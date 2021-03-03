Pospisil: If you forget the plastic wrapped seats, the state basketball tournament feels normal

LINCOLN — There can’t be many rolls of industrial-strength plastic wrap left in the city.
It’s all been used to mark off restricted seating in Pinnacle Bank Arena for the high school basketball tournaments this week and next.
Every other row in the arena’s lower bowl has been sealed off with the wrap, with the middle four seats of many sections also covered to create eight-seat pods.
The student sections are in a checkerboard — every other seat marked off.
It limits capacity to about 5,000 per game. That might not get tested during the girls tournament, but it could for the boys semifinals and finals.
But, honestly, the only aspect of a normal state tournament that’s missing is the pep bands, which some schools allowed late in the regular season and during districts. Tournament Director Jon Dolliver of the NSAA said that was a mutual decision with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, which also checks the arena daily and has approved all the tournament protocols.
There were cheerleaders and, at halftime, dance teams. The best performance was by the Winnebago Public Schools Title VI Dance Troupe with the Hay-Lush-Ka singers. Theirs were the only drums heard in the building all day.
Budding star
We saw how good Sabastian Harsh was in football for Scottsbluff. He’s now in the Wyoming program.
Younger sister Sabrina displayed the ability Wednesday to be a game-changer for the Bearcats in basketball. The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward had 17 points and, in my scorebook, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots (maybe more) as her team eliminated defending champion Crete 34-20.
“Here’s a chance to show the entire state how good she’s going to be," Bearcat coach Dave Bollish said. “I mean, she's unreal. We've been able to watch that all year. I think what's really helped her is that she has such great leadership around her.
“That's helped motivate her and get her focused and get her to really buy in and be as special as she can be. They've seen it in her, they've trusted in her.”
Harsh was well over her averages of 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Was this her best game, we asked Bollish?
“I think that’s maybe the most focus and discipline she’s had all year," he said.
Onto the semifinals
With the pandemic-caused changes to the tournament schedule, the small-school semifinals have the PBA stage to themselves Thursday. Class D-2 gets the breakfast games starting at 9, with Class C-2 finishing up at 6:15 and 8:30 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena is a long way from the old days of those semifinals at Pershing Center, isn’t it?