Pospisil: It was a 'whirlwind' night of high school football playoff games

A last-minute win in Plattsmouth, a needed victory for Omaha Creighton Prep and the 101st career W for Bellevue West’s Mike Huffman.
Yours truly watches them all on a whirlwind tour for the finishes of five second-round playoff games Friday, starting in Wahoo then to Omaha Westside, Plattsmouth, Bellevue West and back to Westside’s stadium for Prep-Millard North.
Plattsmouth scored with 34 seconds left for its second playoff win since 1979. Jack Alexander threw to Owen Prince for a 12-yard touchdown to defeat McCook 13-9.
“Our quarterback made some plays down the stretch,” Blue Devil coach Bob Dzuris said.
Prep turned back Millard North 28-17 with Sam Meysenberg throwing two touchdown passes to Alex Bullock and one to future Husker tight end AJ Rollins.
“I’m telling you, (Bullock) is one of the best guys around if not the best wide receiver and I mean that,” said Prep coach Tim Johnk, whose team won a playoff game for the first time since 2017. “I would take him every day. I mean every day, because he’s a competitor. He’s a winner. And he’s a great leader. Man, he just makes plays.”
Huffman’s team won its 19th consecutive game, improving to 6-0 in a season it was hit the hardest in Class A by coronavirus-related issues. The Thunderbirds defeated Lincoln Southwest 45-13.
“We’re not anywhere close to the peak. We’re about halfway up the mountain,” Huffman said.
The day’s first two games saw Wahoo begin defense of its Class C-1 title by turning back Panhandle visitor Mitchell 34-14 and Top 10 No. 1 Omaha Westside throttle Grand Island 45-3.
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7
After three weeks of cancellations and a bye, the Knights shook off some rust and ran away with a win over the Discoverers.
Millard South 21, Millard West 7
Antrell Taylor finished with 126 receiving yards and a TD to pace the No. 3 Patriots. Millard South will face Omaha Creighton Prep in the state quarterfinals.
Grand Island at Omaha Westside
