Pospisil: Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic brought high school basketball 'closer to normalcy'

HASTINGS, Neb. — Omaha Skutt’s defense wasn’t bad.
But tighter than cellophane tape on a Christmas present was Grand Island Central Catholic’s defense.
The SkyHawks never got unwrapped in their Saturday’s 39-23 loss in the marquee game of the new Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic at Hastings College.
“Defense was not the issue,’’ Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “I don’t know how many are going to hold them to 39 points.”
The biggest thing we just said is the ball didn’t go in for us and that’s just basketball.”
The win added to the success of the day for GICC coach Tino Martinez, who staged the five-game showcase as a spinoff of his successful February Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.
“We're very thankful we're even playing, very grateful that we were able to have the event,’’ Martinez said. “I think all the teams that participated have been pretty happy with it, even though the atmosphere wasn't maybe we'd hoped.
“We need anything that can help us get one step closer to normalcy, and I think today did that at least in the basketball realm.”
The preseason Class C-2 No. 1 Crusaders (7-0) held Class B No. 4 Skutt (3-2) to six points in the first quarter, three in the second and two in the fourth. Skutt had averaged 85 in a three-game winning streak, which included an 87-40 win over Alliance in a neutral-site replacement game last weekend.
“Our goal was to keep them out of the paint,’’ Martinez said. “We made them settle for some shots outside when they’re used to getting to the rim so easy.”
Russ Martinez, the coach’s cousin, led the Crusaders with 13 points on three 3s. Koby Bales had 10.
Omaha Skutt (3-2)............6 3 12 2—23
Grand Island CC (7-0).....11 6 14 8—39
OS: Charlie Fletcher 7, Sam Kudron 5, James Gninefou 4, Luke Skar 4, Mitch Scholl 3.
GICC: Russ Martinez 13, Koby Bales 10, Dei Jengmer 8, Marcus Lowry 4, Gil Dengmer 2, Tanner Turek 2.
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43
Class B No. 5 Waverly’s attacks on the basket were too much for the C-1 No. 4 Stars.
They gave up a 16-2 run in the third quarter to the 3-0 Vikings, including four layups in 90 seconds, to take a 16-point lead to the final quarter.
“We thought (Kearney Catholic) would go to the 1-3-1 zone sooner than they did. We knew they were so long,’’ Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said. “The past two games we’re priding ourselves on getting to the rim and making defenses collapse on us.
“We’ve had only eight practices because we started late, but you can tell the guys are buying in right away.”
A fourth-quarter comeback by the other team — the Stars’ 22 points were one more than they generated in the first three quarters — was fresh in Waverly’s thoughts. It held on Friday night for a 61-60 win at first-year Elkhorn South.
“I think our guys matured a little bit from that and didn’t go in panic mode,’’ Reeder said. “I think last night prepared us for today because I saw a hungry basketball team today.”
Kearney Catholic’s Brett Mahony, a 6-foot-4 junior who’s a returning Class C-1 second-teamer all-stater, had only nine points through three quarters and got to his season average of 21 by scoring 10 of the final 12 points for the 5-1 Stars.
Waverly’s 16-2 run was capped by 3-pointers from Cole Murray and Preston Harms. Harms is the sophomore son of former UNK standout Anthony Harms, now an assistant coach at Waverly. Murray had a team-high 14 points.
Waverly (3-0)..................14 5 18 12—49
Kearney Catholic (5-1)......9 7 5 22—43
W: Cole Murray 14, Andrew Heffelfinger 11, Drew Miller 6, Preston Harms 5, Hogan Wingrove 4, Riley Marsh 4, Treyton Cockerill 3, AJ Heffelfinger 2.
KC: Brett Mahony 21, Blake Thiele 8, Kegan Bosshamer 6, Turner Plugge 5, Garret Schmaderer 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
Ethan Smith scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime for the unranked Cardinals (5-2). Myles Sadd had 15 points, including 7-of-7 on second-half free throws, and Blake Detamore 14.
Brady Timm, the only senior on either team, had a game-high 18 points for Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (5-1).
Yutan (5-0)............................16 10 13 14—53
Doniphan-Trumbull (4-2)......13 12 15 23—63
Y: Brady Timm 18, Sam Petersen 9, Carter Tichota 7, Jake Richmond 7, Isaiah Daniell 6, Nolan Timm 6, Gavin Kube 2.
DT: Ethan Smith 16, Myles Sadd 15, Blake Detamore 14, Andrew Stock 13, Jaden Williams 5.
Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29
Tanner Thomsen scored 16 points and freshman Tayje Hadwiger 12 for the Broncos (5-0). Micah Biltoft, who had a 30-point game earlier in the week, led 1-3 Sandy Creek with 9.
Amherst (5-0)...........10 12 7 15—44
Sandy Creek (1-3).....9 4 5 11—29
A: Tanner Thomsen 16, Tayje Hadwiger 12, Coleton Vavra 8, Scout Simmons 6, Ethan Eloe 2.
SC: Micah Biltoft 9, Jason Brockman 5, Josh Shaw 4, Drake Lally 4, Jake Shuck 3, Hayden Shuck 2, Sam VonSpreckelsen 2.
Adams Central 61, Chase County 22
Lucas Bohlen’s 13 points paced Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (6-1) in its romp. The final 7:28 was played under running-clock timing.
Chase County (2-3)........8 5 4 5—22
Adams Central (6-1)....16 20 19 6—61
CC: Clay Meeske 11, Kade Anderson 5, Cedric Maxwell 5, Jacob German 2.
AC: Lucas Bohlen 13, Cam Foster 9, Tyler Slechta 8, Dante Boelhower 8, Jacob Eckhardt 7, Sam Dierks 5, Holden O’Dey 3, Nate Sughroue 2, Paul Fago 2, Hyatt Collins 2, Jayden Teichmeier 2.
