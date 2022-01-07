Pospisil: Jasen Green scores 20 as Millard North downs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Cannon also is a fan of Dix, a 6-foot-5 guard.

“I think he’s one of the best around," he said. “What I love is he makes hard shots off the dribble, jump shots, because I think his hand release is so consistent.”

Gruber had 14 for Lincoln (6-2), but the Lynx got only 11 points from the rest. The first two players off Millard North’s bench, both sophomores, had 18. Ten by Eli Gaeth and eight by Isaiah McMorris.

“They had some plays. They deflected the ball a little bit and they got to the rim," Cannon said. “Those guys are good players. Devon Wilson's our eighth man and hardly played in the first half, but then he gave us great minutes guarding Dix.”

This was Millard North’s first game since the defending state champion lost to Bellevue West in the Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals. The bounce-back was easy, Green said.

“Because we were motivated a lot more after the loss," he said. “So this game was like we were going to take out our anger on the one we played next.”