the lane.
Jacob Nesvara was next in scoring for preseason No. 8 Grand Island with seven points. Barrett Olson hit two 3s for six. Kytan Fyfe and Colton Marsh each had two points.
Grand Island stays in Columbia to play Blue Valley, Kansas, at 9 p.m. Saturday in the next-to-last game of the Norm Stewart Classic. The non-stop games began Thursday night. Incredibly, teams agreed to play at 2 in the morning just to be on ESPN+ or ESPNU3.
Skutt 61, North Platte 39
North Platte also hit the road this weekend, starting Friday night at preseason Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt and continuing Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. game at Elkhorn North.
Skutt (2-0) has reloaded nicely around returning starters James Gninefou and Grant Dvorak. Jake Brack, a 6-8 junior, had 16 points and eight rebounds in the 61-39 win over the Bulldogs (1-2). He has a nice touch from 8-10 feet. The SkyHawks have more height on their roster with 6-9 junior Jack Healy, 6-7 senior starter Nate Zuroske and 6-6 junior Matt Scholl.
Gninefou had 14 points. So did JJ Ferrin, who made his first four 3-point shots before cooling off. Dvorak had eight.
River Johnston’s 16 points led North Platte, but nine came in the final quarter after Skutt broke open the game with a 16-5 third quarter for a 50-29 lead.
Prince goes for 36
In between the Grand Island and Skutt games, I happened to be at Elkhorn North since my twins were playing in the sixth-grade pep band. They didn’t hit many sour notes (a dad’s perspective), nor did the Wolves’ Britt Prince.
The sophomore had a sizzling 36 points, adding six to her school record, in a 79-48 win over Class B No. 5 Bennington. The Wolves led 51-21 at the half.
No. 1s to collide
Preseason Class B No. 1 Omaha Roncalli (2-0) visits Class C-1 No. 1 Omaha Concordia (1-1) for a 5:45 p.m. game Saturday, a rare matchup of top-ranked teams anytime. Concordia is coming off a 53-46 loss Tuesday night at Fort Calhoun (4-0), so it should be looking for a bounce-back win.
In that same boat is Lincoln Pius X, beaten 67-55 at home Thursday by Omaha South (2-1). The No. 6 Thunderbolts (2-1) visit No. 1 Bellevue West for a 7:15 p.m. game Saturday.
Storm’s Hinrichs at nationals
State boys cross country champion Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South, who has signed with Notre Dame, will be competing in Saturday’s national meet at Balboa Park in San Diego.
Hinrichs qualified by finishing fifth in regionals. His race is at noon.