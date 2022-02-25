Pospisil: Hartington Cedar Catholic, Crofton advance to girls state basketball tournament

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s record got beat up during the season by playing in the Mid-States Conference.

Not one of those 15 losses the Trojans will take to state, however, was against Class D-1 competition.

How deceptive is that record?

“That depends," Cedar coach Craig Wortman said. “We’re ready to go play whoever we have to play. I know we play a tough schedule, but these girls work hard. They’re young, they’re getting older as they go and they’re getting more confident.”

Cedar (13-15) ran off the final 14 points of the third quarter against third-ranked Ravenna to make the trip to Lincoln for the third straight year. Its 55-33 win Friday night was in the District D1-3 final win at Columbus Lakeview.

Makenna Noecker had a game-high 20 points, the last 15 for the 5-foot-6 junior coming after Ravenna had scored the first four points of the second half to cut the Trojan lead to 25-22.

“We tried to keep a little bit more pressure with our defense to just cause them fits so they couldn’t really do what they wanted to do," Wortman said. “Then tried to push a little bit to get some easy buckets and it worked out.”

Bailey Hochstein and Kathyne Jones each made 3s in the 14-0 run. Jordyn Steffen, one of two seniors on the team that lost six from last year, had 11 points and Laney Kathol, the other junior on the team, had 10.

“This is a big stepping stone," the coach said. “You have this year, then you have next year where you bring almost everybody bad. So we’ll see what happens now and make the most out of this year.”

Hartington CC (13-15).....15 10 14 16—55

Ravenna (20-6)...............12 6 4 15—33

HCC: Makenna Noecker 20, Jordyn Steffen 11, Laney Kathol 10, Kathyne Jones 7, Bailey Hochstein 3, Samantha Pick 2, Lauren Bernecker 2.

R: Toni Sklenar 14, Kennedy Hurt 8, Morgyn Fiddelke 6, Aspyn Wick 2, Claire Coulter 2, Sarah McKeon 1.

Crofton 53, Superior 41

Two minutes into the Class C2-4 final, two-time defending Class C-2 champion Crofton was in a timeout after giving up the first nine points to No. 10 Superior.

“Obviously the first few minutes aren’t what you want in a game like this,” Warriors coach Aaron Losing said, “but I thought our kids did a good job after the timeout to kind of regroup and play good defense the rest of the first quarter.”

Once Caitlin Guenther scored the first basket of the second quarter, No. 4 Crofton (22-4) never trailed, but couldn’t shake Shayla Meyer and Superior until the fourth quarter of a 53-41 win at Raider Field House on the Central Community College campus.

Meyer, bound for Mississippi for volleyball, is a 6-foot-2 senior whose sister is NU volleyball player and weights thrower Kalynn Meyer. Shayla had a game-high 22 points, with four blocks. When she made her first four free throws of the final quarter, Superior (20-6) trailed 34-31.

Crofton senior Jayden Jordan then made a 3 and scored on an inbounds play to start her team’s second 11-0 run of the game for a 45-31 lead with two minutes left.

Ella Wragge, a 5-9 senior, led Crofton with 13 points. Caitlin Guenther and Jordan had 10 apiece.

“Superior’s a nice team and gave us some problems," Losing said. “In the end, I thought we made enough plays. It wasn't smooth, but this time of year, it often isn't.”

Superior (20-6)....12 6 9 14—41

Crofton (22-4)......11 12 11 19—53

S: Shayla Meyer 22, Ella Gardner 9, Laci Kirchhoff 5, Teegan Duncan 3, Sadie Cornell 2.

C: Ella Wragge 13, Jayden Jordan 10, Caitlin Guenther 10, Ellie Tramp 8, Alexis Folkers 5, Alexa Wiebelhaus 4, Cassie Allen 3.

Boys districts

Saturday will be all of Class B’s boys finals plus 11 more in C-1 and down. A look at those games:

CLASS B

B-1: Gering (9-13) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-1), 1 p.m.: Skutt is coming off an overtime loss to Omaha Roncalli, which the SkyHawks had beaten twice.

B-2: Crete (11-13) at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (18-4), 1: As much as the Crimson Pride wanted that win over Skutt, they can’t let them obscure the bigger game that this is.

B-3: Seward (12-12) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (20-5), 2 MT: Scottsbluff has lost once against Class B competition (Waverly).

B-4: Aurora (15-10) at No. 5 Platteview (19-6), 4: The Huskies must play well inside to counter the scoring of Connor Millikan of Platteview, now averaging 28 points a game.

B-5: No. 10 York (15-9) at No. 6 Beatrice (15-5), 2: The Orangemen squeezed out a 44-42 win over York on Jan. 6.

B-6: Elkhorn (12-10) at No. 5 Bennington (18-6), 2: Bennington beat the Antlers in their season opener 44-33.

B-7: Blair (14-9) at No. 9 McCook (20-6), 2: Blair was at state last year, but the Bison haven’t been since 2009.

B-8: No. 7 Waverly (15-9) at Sidney (17-9), 5:30 MT: At least the third straight year Waverly has drawn a Panhandle team. Both are coming off losses.

CLASS C-1

C1-1: Clarkson/Leigh (19-5) at No. 3 Wahoo (22-2), 3 p.m.: The Patriots lack a C-1 win over a winning team. Wahoo is on an eight-game winning streak and was 15-0 against Class B.

C1-2: Minden (17-8) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (23-1), 5: Minden hasn’t been to state since 2012, the last of five consecutive years. Ashland has reeled off 18 wins in a row.

C1-6: O'Neill (20-5) vs. No. 7 Wayne (23-3), 6: Wayne beat the Eagles 47-35 in December and 53-42 in the conference tournament.

C1-7: Milford (21-5) vs. No. 4 Ogallala (21-4), 6 at Lexington: Ogallala is undefeated in C-1 games. Two of Milford’s losses were to 2021 champions, Auburn and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

CLASS C-2

C2-1: Maxwell (10-15) vs. No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-1), 6 at Broken Bow: An upset would send Maxwell to state for the first time since 1993. HLHF is coming off a loss, which happened to it last year and it still won state.

C2-2: Oakland-Craig (13-10) at No. 4 Freeman (23-2), 7: Three-time defending C-1 champion Auburn gave Freeman both of its losses. Oakland-Craig has played mostly C teams so its record is a little deceiving.

C2-5: Bridgeport (16-10) vs. No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-3), 4 at North Platte St. Patrick’s: The host Cardinals lost their subdistrict semifinal to Amherst. All three of their losses are to 21-win teams.

C2-6: Palmyra (17-7) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (20-4), 4: Palmyra is trying for its second state berth in three years. Norfolk Catholic has been away from Lincoln for a decade.

CLASS D-1

D1-4: Maywood-Hayes Center (17-9) vs. No. 8 Elgin/Pope John (20-5), 6 at Kearney High: In their present arrangements, neither team has been to state.

D1-5: No. 6 Kenesaw (19-5) at No. 3 Loomis (21-4), 4 at Kearney Catholic: Kenesaw is coming off a subdistrict final loss to Blue Hill. Loomis is 17-1 since Christmas, the loss to Amherst.

CLASS D-2

D2-1: Spalding Academy (11-14) vs. No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary’s, 4 at Bartlett: It’s the last season for the Shamrocks before they join Riverside’s sports teams.​

