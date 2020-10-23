Pospisil: Husker commit throws 3 touchdown passes as Kearney Catholic shuts out Cozad

Several balls were dropped. He had back-to-back short-armed throws in the third quarter when the Haymakers dialed up more pressure.

His coach cut him some slack.

“I think he played a pretty good game tonight," Stars coach Rashawn Harvey said. “There's a couple times I got on him about take the easy read but you know his athleticism gets him out of trouble at times and it showed tonight.

“There were times when we only kept five in the box, going empty set. (Cozad) brought seven and he still was able to escape and make a play happen. When you got a kid like that, he's a game-changer for us.”

Haarberg is 99 of 184 for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns through eight games.

The win at Miles Field most likely clinched a top-four seed for the Class C-1 No. 4 Stars (7-1), whose loss was to now-No. 3 St. Paul.

Their defense bottled up the once-ranked Haymakers, who lost their second straight game and are on the playoff bubble. Cozad never ran a play on the Stars’ half of the field until the subs were in and Kearney Catholic went for it on a fourth down near midfield. It finished with 95 yards.