Pospisil: In fourth meeting of season, North Bend defeats West Point-Beemer in district final

NORTH BEND, Neb. — North Bend and West Point-Beemer probably didn’t see their grandparents during the season as much as they saw each other.
Regular season. Conference tournament. Subdistrict final. And then they were paired up again with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“Playing this team for the fourth time, we were a little bit like, oh gosh, them again,’’ junior Sydney Emanuel said. “I think we really came out well and worked together. Everyone did something to help us win that game.”
With its 40-29 home win Friday night in the District C1-7 final, North Bend can defend its 2020 Class C-1 state title in Lincoln. The No. 6-ranked Tigers (21-3) are projected to play No. 2 Broken Bow at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said he was far from excited playing the No. 5 Cadets, whose season finished at 19-6. The Tigers had beaten West Point 63-38 in December, lost to the Cadets 57-46 in the East Husker Conference tournament and beat them 46-38 in subdistricts on Feb. 18.
“Obviously we knew what we were in for. And with that long stretch in between games, a lot of things can happen,’’ Sterup said. “I think they’re one of the better teams in the state so I’m a little upset they don’t get to go because they were good enough to make state.”
Emanuel, a 5-foot-7 guard, went 8-of-10 at the line in the second half to lead the Tigers with 16 points. Younger sister Kaitlyn, a 5-10 sophomore who’s the tallest on the team, had 11 points and 10 rebounds as all five North Bend starters scored.
It wasn’t the same for West Point. Sidney Swanson, its 5-6 guard, scored her team’s final 13 points of the first half and had a game-high 20. She finishes her career with 1,686. Reece Snodgrass made two 3s for eight points. The only other teammate to score was Rachel Groth with a fourth-quarter free throw.
“Swanson is such a good player,’’ Emanuel said. “You never know when she’s going to drive and when she’s going to shoot, so it’s very hard to guard her.”
West Point-Beemer (19-6).....10 6 6 7—29
At North Bend (21-3)..............11 10 6 13—40
WPB: Sidney Swanson 20, Reece Snodgrass 8, Rachel Groth 1.
NB: Sydney Emanuel 16, Kaitlyn Emanuel 11, Cierra Kluthe 6, Hannah Williams 5, Ally Pojar 2.
Winnebago upsets No. 1: Friday night’s shocker in girls basketball was Winnebago’s 51-49 win at Class C-1 No. 1 Malcolm. The Indians made 10 3s in qualifying for the first time since 1990, when they made the state semifinals.
Malcolm was undefeated before losing 37-33 to Lincoln Christian in the subdistrict finals.
The other No. 1 teams in action Friday all advanced to state. C-2’s Crofton beat Freeman 62-16, D-1’s Pleasanton downed Dundy County-Stratton 68-35 and D-2’s Humphrey St. Francis blasted Garden County 81-16.
Saturday's district finals
CLASS C-1
C1-6, No. 10-ranked Pierce (20-4) at No. 5 Wahoo (18-6), 4 p.m.: Pierce hasn’t been to state since 2016. Wahoo, which came from 14 back against North Bend in a subdistrict final, is trying for its fifth consecutive state appearance.
C1-8, Wayne (21-5) vs. No. 7 Ogallala (19-4), 3 p.m. at Minden: Both teams were at state last year, with Ogallala making its first final since 1992.
CLASS C-2
C2-3, Oakland-Craig (17-7) vs. Bridgeport (22-2), 2 p.m. at Kearney High: Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak by winning its subdistrict.
C2-7, No. 6 Centennial (17-6) at No. 3 BRLD (17-4), 3 p.m. at Bancroft-Rosalie: Both teams were at state last year, when BRLD repeated as champion.
C2-8, Chase County (15-8) vs. No. 5 Amherst (23-2), 6 p.m. at McCook: Amherst has won 10 in a row and is undefeated against C-2 teams.
CLASS D-1
D1-2, Perkins County (13-11) vs. No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (19-5), 6 p.m. at Hampton: The Plainsman, who last were at state in 2018, take on a team that has played six games at state the past two years.
D1-5, Elm Creek (15-6) vs. Walthill (18-4), 7 p.m. at Cross County (Stromsburg): Elm Creek is coming off a 56-40 loss to Southern Valley in subdistricts.
CLASS D-2
D2-1, Hay Springs (10-8) vs. No. 3 Mullen (22-3), 3 p.m. at Valentine: Mullen is trying for its fourth visit to Lincoln in five years. Hay Springs was last there in 2010.
D2-2, Silver Lake (14-8) vs. No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (21-2), 4 p.m. at Ord: St. Mary’s is coming off a 42-38 loss to Wynot. Silver Lake’s only year at state was 2004.
D2-3, Elgin/Pope John (13-12) at No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (19-4), 7 p.m.: Neither Elgin school has been to state since Pope John in 2007.
D2-4, No. 10 Diller-Odell (13-9) at No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (21-1), 6 p.m.: Diller-Odell lost 56-40 at Parkview on Feb. 19.
D2-5, Potter-Dix (18-4) vs. No. 4 Loomis (21-4), 3 p.m. at Brady: Potter-Dix last was at state in 2008. Loomis has been there the past two years.
D2-8, No. 9 Paxton (15-9) vs. No. 8 Osceola (19-6), 6 p.m. at Kearney Catholic: Paxton has qualified the past three years. Osceola hasn’t qualified since 1988.
Projected girls state basketball pairings
CLASS A
Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (22-0) vs. No. 8 Millard North (14-9)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln SW (19-2) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (22-3)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Millard South (23-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln East (13-9)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Fremont (21-3) vs. No. 6 North Platte (16-6)
CLASS B
Tuesday and Wednesday at PBA, TBD
No. 1 Norris (20-2) vs. No. 8 Bennington (14-10)
No. 2 Elkhorn North vs. No. 7 Omaha Gross (17-6)
No. 3 Crete (21-3) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (18-6)
No. 4 York (20-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha Skutt (19-4)
CLASS C-1
Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Grand Island CC (21-2) vs. No. 8 Winnebago (15-10)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Broken Bow (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Bend (21-3)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran (19-2) vs. No. 7 Sidney (18-6)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Hastings SC (22-2) vs. No. 6 Syracuse (21-3)
CLASS C-2
Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Crofton (23-3) vs. No. 8 Centennial (23-2)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes (20-4) vs. No. 5 Bridgeport (23-3)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Wood River (24-2) vs. No. 7 BRLD (20-4)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 West Point GACC (23-3) vs. No. 6 Ponca (19-4)
CLASS D-1
Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Pleasanton (25-1) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (12-11)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Fremont Bergan (15-9) vs. No. 5 Humphrey/LHF (19-4)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Weeping Water (21-5) vs. No. 7 South Platte (20-2)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Hartington CC (18-7) vs. No. 6 BDS (18-7)
CLASS D-2
Wednesday at Lincoln North Star
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Humphrey SF (22-0) vs. No. 8 Sterling (15-7)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Mullen (24-2) vs. No. 5 Exeter-Milligan (23-4)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Falls City SH (24-2) vs. No. 7 Maywood-HC (24-2)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 CWC (23-1) vs. No. 6 Wynot (19-6)