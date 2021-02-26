Pospisil: In fourth meeting of season, North Bend defeats West Point-Beemer in district final

NORTH BEND, Neb. — North Bend and West Point-Beemer probably didn’t see their grandparents during the season as much as they saw each other.

Regular season. Conference tournament. Subdistrict final. And then they were paired up again with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

“Playing this team for the fourth time, we were a little bit like, oh gosh, them again,’’ junior Sydney Emanuel said. “I think we really came out well and worked together. Everyone did something to help us win that game.”

With its 40-29 home win Friday night in the District C1-7 final, North Bend can defend its 2020 Class C-1 state title in Lincoln. The No. 6-ranked Tigers (21-3) are projected to play No. 2 Broken Bow at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said he was far from excited playing the No. 5 Cadets, whose season finished at 19-6. The Tigers had beaten West Point 63-38 in December, lost to the Cadets 57-46 in the East Husker Conference tournament and beat them 46-38 in subdistricts on Feb. 18.