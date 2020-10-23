Pospisil: Husker commit throws 3 touchdown passes as Kearney Catholic shuts out Cozad

KEARNEY, Neb. — First impressions of Heinrich Haarberg, who next year at this time should be on a Husker sideline.
The Kearney Catholic quarterback, the only one NU is taking in the 2021 recruiting class, throws with authority. His zip can be as good as any high school quarterback in 30 years, including future coach Scott Frost.
Haarberg can sling it, too, changing trajectory angles to suit the situation. Listed at 6-foot-6, he’s athletic, but not the runner that Frost was when he was down the road on U.S. 30 playing for his parents’ teams at Wood River. Few have been.
After throwing for three touchdowns in Friday’s 31-0 win over Cozad and asked how he graded himself, Haarberg said a B.
“There’s a lot of passes that I missed that were just easy passes. You know I can make excuses and say the cold was a factor but in the end it's Nebraska. I have to be able to make those throws," Haarberg said. “But our line stepped up, gave me some time, because Cozad made some good adjustments and ended up getting some pressure on me.
"And so props to them.”
He was 12 of 26 for 213 yards and netted 49 yards on nine carries. His scoring throws were 27 yards to Samson David and 9 yards to Jaden Seier in the second quarter and 43 yards on a deep ball to Logan O’Brien in the fourth.
Several balls were dropped. He had back-to-back short-armed throws in the third quarter when the Haymakers dialed up more pressure.
His coach cut him some slack.
“I think he played a pretty good game tonight," Stars coach Rashawn Harvey said. “There's a couple times I got on him about take the easy read but you know his athleticism gets him out of trouble at times and it showed tonight.
“There were times when we only kept five in the box, going empty set. (Cozad) brought seven and he still was able to escape and make a play happen. When you got a kid like that, he's a game-changer for us.”
Haarberg is 99 of 184 for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns through eight games.
The win at Miles Field most likely clinched a top-four seed for the Class C-1 No. 4 Stars (7-1), whose loss was to now-No. 3 St. Paul.
Their defense bottled up the once-ranked Haymakers, who lost their second straight game and are on the playoff bubble. Cozad never ran a play on the Stars’ half of the field until the subs were in and Kearney Catholic went for it on a fourth down near midfield. It finished with 95 yards.
“Our defense played lights out tonight. We knew we had to come in and stop (Nolan) Wetovick. Probably 85 percent of their offense goes through him," Harvey said. “We kind of kept him boxed in and tackled well. I don’t think he completed many passes.”
Kearney Catholic’s other points came from a 31-yard field goal and four extra points by strong-legged Spencer Hogeland and a 51-yard breakaway by Riley Grieser in the fourth quarter on his first carry of the game.
Saturday, Haarberg will be home watching the NU-Ohio State game. What’s he interested in seeing?
“Just how the quarterbacks play this year under a new offense under coach (Matt) Lubick," he said. “I think Adrian (Martinez) and Luke (McCaffrey) and whoever plays tomorrow will play great. I think coach (Mario) Verduzco will coach them up really well.”
Cozad (6-3)...........................0 0 0 0—0
At Kearney Catholic (7-1)......3 14 0 14—31
KC: FG Spencer Hogeland 31
KC: Samson David 27 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KC: Jaden Seier 9 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KC: Logan O’Brien 43 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KC: Riley Grieser 51 run (Hogeland kick)
