Pospisil: Holiday high school tournaments loaded with top ranked matchups this week

If only most of the pre-playoff college football games were as compelling as the top games scheduled — or possible — in this week’s high school holiday tournaments.

On Tuesday, it's No. 1 in Class D-1 against No. 1 in D-2 in boys. On Wednesday, it's possible for No. 1 in C-1 to meet No. 1 in D-1 in girls.

There are four holiday tournaments in girls — one in boys — in which three of the four teams in the field are in The World-Herald ratings. Class A has its two main events, the Metro Conference that resumes Tuesday at Baxter Arena and the Heartland Conference that has its play-in games Monday at home sites.

The boys No. 1s are colliding at the Freeman holiday tournament in Adams. Class D No. 1 Nebraska City Lourdes (4-1) plays D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (6-0) at 5 p.m. It could be the first of three meetings between these two.

The possible No. 1s matchup in girls would be at the North Bend holiday final. The host Tigers are 5-0 and atop the Class C-1 ratings as the two-time defending champions. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-1) was undefeated until losing 51-33 at home to Columbus Scotus last week. First-round opponents are C-2 No. 4 West Point GACC (9-0) for the Bulldogs and Class B Omaha Mercy for North Bend.