Pospisil: Grand Island Northwest scores twice late to hand Elkhorn North first loss

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Winless in three games, two that were could-have-beens, and trailing by 17 at halftime.

Grand Island Northwest was on the precipice. Of this game. Of this season.

What rose up was gumption. And when the Vikings scored 14 points in the final 3:21, completing the comeback for a 24-20 victory over previously undefeated Elkhorn North, it brought their coach, Kevin Stein, to the precipice of tears.

“I told our dudes, I said, you know, I'm gonna cry. Because it’s been hard," Stein said. “Scott Frost is (was) going through it, and Husker fans are going through it and one thing that's awesome and frustrating about 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids is, is sometimes you don't know how to dig deep, and that's what sports does for kids and I'm just proud, real proud.

“Halftime was the first time I was concerned about our team folding. It proved me wrong.”

Elkhorn North now is the team that has to show resiliency after a heartbreaker. The Wolves, who were 1-8 each of their first two seasons, were so close to a signature win, even if it would have been against a winless team. Because despite losing to Class C-1 Aurora, which would be highly ranked in Class B, Omaha Skutt and Seward, all ranked teams, Northwest stayed ninth in my ratings for this week and the Wolves were 10th.

For almost 45 minutes, they looked to go to 4-0. They built a 20-3 lead on Tommy Meckna’s 49-yard interception return on the third play of the game and touchdown runs by quarterback Josh Basilevac and Ryan Kennedy.

And even at 20-10, they stopped the Vikings by forcing a fumble on the goal line and had the field flipped and going into score. But Northwest turned them back inside its 5.

The spark, Stein said, was starting the second half with a three-and-out by his defense and a short-field touchdown.

“We haven’t had a running game that’s been very good. And man, we ran outside zone, outside zone, outside zone, score. Bam. OK, get a stop again," he said. “We go right down the field, and, unfortunately fumbled on the 6-inch line, and that was hard for our kids. I think they kind of thought, hey, we can do this, because we started getting stops. (Elkhorn North) started cramping and we had more energy and just stuck with it.”

North Dakota State lineman pledge Victor Isele’s punt block set up the first of Northwest’s late-game touchdowns. Quarterback Austin Payne, whose arm got a workout while completing 28 of 59 passes for 279 yards, scored on a sneak with 3:21 left.

His defense got another three-and-out, aided by the Elkhorn North returner signaling for a fair catch on the kickoff. In college, it would move the ball out to the 25, but not so in high school. And then he compounded his confusion by kneeling at the Wolves 8.

Getting possession at the EN 48, Payne completed three passes to get to the 18 and scored from the 14 two plays later.

Northwest heads to No. 5 Scottsbluff next week. Guess it’s off the precipice and on to the Bluffs.

Elkhorn North (3-1)........................13 7 0 0—20

Grand Island Northwest (1-3).........3 0 7 14—24

EN: Tommy Meckna 49 interception return (kick failed)

GINW: FG Peyton Atwood 29

EN: Josh Basilevac 32 run (Billy Hendryx kick)

EN: Ryan Kennedy 15 run (Hendryx kick)

GINW: Tyler Douglass 8 run (Atwood kick)

GINW: Austin Payne 1 run (Atwood kick)

Next week’s peek

District play begins, and not one game in Class A will be a ratings matchup. In fact, there are very few of those sprinkled throughout the classes.

In Class B, No. 4 Elkhorn visits No. 1 Bennington and No. 9 Grand Island Northwest makes the hike to No. 5 Scottsbluff on Friday. In C-2, No. 10 Oakland-Craig visits No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic. In Eight Man-2, No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart visits No. 3 BDS. All are on Friday.

Lincoln Northwest ends season

Lincoln Northwest’s varsity football season is over after the new school had played three games. It had forfeited Friday’s game with Beatrice and now Norris, Seward, Lexington, York and Waverly will receive forfeits.

School officials reported 15 of the 75 on the team are out because of illness or injuries. Of the remainder, there are 36 freshmen, 12 sophomores and 12 juniors. “Only a few of the Northwest players have any varsity experience, and even more have never played organized football prior to this year,’’ read a statement from the Lincoln Public Schools.