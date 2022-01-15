Pospisil: Jasen Green scores 28 points in Millard North's win over Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN — Lincoln Northeast’s tradition is for blue-collar basketball. But Saturday night blue-chip Jasen Green brought down the Rockets.

The Creighton recruit kicked it into scoring gear for Millard North in the final three quarters, when the 6-foot-8 senior had all but one of his game-high 28 points.

Early in the 71-55 win at Ed Johnson Gym, Green was content to distribute while being doubled by the Rockets. Then roles — and Northeast’s defense — changed when the Mustangs’ Nick Dolezal sat down in the second quarter with his second foul.

“They slowed up on the doubling," Green said. “There wasn't really a need for me to pass because if I ever have like one person on me, one person can't guard me. They need to have multiple guys. I know that sounds a little bit conceited, but I mean it's true.”

Green also had, by my count, six blocks, seven rebounds and three steals.

“The second half he had fabulous finishes to the basket that were really fun to watch because as good as he is. I didn't know if he could quite reach where he was going and he still reached out and got it," Mustangs coach Tim Cannon said. “And he’s changing shots, blocking shots. He's really good.”