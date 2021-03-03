Pospisil: If you forget the plastic wrapped seats, the state basketball tournament feels normal

We saw how good Sabastian Harsh was in football for Scottsbluff. He’s now in the Wyoming program.

Younger sister Sabrina displayed the ability Wednesday to be a game-changer for the Bearcats in basketball. The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward had 17 points and, in my scorebook, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots (maybe more) as her team eliminated defending champion Crete 34-20.

“Here’s a chance to show the entire state how good she’s going to be," Bearcat coach Dave Bollish said. “I mean, she's unreal. We've been able to watch that all year. I think what's really helped her is that she has such great leadership around her.

“That's helped motivate her and get her focused and get her to really buy in and be as special as she can be. They've seen it in her, they've trusted in her.”

Harsh was well over her averages of 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Was this her best game, we asked Bollish?

“I think that’s maybe the most focus and discipline she’s had all year," he said.

Onto the semifinals