Pospisil: In the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament, teams must 'bring it every night'

FIRTH, Neb. — The Eastern Midlands Conference is smaller and yet more treacherous.
“In this conference wins are hard to come by,’’ said Norris coach Jimmy Motz. “Elkhorn beats Waverly tonight on the road. I said going into the tournament all six teams have a chance legitimately to go to state.
“That’s how good the league is, so you have to bring it every night.”
Trey Deveaux and CJ Hood brought it for Norris in Thursday night’s 66-51 home win over Bennington in an EMC semifinal. On Saturday the No. 3 Titans (11-1) will host No. 7 Elkhorn (10-4), which rallied from a 13-point first half to defeat No. 2 Waverly 49-37 in the other semifinal. Dawson Kline’s 3 broke a 27-27 tie midway through the third quarter for the 10-4 Antlers.
Deveaux, a 6-foot-6 senior with guard skills, had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Hood, who’s signed with Nebraska for baseball, included a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter in his 14 points. Brayson Mueller, like Hood a 6-5 senior, had nine points and six rebounds in the third and finished with 13 points.
This is a season of change for the EMC and for Norris. The conference shrank when Plattsmouth and Nebraska City departed for the new Trailblazer league, which also has its tournament this week, and had the good timing of Elkhorn North opening to be a sixth member.
Motz came to Norris from Columbus in a series of coaching changes. Tony Siske left Norfolk for Crete, with Matt Shelsta going to Norfolk after two seasons at Norris and thus creating the opening for the former Creighton Bluejay with a state title from his days coaching at Sterling.
Shelsta left a full plate for Motz’s first time around the EMC circuit.
“There really hasn’t been a change,’’ Deveaux said. “He’s a great coach who knows what he’s talking about so that’s all that it really takes. You don’t really need anything else. We have a lot of good chemistry on the team. We’ve been playing together our whole lives.”
Bennington coach Luke Olson admitted his team lacked anyone to guard Deveaux one-on-one. So the Titan saw double teams, and sometimes even more bodies when he was in the lane.
“Quadrupled-teamed a few times,’’ Motz said.
“When I see double-teams like that I’m just able to kick it out because everybody’s a threat on the team,” Deveaux said.
“I thought our guys did a pretty good job but he still made some tough shots,’’ Olson said. “So you have to pick your poison. If you send guys at him you’re going to give up some clean looks and they missed them early. They didn’t late and they have enough guys who can keep you honest.”
Austin Holtz led Bennington with 17 points and All-Nebraska football player Tyler LeClair 13. It’s the first time since freshman year LeClair has been healthy for the tournament. He missed the previous two seasons with broken legs.
“We actually thought we’d lose him this year with his elbow (injury from football),’’ Olson said, “so every day is a gift in his case.”
Saturday’s EMC finals, led off by No. 1 Elkhorn North playing No. 3 Norris for the girls title, are set for 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. but Norris Athletic Director Mitchell Stine said they could be played earlier if freezing rain is possible during the day.
Bennington (8-5)....13 12 12 13—51
At Norris (11-1).....15 14 22 15—66
B: Austin Holtz 17, Tyler Le Clair 14, Lucas Brown 9, Cayden Bluhm 4, Seth Wempen 3, Silas Hughes 2, Isaac Conner 2.
N: Trey Deveaux 21, CJ Hood 14, Brayson Mueller 13, Cade Rice 11, Dane Small 7.