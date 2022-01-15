Pospisil: Jasen Green scores 28 points in Millard North's win over Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN — Lincoln Northeast’s tradition is for blue-collar basketball. But Saturday night blue-chip Jasen Green brought down the Rockets.
The Creighton recruit kicked it into scoring gear for Millard North in the final three quarters, when the 6-foot-8 senior had all but one of his game-high 28 points.
Early in the 71-55 win at Ed Johnson Gym, Green was content to distribute while being doubled by the Rockets. Then roles — and Northeast’s defense — changed when the Mustangs’ Nick Dolezal sat down in the second quarter with his second foul.
“They slowed up on the doubling," Green said. “There wasn't really a need for me to pass because if I ever have like one person on me, one person can't guard me. They need to have multiple guys. I know that sounds a little bit conceited, but I mean it's true.”
Green also had, by my count, six blocks, seven rebounds and three steals.
“The second half he had fabulous finishes to the basket that were really fun to watch because as good as he is. I didn't know if he could quite reach where he was going and he still reached out and got it," Mustangs coach Tim Cannon said. “And he’s changing shots, blocking shots. He's really good.”
No. 2 Millard North (11-1) continues to be unselfish with the ball, and when the blue-chip guy is looking to dish the rest seem to follow the example.
“One guys hurt us, obviously," Rockets coach Monte Ritchie said. “But I think it was a combination of different guys. It's a really good team and it was a good challenge for us but we came up short.”
Millard North had a hand in keeping anyone from No. 8 Northeast (11-2) from getting a hot hand. Sixth-man G Gatnoor had 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter, but those came after the Rockets trailed by 15.
“Defensively they were really good. Give them credit," Ritchie said. “Their press bothered us a little bit. We haven't seen the press all year until, I guess, we saw it a little bit last night but this was a little different press, you know, and they have athletes like that.
“But it's a learning thing. And hopefully, we get another crack at them at some point. And I'm sure we'll see some other presses. So it's good to get that out of the way.”
Millard North went through that, Green said, last Tuesday when Papillion-La Vista South’s triangle-and-two defense bothered the Mustangs in a 61-58 home win.
“It was good to see, to know what to do when we see it again," he said,
And in Class A basketball, that’s almost a certainty.
Millard North (11-1)...................19 14 17 21—71
At Lincoln Northeast (11-2).......13 11 14 17—55
MN: Jasen Green 28, David Harmon 13, Isaiah McMorris 9, Neal Mosser 6, Nick Dolezal 6, Jakson Page 5, Elijah Gaeth 4.
LNE: G Gatnoor 15, Porter Bazil 10, Carlos Valdez 7, Zander Beard 7, Christian Winn7, Jalen Lang 5, Adonis Jones 4.