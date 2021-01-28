Pospisil: In the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament, teams must 'bring it every night'

Motz came to Norris from Columbus in a series of coaching changes. Tony Siske left Norfolk for Crete, with Matt Shelsta going to Norfolk after two seasons at Norris and thus creating the opening for the former Creighton Bluejay with a state title from his days coaching at Sterling.

Shelsta left a full plate for Motz’s first time around the EMC circuit.

“There really hasn’t been a change,’’ Deveaux said. “He’s a great coach who knows what he’s talking about so that’s all that it really takes. You don’t really need anything else. We have a lot of good chemistry on the team. We’ve been playing together our whole lives.”

Bennington coach Luke Olson admitted his team lacked anyone to guard Deveaux one-on-one. So the Titan saw double teams, and sometimes even more bodies when he was in the lane.

“Quadrupled-teamed a few times,’’ Motz said.

“When I see double-teams like that I’m just able to kick it out because everybody’s a threat on the team,” Deveaux said.