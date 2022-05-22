Pospisil: Improvements are needed at state track, and may finally come to Burke Stadium

The big board was dark.

When it’s 27 by 56 feet and its black screen dominates the north view at Burke Stadium, thousands couldn’t help but notice the inoperable videoboard at the state track meet. Squinting was de rigueur to watch the two temporary boards — one 10 by 12 and the other slightly larger — beyond the south end of the oval.

So much else at the 55-year-old stadium needs replacing, too. Ever since 2015, when it was announced that stadium renovations were around the corner, one was hopeful that the inadequate restrooms, concessions and press facilities would be resolved.

We’re still waiting. Hoping again.

But a reading of tea leaves indicates this actually might be the year.

The videoboard had been on life support since 2019, when it was inoperable for part of an Omaha Burke-Millard North football playoff game. It wasn’t needed in 2020, when COVID wiped out the state track meet and OPS schools weren’t allowed to play football that fall.

With much help from Daktronics, the board turned on and made it through the 2021 state meet. No such luck this time.

So Thursday was a chance to ask OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan what she thinks needs to be done to the stadium.

“Our board’s broken. That’s the big thing,” Logan said.

Her vantage point for our 10-minute conversation was in the front row of the east grandstand, more than 100 yards from the undersized screens. She saw the inadequacy.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the renovation plans said all OPS high school football/track facilities and gyms will get videoboards. Logan said at one time that the boards were going to be donated, but it wasn’t as good a deal as it seemed.

Those same sources also said Burke Stadium’s board won’t be larger than the rest. If so, that’s an injustice to the largest and best stadium OPS has.

Burke’s board needs to be every bit the size of those in the Millard, Papillion-La Vista and Gretna districts.

Burke Stadium was not built for Burke’s exclusive use. It was part of an athletic upgrade in the 1960s, when the only OPS-owned stadium (no track, either) was at Benson. By more than a 2-1 margin, voters approved an OPS bond issue in 1963 that included two 10,000-seat stadiums and a smaller one.

Bergquist Stadium was built first with 5,000 permanent seats (still there) and 2,000 more in bleachers (gone). At that time, it was promised the 10,000-seaters were still on their way.

We’re still waiting.

Burke was built for 8,000 and Kinnick at Northwest built for 4,500. Bryan was built in the late 1970s, South and Central in the 2000s.

Since the initial announcement in 2015, Burke alumni groups have been raising funds for athletic facility improvements. In 2015, the goal was $6 million for expanded restrooms, new lights, an upgraded press box and club seating, additional bleacher seats, improved landscaping, a field house, new fencing, four concession stands, a covered deck and paving for the west parking lot.

Some of what The World-Herald has written since then:

2016: Fundraising efforts were delayed while OPS and the Nebraska School Activities Association were resolving issues about liability insurance that held up renewal of the state meet contract.

2017: The original idea to transform the stadium has morphed into something more ambitious: a $12.85 million multiphase plan to fix up not just the stadium, but also the school’s soccer/band field and baseball facilities. Much of the project — $10.85 million — would be funded with private dollars. The Omaha Public Schools would kick in another $2 million for a new track and football turf. “This is not just a Burke project, it’s a community project,” said Burke alumna and parent Lisa Carlson.

May 2019: More than four years have passed since an improvement plan was announced then expanded to include other athletic and activities facilities. But a group of Burke alumni has scaled back its plans to focus on $2 million in privately funded stadium work. The new proposal would include restroom expansion, new concession and ticket areas and a new press box on the 8,000-seat stadium’s west side. A campaign sought to raise $600,000 from 100 new alumni donors to receive $300,000 in matching funds. The Sherwood Foundation also pledged $1 million.

September 2019: Burke Stadium renovations are closer to reality with a grant from the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, which announced that the field will be named in honor of longtime football coach Larry Jacobsen. Toba Cohen-Dunning, the foundation’s executive director, said the $500,000 grant pushes the project past the three-quarters mark for the estimated $2 million cost. Among the upgrades will be new restrooms, concessions areas and press box, and field-level team accommodations.

Almost all of the renovations to Burke Stadium since its opening in 1967 have been to the field and track. Money from an OPS bond issue was used to pay for paving of the stadium’s west parking lot.

As I wrote after last year’s state meet, “Since then, only the sound of crickets publicly.”

All of the stadium improvements that have been fan friendly in the interim have been a paved parking lot on the west side and a permanent set of stairs in the northeast corner. Now, there are indications that summer construction sounds could replace the crickets.

Logan said bringing the stadium to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act “is a priority for us” and not the responsibility of the school’s alumni efforts.

Since March, sources have said that the renovation plans would be on the next OPS board agenda. Given what else the district is facing, such as its looming teacher shortage, the stadium hasn’t made it to board purview. But time may be of the essence.

For OPS to receive $1.5 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds for a shovel-ready project, according to the sources, June 30 is the deadline to start construction.

Logan has a background in running.

She was a sprinter at her Washington, D.C., area high school but now prefers to watch the 400 and 800 — “I don’t really love the shorter sprints. I really love those.” And the pole vault. She’s a retired marathon runner and told of her experiences running the Marine Corps race that concludes at the Iwo Jima Memorial.

She said OPS is committed to keeping the state meet at Burke in any format, including number of days. “We can do whatever they (the NSAA) want. Whatever works for them, we’ll try to make it work.”

All parties concerned need to make this work. The state meet should be a showpiece for OPS, just as the state championships in Lincoln should be a showpiece (and easy recruiting element) for NU.

My hope is that next year at this time, we’re not still waiting.

