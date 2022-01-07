Pospisil: Jasen Green scores 20 as Millard North downs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Teammates at one time long ago, Jasen Green and Josh Dix played up to their college credentials in their square-off Friday night.
Both had outstanding stat lines Friday night, but it was Green and Millard North who beat Dix and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 72-53.
Iowa-bound Dix had 28 points and six rebounds, but Top 10 No. 3 Millard North (9-1) denied the rest of the Lynx save for Jamison Gruber. In front of his future coach, Creighton’s Greg McDermott, Green had 20 points — seven in a minute in the fourth quarter to secure the win — while getting 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
“He’s been tough all year," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “His blocked shots lead to fast breaks. He’s been really good. I was really glad to see this at the end where we were just getting it to him inside.”
Green said he and Dix played for Nebraska United from fourth to sixth grade. The future Bluejay, who’s 6-8, appreciates how Dix has blossomed since then.
“Just the player that he's become today, it's just fun for me because, you know back in sixth grade he was pretty good, but he's developed now his athletic ability. His shooting is really good now. So playing against him is always fun. It's always challenging. I always enjoy it.”
Cannon also is a fan of Dix, a 6-foot-5 guard.
“I think he’s one of the best around," he said. “What I love is he makes hard shots off the dribble, jump shots, because I think his hand release is so consistent.”
Gruber had 14 for Lincoln (6-2), but the Lynx got only 11 points from the rest. The first two players off Millard North’s bench, both sophomores, had 18. Ten by Eli Gaeth and eight by Isaiah McMorris.
“They had some plays. They deflected the ball a little bit and they got to the rim," Cannon said. “Those guys are good players. Devon Wilson's our eighth man and hardly played in the first half, but then he gave us great minutes guarding Dix.”
This was Millard North’s first game since the defending state champion lost to Bellevue West in the Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals. The bounce-back was easy, Green said.
“Because we were motivated a lot more after the loss," he said. “So this game was like we were going to take out our anger on the one we played next.”
Green was honored before the game as Millard North’s newest 1,000-point career scorer. The Mustangs’ next two games are Tuesday against Papillion-La Vista and Jan. 15 at Class C’s last undefeated team, Lincoln Northeast.
Girls showcase at Kearney
Two Class B-vs.-Class C-2 ratings matchups are part of the second Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase on Saturday at Kearney High School. Class B No. 5 Adams Central meets Class C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport at 1:50 p.m. and Class B No. 8 Sidney plays Class C-2 No. 10 Oakland-Craig at 5:10.
Last year’s inaugural event was at Broken Bow — Indians coach Kelly Cooksley is the showcase director — because of COVID-19 concerns. This year’s eight games were to have been at Kearney’s Viaero Center, which is undergoing HVAC repairs. Too cold in there for basketball.
A LOOK AT THE GAMES
Records through Thursday
Class D-2 No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (7-4) vs. Cross County (7-5), 8:50 a.m.: Jaide Chandler leads Anselmo-Merna at 13.9 points a game.
Class D-2 No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center (11-1) vs. Blue Hill (3-5), 10:30: MHC’s Olivia Hansen averages 19.6 points a game.
Class C-2 No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh (7-3) vs. Grand Island Northwest (4-5), 12:10 p.m.: Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh is averaging 16.9 points.
Class C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport (9-0) vs. Class B No. 5 Adams Central (8-1), 1:50: Sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl combine for 40 points a game for the undefeated Bulldogs. Third option Brooklyn Mohrman is at 14.7 as Bridgeport averages 74.3 points.
Class C-1 No. 6 Broken Bow (7-2) vs. Auburn (6-4), 3:30: Broken Bow’s losses have been to C-1 No. 3 St. Paul and Adams Central.
Class B No. 8 Sidney (9-1) vs. Class C-2 No. 10 Oakland-Craig (7-3), 5:10: Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craige averages 16.6 points a game and Sadie Nelson 14.7.
Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend (8-0) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (7-3), 6:50: Lucy Ghaifan averages 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for GICC, which is playing the two-time defending C-1 champion Tigers. Junior Kaitlyn Emanuel is scoring 17 a game.
Kearney (6-3) vs. Class B No. 4 York (9-1), 8:30: It’s balanced scoring for York with Lauryn Haggadone at 10.2. Masa Scheierman pulls down nine rebounds a game. Tatum Rusher leads Kearney at 12.8.