Pospisil: How's the high school football livestream experience? Needs improvement.

IN THE SHADOW OF OLD BALDY, BOYD COUNTY — From where Lewis and Clark trekked, yours truly watched Top 10 No. 1 Omaha Westside and No. 2 Bellevue West win blowout games Friday night and Oakland-Craig protect its No. 1 ranking in Class C-2.

Following those games through live streaming told me two things. One, it’s better to watch in person than look at a laptop screen and an iPad. Two, rural Nebraska truly could use better broadband coverage. But, hey, the family got a needed long weekend away from home.

Westside’s parents watched the Warriors’ 42-0 win at Grand Island not inside or outside the Islanders’ Memorial Stadium, where visiting fans are banned for the regular season, but at a tailgate party that Grand Island parents and alumni helped arrange. In Veterans Park, a few blocks from the stadium, there were three big-screen televisions and food from Oklahoma Joe’s in Omaha.

“It will be one less thing to worry about Friday night,” the Omaha franchise of Oklahoma Joe’s tweeted. “Keep teaching kids in public schools to collaborate on solutions.”