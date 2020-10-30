Pospisil: It was a 'whirlwind' night of high school football playoff games

A last-minute win in Plattsmouth, a needed victory for Omaha Creighton Prep and the 101st career W for Bellevue West’s Mike Huffman.

Yours truly watches them all on a whirlwind tour for the finishes of five second-round playoff games Friday, starting in Wahoo then to Omaha Westside, Plattsmouth, Bellevue West and back to Westside’s stadium for Prep-Millard North.

Plattsmouth scored with 34 seconds left for its second playoff win since 1979. Jack Alexander threw to Owen Prince for a 12-yard touchdown to defeat McCook 13-9.

“Our quarterback made some plays down the stretch,” Blue Devil coach Bob Dzuris said.

Prep turned back Millard North 28-17 with Sam Meysenberg throwing two touchdown passes to Alex Bullock and one to future Husker tight end AJ Rollins.

“I’m telling you, (Bullock) is one of the best guys around if not the best wide receiver and I mean that,” said Prep coach Tim Johnk, whose team won a playoff game for the first time since 2017. “I would take him every day. I mean every day, because he’s a competitor. He’s a winner. And he’s a great leader. Man, he just makes plays.”