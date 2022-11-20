Pospisil: Gretna, Westside have turned the page from last year's state final

There were no winners last year in Class A.

Indisputable.

But that's ancient history, the schools involved tell us, in the lead-up to Monday’s rematch of the 2021 state final between Gretna and Omaha Westside.

Gretna won 7-3. Stopped Westside at the goal line in the final 30 seconds. That was on Nov. 23, 2021.

Eight weeks later, on Jan. 19, the NSAA board vacated the win and Gretna’s championship season. Use of an ineligible player deemed to be in violation of transfer rules was the reason. It was the first time since 1919 that a state championship in Nebraska was vacated.

Then came a war of words between the schools. Gretna officials, and the player’s father, claimed it was Westside that complained to the NSAA, which never has revealed the source that led to its investigation. Westside officials rebuffed the allegation, suggesting the matter was a months-long topic of conversation for “numerous people in multiple school districts and at the state level.”

The NSAA let Gretna’s players keep the championship medals. The championship trophy, the NSAA got back.

The hard feelings stayed for a while. How long would it be? The litmus test was a month after the NSAA action. Gretna hosted Westside in basketball.

Many Westside students showed up wearing special "For Feek" shirts — Gretna boys coach Brad Feeken was in the early stages of treatment for a rare cancer. Westside boys coach Jim Simons came up with the gesture.

There were no nasty chants (those came earlier from a different school), no outward animosity. Situation diffused within the schools.

"I’m sure a lot of people have been looking at this date for a long time," Gretna athletic director Matt Curtis said that night. "But I think the feeling from both sides is that it’s time to turn the page and move on."

I’m sure a lot of people have been looking at Monday’s date for a long time. For sure after the playoff pairings came out. Westside and Gretna were the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, on opposite sides of the bracket. If they met, it would be back in Memorial Stadium. A state title again on the line.

Like the Gretna athletic director said, I think the feeling from both sides is they have turned the page and moved on.

"It really wasn’t either team’s fault," returning All-Nebraska lineman Mason Goldman of Gretna said. "We’re not mad at each other, I don’t think."

Westside’s Curt Cubrich reiterated that there’s no animosity. "It’s just that you have a chance to get back something you wish you could have had, a win last year, so it’s just a great chance to play football against a great team."

Westside is literally trying to get back the title. It was state champion in 2020, after being the 2019 runner-up, so Monday is about reclaiming the title. Striving for the final yard that eluded it when Gretna’s defense held fast on the goal line in the final second a year ago.

Motivation for Gretna would be completing its first undefeated season. Winning its final game before it spins off Gretna East. And, without dispute, having a Class A championship trophy to keep.

What happened last season, when a lot of adults let down 90 football players and their classmates, was lamentable.

You hope it was a teachable moment for those adults. That it has become ancient history. That Monday’s game lives up to its promise of a showcase for the state’s best two teams.​