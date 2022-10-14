Pospisil: Jace Chrisman scores three touchdowns in Grand Island's win over Omaha North

Grand Island picked itself off the mat.

Put the emphasis on pick, as in five interceptions that fed a 31-21 win Friday night over the state’s No. 3-ranked team. A win that came after a blowout loss a week ago,

Now Omaha North faces the same situation next week, against No. 2 Elkhorn South. The team that got the best of the Islanders.

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said he knew his team would regroup after the 42-3 loss.

“It’s just the kind of kids they are. They're resilient and they respond and we've had a lot of tough battles this season. So we're a pretty seasoned bunch," Tomlin said. “They came out and had a great week of practice. We were missing a couple starters. And I was a little concerned about that. But the guys that filled in did a heck of a job.”

The No. 8 Islanders (6-2) scored on their first drive, led 10-7 before North scored, and then jolted the Vikings with Colton Marsh returning the ensuing kickoff 88 yards. It was 24-7 barely into the second quarter.

“I think that first drive gave us a lot of confidence and then I think defensively we played pretty well," Tomlin said. “They're a really good football team. We played pretty well and we were opportunistic with a lot of picks. And the one big fumble recovery there in the third quarter when it was a 3-point game.

North (6-2) had opened the second half with a five-play scoring drive that Class A’s leading rusher, senior Te’Shawn Porter capped off with his second touchdown. Mykel Johnson got the ball back with a midfield interception, only for the Islanders to force and recover a fumble by Viking sophomore Sebastian Circo as he was trying to throw.

Grand Island turned the turnover into points as Jace Chrisman, who had 196 yards, ran for his third touchdown to wrap up an 11-play drive. The Islander defense stopped North’s final three possessions on interceptions, two by Marsh after he had a third in the second quarter.

“He’s turned into a really good safety. He's a weapon on kick returns and he's one of our top go-to guys on offense now. I don't know that we can ask the guy to do much more than maybe drive the bus home, but he's playing really super football and all our kids are playing very hard," Tomlin said.

Porter ran for 132 yards, but 59 came on one carry. Circo was 18 of 35 for 161 yards, with a 4-yard TD pass to Porter and an 11-yarder to Tre’Vionne Brown, but threw five picks in his sixth start.

“Our run defense stopped them stone cold and they had to throw it, and they can’t do that," Marsh said. “We wanted to redeem ourselves. We knew our run defense was good and we got showed up (last week), so we came back. Our guys held it together.”

North coach Larry Martin sensed the Islanders were more excited to be at Kinnick Stadium than his team. It had been a poor week of practice and North’s staff was trying to prepare their players for the physicalness that Grand Island brings.

It says here, and in the schedule for the Vikings, physicalness and a four-quarter game were elements they hadn’t seen since Labor Day weekend. Four of their past five games were essentially over at halftime. They had competitive rust, and it showed.

“We have to regroup and we have Elkhorn South next week," Martin said. “But I can’t say enough about Grand Island. Their kids are scrappy. They play hard. They execute their game plan. That was just a good win for them.”

Grand Island (5-2).....17 7 7 0—31

Omaha North (6-1)......7 7 7 0—21

GI: Jace Chrisman 7 run (Heider Alba Meda kick)

GI: FG Alba Meda 33

ON: Te’Shawn Porter 4 pass from Sebastian Circo (Anthony Cruz kick)

GI: Colton Marsh 88 kickoff return (Alba Meda kick)

GI: Chrisman 41 run (Alba Meda kick)

ON: Tre’Vionne Brown 11 pass from Circo (Cruz kick)

ON: Porter 12 run (Cruz kick)

GI: Chrisman 4 run (Alba Meda kick)

Millard West tops Southwest

Three touchdown passes from Brody Peterson to Jackson Williams, the last a 69-yarder on fourth-and-7 with 1:13 left, fueled Millard West’s 27-23 road win Thursday night against Lincoln Southwest.

The Wildcats (5-3) twice overcame 10-point leads by Southwest (6-2). Senior running back Cal Newell picked up 268 yards and three touchdowns for the Silver Hawks, who ran for 377 yards but netted 1 yard passing on five completions.

Next week’s peek

It’s all about the playoffs, the eight-man postseason starting on Thursday with 16 regional games in each of the two classes. The winners then go onto a statewide seeding bracket.

The other five classes complete their regular seasons, mostly with Friday games, and determine the 16 qualifiers for their playoffs. Six Man takes the top 16 teams in the NSAA point standings. In the four 11-man classes, all district champions qualify. Class A also takes its district runners-up. The remaining berths are filled by the point system.

Omaha North-No. 2 Elkhorn South at Elkhorn Stadium next Friday is the ratings matchup of the week. No. 6 Bellevue West, idle this week, visits No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South.

In Class B, No. 2 Omaha Gross visits No. 5 Omaha Skutt and No. 7 Grand Island Northwest is at No. 8 York. Class C-1’s best is No. 8 Columbus Lakeview’s rivalry game at once-ranked Columbus Scotus (at Pawnee Park). Class C-2 No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic is at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic.​