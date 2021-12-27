Pospisil: Holiday high school tournaments loaded with top ranked matchups this week

If only most of the pre-playoff college football games were as compelling as the top games scheduled — or possible — in this week’s high school holiday tournaments.
On Tuesday, it's No. 1 in Class D-1 against No. 1 in D-2 in boys. On Wednesday, it's possible for No. 1 in C-1 to meet No. 1 in D-1 in girls.
There are four holiday tournaments in girls — one in boys — in which three of the four teams in the field are in The World-Herald ratings. Class A has its two main events, the Metro Conference that resumes Tuesday at Baxter Arena and the Heartland Conference that has its play-in games Monday at home sites.
The boys No. 1s are colliding at the Freeman holiday tournament in Adams. Class D No. 1 Nebraska City Lourdes (4-1) plays D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (6-0) at 5 p.m. It could be the first of three meetings between these two.
The possible No. 1s matchup in girls would be at the North Bend holiday final. The host Tigers are 5-0 and atop the Class C-1 ratings as the two-time defending champions. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-1) was undefeated until losing 51-33 at home to Columbus Scotus last week. First-round opponents are C-2 No. 4 West Point GACC (9-0) for the Bulldogs and Class B Omaha Mercy for North Bend.
North Bend is one of the girls tournaments with three ranked teams.
At Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, Class B No. 3 York plays C-1 No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia with the host Stars, No. 1 in C-1, playing Amherst. At O’Neill on Monday, C-1 No. 5 BRLD plays C-2 No. 10 North Central with C-1 No. 7 St. Paul playing the host. At Crofton on Tuesday, D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis plays C-1 West Point-Beemer. The winner plays the survivor of D-2 No. 3 Wynot and the C-2 No. 5 host Warriors.
Freeman's tournament is the only boys event with three of the four teams ranked. The Sacred Heart/Lourdes winner could see C-2 No. 8 Freeman in the final. Freeman plays Syracuse on Tuesday.
Another interesting boys matchup is Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli, which was the preseason favorite, against Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in Ashland’s holiday tournament at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Fremont Bergan or Plattsmouth will be the opponent for the final.
At the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout in Wayne, Class C-1 No. 5 Auburn will play for the first time since its 67-game winning streak ended with a 54-52 overtime loss at Douglas County West on Dec. 18. The Bulldogs play C-2 No. 5 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the three-day tournament.
The Heartland quarterfinals Tuesday also will be at home sites. All but one game will be in Lincoln. Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest host boys and girls games, with Northeast and East receiving the other boys byes and Fremont and Lincoln the other girls byes. The finals are Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.
Thursday will be a rare in-tournament off day for the Metro. UNO’s women have a home game that evening, thus the Metro’s semifinal winners will have an extra day to prepare — and rest — for Friday’s late-afternoon final.
Look for a preview of the Metro quarterfinals Tuesday. Seven boys teams and six girls teams are in the rankings.