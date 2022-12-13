Pospisil: Gretna East will be part of Metro Conference next season

High school athletics will not suffer while the NSAA operates -- for the third time in 13 years --without a permanent executive director.

That assurance is the institutional knowledge possessed by Jennifer Schwartz, who will become interim E.D. next summer when Jay Bellar retires after five years in Lincoln, and the experienced Nebraska School Activities Association staff.

But the revolving door for the top office in the NSAA building needs removal. Schwartz will be the sixth to head the NSAA since 2010, following Jim Tenopir (retirement), Steve Shanahan (interim), Rhonda Blanford-Green (resignation), Tenopir again (interim at the start; retirement) and Bellar.

This after the long tenures of the late Jim Riley (25 years) and Tenopir (nine) after him. Bellar’s five years are the longest since then.

The fruitless search for Bellar’s permanent replacement, followed by the quick decision by the five NSAA board members on the search committee to go the interim route (again, without applicants and interviews, as was done with Shanahan but not with Tenopir in his second stint), has created an unfortunate schism within the normally collegial octet.

The other three board members, who were candidates for the vacancy and thus ineligible to participate in the search and the vote, were unhappy they weren’t returned to the process after the turndown of all four finalists and being denied input on the next moves.

Bob Drews of Arapahoe, this year’s board chairman, clarified that the five eligible board members did the choosing of the finalists from the 13 applicants. I erred last week in saying the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association search firm, hired by the entire NSAA board, recommended the finalists.

Going forward, Drews said, the NSAA board will seek feedback from schools at the January district legislative meetings. It then will set parameters for a new search for a permanent executive director. A timeline for hiring another staff member to pick up Schwartz’s duties as associate director is another need.

Overdue, he said, is a “playbook” for guidance when board members apply for NSAA staff openings. Other state associations have procedures such as the board member taking a leave of absence so his or her alternate can be in on the search and selection. Or requiring resignation from the board. Had the NSAA not expanded its board from six to eight members, the board would have been in a quandary for the search because it would have lacked a quorum from having three ineligible members.

One more need for the NSAA board. Healing of its divisions.

Two Gretnas in Metro

Gretna East will belong to the Metro Conference after all when it opens next year.

The school district had weighed putting its second high school in the Eastern Midlands Conference, but changed course and Gretna East will join Gretna in the Metro as the league’s 22nd school. Both schools are likely Class B size next year but are in a high growth area.

The EMC will expand, however, to nine schools. Lincoln Standing Bear opens and Hastings will become the westernmost member.

Speaking of Class A, proposals to raise the enrollment cutoffs between Classes A and B will be voted on again at the January legislative meetings. The proposals would raise the cutoffs from 425 boys to 500 for football and from 850 students to 1,000 in all other activities.

Rather continuing to dicker with the numbers, make it simple. All schools in the Metro and Heartland Conferences are Class A. Class B starts with the 32 largest remaining schools. Require the two Class A leagues to take growing schools that seek membership.

Among other items on the January agendas are expanding use of the shot clock in basketball to Class B and raising the enrollment limit for eight-man football playoff eligibility (advocated here for many years) from 47 boys to 55.

Burke improvements

After seven years of wheel-spinning, Burke Stadium’s much-needed upgrade is to begin with new lights and scoreboard.

The OPS board approved Monday night the intent of Burke alumni to install new LED lights from Musco Sports Lighting valued at $265,000. The board will pay $837,500 to Digital Scoreboards LLC of Venice, Florida, to refurbish the existing video scoreboard on the stadium’s north bank. That board was 5 years old when it came from Rosenblatt Stadium in 2011 and was unusable for the 2022 state track meet.

Now, where's that new press box? Same question for Millard and its Buell Stadium.

Pierce ranks No. 1

Class C-1 champion Pierce holds the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Small Town National Football Rankings.

The list won’t be final until later in the month. Pierce was No. 5 when it defeated No. 1 Aurora 42-14 in the title game, and the two teams switched spots. The rankings consist of schools that have enrollments of fewer than 1,000 students and in towns with a population less than 10,000 people.

Class B champion Bennington is 15th – the Badgers were seventh in our otherwise all-Class A Top 10. Boone Central, third in Class C-1, checks in at No. 21 in MaxPreps.

Pierce, Aurora and Class C-2 champ Norfolk Catholic, in MaxPreps’ view, all rank ahead of Class A champion Omaha Westside in Nebraska. You can’t help but say that’s pure folly. But wouldn’t it be fun to see those four play off.​

