Pospisil: High school football will be played in Nebraska — where is the question

It must be a season of flexibility. There will be COVID cases, and teams anywhere in the state may have to shut down for a period. Bellar said the NSAA will have to work out details for such situations. He’s leaning toward what Iowa has done, that teams will not be charged with a loss or forfeit due to state, county or local health department determinations. A missed game due to COVID-19 would be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up.

Iowa is allowing COVID-related open dates to be filled. NSAA bylaws are more rigid on adding games to schedules, but Bellar isn’t ruling that — or anything else — out.

“It’s going to be hard for us to do a whole lot quickly if we’re going to have to worry about our bylaws being violated every time, because I’m thinking they’re going to be,” he said.