Pospisil: Gretna Dragons slay doubters, too, for unexpected state football championship

Gretna has been in Class A for four years — it never had been past the semifinal in Class B — and will stay in there for the next two years even as it in 2023 spins off a new high school, Gretna East. The district hasn't announced plans for how many grades will be in the new school in its first year. So this is the time for the Dragons to breathe fire on Class A.

Add in Bennington’s romp through Class B for its first state title in that class, and last week’s prime-time state championships suggest that suburban Omaha — Gretna and Bennington joining the Elkhorn schools — may be taking over as the state’s power base in football.

Bennington may have two more seasons in Class B before the district’s enrollment pushes the Badgers into Class A. A second high school is on the horizon.

The Badgers are eighth in the final all-class Top 10. They completed a 13-0 season by leaving Aurora in the dust with 21 points in the final two minutes of the first quarter in cruising to a 42-12 win.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Elkhorn South, Millard South and Bellevue West are nearly interchangeable for the 3-4-5 spots. Elkhorn South had the best shot to beat Gretna in the playoffs, hence the highest ranking of the three.