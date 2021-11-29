Pospisil: Gretna Dragons slay doubters, too, for unexpected state football championship

Who saw Gretna’s state championship coming?
In the preseason, only a few Class A coaches even mentioned the Dragons. Kudos to Todd Rice of North Platte, who had Gretna pegged the highest at No. 7. My preseason ratings didn’t include the Dragons.
Going into the playoffs, Gretna still was a long shot.
Yes, it was 8-1, the loss coming against Elkhorn South despite leading at halftime. But that was the Dragons’ only regular-season game against a first-round playoff winner. They had three one-score wins against sub-.500 teams.
The first round of the playoffs did little to suggest that a title run was coming, either. Gretna gave up 596 yards and six touchdowns in beating Lincoln East 59-42.
Then the magic kicked in. The defense came together. The Dragons proved us wrong.
Elkhorn South, which stopped itself on several drives, fell 14-7 in the rematch. Cinderella semifinalist Omaha North couldn't muster much resistance in the cold during a 34-0 setback.
Finally, in Memorial Stadium with its back next to the goal line in the final 30 seconds, Gretna rebuffed defending champion Omaha Westside 7-3.
“Some people might have just folded there," Dragon coach Michael Kayl said Tuesday night. “But our kids are pretty resilient, and they just refuse to lose.”
Gretna has been in Class A for four years — it never had been past the semifinal in Class B — and will stay in there for the next two years even as it in 2023 spins off a new high school, Gretna East. The district hasn't announced plans for how many grades will be in the new school in its first year. So this is the time for the Dragons to breathe fire on Class A.
Add in Bennington’s romp through Class B for its first state title in that class, and last week’s prime-time state championships suggest that suburban Omaha — Gretna and Bennington joining the Elkhorn schools — may be taking over as the state’s power base in football.
Bennington may have two more seasons in Class B before the district’s enrollment pushes the Badgers into Class A. A second high school is on the horizon.
The Badgers are eighth in the final all-class Top 10. They completed a 13-0 season by leaving Aurora in the dust with 21 points in the final two minutes of the first quarter in cruising to a 42-12 win.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Elkhorn South, Millard South and Bellevue West are nearly interchangeable for the 3-4-5 spots. Elkhorn South had the best shot to beat Gretna in the playoffs, hence the highest ranking of the three.
Previous No. 1 Millard South was the biggest upset victim of the playoff era in Class A, losing to 16th seed Omaha North in the first round.
Bellevue West’s defense never really came together, and it showed in losing a 20-3 lead at Westside in the semifinal. Bennington is placed ahead of North and North Platte, with Grand Island the No. 10 team in Class A for its first-round upset of Omaha Creighton Prep.
Class B: The semifinalists are the top four teams. Bennington was 5-0 against the rest.
Class C-1: With two-loss Columbus Lakeview giving Pierce a third loss in the title game, this was the class that took the longest to sort out. Kearney Catholic is third since its loss was in the semifinal to the champion while No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood’s only setback was a round earlier against Pierce. No. 8 Wayne (5-5) beat Lakeview and semifinalist Battle Creek in the regular season.
Class C-2: Like Wayne, No. 10 Wahoo Neumann is rewarded for going .500 against a daunting schedule. The Cavs won at Wilber-Clatonia, which was a surprising semifinalist, and had three one-score losses.
Eight Man-1: Neligh-Oakdale returns to the ratings at No. 10. Its 30-20 second-round loss to Hitchcock County looked that much better when Hitchcock blasted then-No. 10 Perkins County 58-6 in the next round.
Eight Man-2: No changes in the top five, with No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart’s 62-56 loss to champion Kenesaw on a par as No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford’s 46-40 loss to the winners in the state final. Riverside remains 10th, ahead of quarterfinalist Ansley-Litchfield, because the Chargers beat No. 5 Osceola and No. 7 Elgin/Pope John, the latter reaching the semifinal.
Six Man: No. 9 Pawnee City has the poorest record at 6-4, but the Indians avenged their regular-season loss to previously undefeated Red Cloud and beat finalist No. 5 McCool Junction during the season.
Forms needed
Football coaches who have not submitted all-state nominations to The World-Herald are asked to email their forms Monday. Basketball coaches are reminded to return preview forms by Tuesday.