Pospisil: Gretna helped itself in district seeding with victory over former No. 1 Westside

Gretna’s win over then-No. 1 Omaha Westside did the Dragons good while ultimately doing no harm to Westside in what are projected to be the Class A district seedings.

Gretna should be the No. 5 seed, one higher than anticipated two weeks ago. It went past Omaha Creighton Prep, which drops to No. 6 after regular-season-ending losses to Millard North and Omaha Central.

A Westside win wouldn’t have been enough to move the Warriors past Bellevue West into the No. 2 seed. Millard North will start its 2021 state title defense as the No. 1 seed, which it preserved by defeating Prep and Kearney.

The top seven seeds — they would host district finals if they win in the semifinals — are from the Metro Conference. Central should be the No. 4 seed, followed by Gretna, Omaha Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista South.

If they hold serve and win, which team would get the one at-large spot in the Class A state tournament? Lincoln Pius X should be the No. 8 seed, followed closely by Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn South.

District results will affect that order. Even Friday night’s play-in games. There are two teams at 5-17, Columbus and Lincoln High, that would give their opponents a boost in the state point standings by winning those games. Columbus hosts winless Omaha Northwest and Lincoln High hosts 3-19 Norfolk.

The official seedings will be released Tuesday. District tournament dates are Friday for play-in games, Monday, Feb. 28, for semifinals and Wednesday, March 2, for finals.

Projected Class A districts

District 1: Omaha Burke (4-17) at Bellevue East (3-19). Winner plays at Millard North (21-2); Kearney (12-10) at Omaha North (13-10).

District 2: Norfolk (3-19) at Lincoln High (5-17). Winner plays at Bellevue West (21-3); Millard South (12-10) at North Platte (13-8).

District 3: Omaha Northwest (0-22) at Columbus (5-17). Winner plays at Omaha Westside (22-2); Millard West (10-12) at Lincoln East (13-8).

District 4: Omaha Benson (4-18) at Omaha Central (18-6); Papillion-La Vista (10-12) at Elkhorn South (14-8).

District 5: Fremont (8-12) at Gretna (16-6); Omaha South (10-12) at Lincoln Southwest (15-7).

District 6: Omaha Bryan (6-16) at Omaha Creighton Prep (15-7); Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6).

District 7: Lincoln North Star (9-14) at Papillion-La Vista South (15-7); Lincoln Southeast (10-12) at Lincoln Pius X (16-7).

Class B

South Sioux City is sitting on the cut line for the top 16, with Crete the first one out. Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli, Scottsbluff, Bennington, Platteview, Beatrice, McCook, Sidney and Waverly all seem safe to make it to the district finals.

Class C-1

On the cut line is Minden, with Winnebago the first one out. Looking safe for district finals are Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood, Kearney Catholic, Wayne, Auburn, Gordon-Rushville, Omaha Concordia and Ogallala. If the top seeds win in subdistricts, Ogallala, Fort Calhoun, Chadron and Minden are in line to fill out the district-final field.

Class C-2

Hastings St. Cecilia is on the cut line. Looking safe: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Freeman, Doniphan-Trumbull and Grand Island Central Catholic. If the top seeds win in subdistricts, Grand Island Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Amherst and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge are in line to fill out the district-final field.

Class D-1

Stanton is on the cut line. Looking safe: North Platte St. Patrick’s, Dundy County-Stratton, Ainsworth, Walthill, Loomis and Elgin/Pope John. If the top seeds win in subdistricts, Burwell, Nebraska City Lourdes, Maywood/Hayes Center and Stanton are in line to fill out the district-final field.

Class D-2

Shelton is on the cut line. Looking safe: O’Neill St. Mary’s, Falls City Sacred Heart, Hyannis, Wynot, Potter-Dix, Medicine Valley and Osceola. If the top seeds win in subdistricts, Lincoln Parkview, Humphrey St. Francis, Wausa and Mullen are in line to fill out the district-final field.

Ratings comments

Bellevue West returns to No. 1 in The Top 10 and Class A after Westside’s loss. The Warriors slip to second. Gretna returns to fourth after a week at No. 6, bumping down Central and Prep. Lincoln Southwest returns at No. 10 in Class A after Omaha North’s losing streak hit three.

Statistics due

Class A, Class B and Omaha-area schools not using MaxPreps are reminded to submit their season statistics updates by Wednesday noon.

