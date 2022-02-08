Pospisil: Jake Orr scores 17 as Omaha Roncalli downs Bennington

Omaha Roncalli’s schedule isn’t letting it coast into the postseason.
The Class B No. 2 Crimson Pride will follow Tuesday night’s 52-44 home win over No. 4 Bennington with three road games against good teams to close the regular season.
They visit Blair (9-8), which has been in and out of the ratings, on Friday before Roncalli (13-4) plays the weekend of Feb. 18-19 at No. 8 Elkhorn (10-7) and at Class C-1 ratings contender Minden (15-6).
“I think we have a couple of losses I’d want to get back," senior Jake Orr said. “But it really comes down to giving your best at the end of the year and I think we’re really getting toward that.”
Bennington gave Roncalli a much better game than it did at home last Tuesday against No. 1 Omaha Skutt, when the Badgers scored only 12 points in the second half to lose by 30.
“You knew Bennington was going to play tough, especially after their last game in the second half," Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel said. “They're scrappy and you have to give them credit because they played us tough the whole way along.”
Roncalli’s largest lead was at the end. The Crimson Pride led 24-17 after the first basket of the second half, causing Badger coach Luke Olson to spend a full timeout just 34 seconds in. It was timely and turned around the momentum. Bennington went on a 10-1 run for the lead.
Its last lead was 42-41 with 3:03 left. Quincy Evans’ 3 put Roncalli back ahead and Orr, who had a game-high 17 points, had back-to-back baskets for a 48-42 lead with 1:17 left.
“Most of those points we got, they came from our defense," Orr said. “Austin (Schwartz) got a steal and made a really good pass to me once.”
Austin Holtz and Trey Wempen each had 10 points for Bennington (14-5).
Bennington (14-5).................11 6 17 10—44
At Omaha Roncalli (13-4)......10 12 11 19—52
B: Seth Wempen 10, Austin Holtz 10, Isaac Conner 9, Trey Bird 7, Dylan Casart 4, Gunnar Lyn 4.
OR: Jake Orr 17, Quincy Evans 11, Brent Heller 7, Austin Schwartz 7, Brady McGill 6, Lucas Brown.
Football schedules coming
Wednesday will be the NSAA’s release of the statewide football schedules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
With Class A and Class B each with an odd number of teams, crossover games between the two classes are a certainty each week. How many other ones to accommodate the five new schools — two Omaha, two Lincoln and one Gretna — opening in the next two years, will come out with the schedules.