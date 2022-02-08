Pospisil: Jake Orr scores 17 as Omaha Roncalli downs Bennington

Omaha Roncalli’s schedule isn’t letting it coast into the postseason.

The Class B No. 2 Crimson Pride will follow Tuesday night’s 52-44 home win over No. 4 Bennington with three road games against good teams to close the regular season.

They visit Blair (9-8), which has been in and out of the ratings, on Friday before Roncalli (13-4) plays the weekend of Feb. 18-19 at No. 8 Elkhorn (10-7) and at Class C-1 ratings contender Minden (15-6).

“I think we have a couple of losses I’d want to get back," senior Jake Orr said. “But it really comes down to giving your best at the end of the year and I think we’re really getting toward that.”

Bennington gave Roncalli a much better game than it did at home last Tuesday against No. 1 Omaha Skutt, when the Badgers scored only 12 points in the second half to lose by 30.

“You knew Bennington was going to play tough, especially after their last game in the second half," Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel said. “They're scrappy and you have to give them credit because they played us tough the whole way along.”