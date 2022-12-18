 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pospisil: Just three undefeateds remain in Class A rankings as calendar flips to new year

2022-23 Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

The first three weeks of the season have trimmed the ranks of the undefeated to 28 teams.

In Class A, the three left standing are Bellevue West, Gretna and two-time defending champion Millard North. Only Bellevue West hasn’t had a game decided late.

The closest the Thunderbirds have been to a close game was Saturday at Lincoln Northeast. After three quarters their lead was three. After a 30-point final quarter, it was a 68-45 win.

Millard North had back-to-back scares, both on the road. They went to overtime in a slog at Lincoln Southeast before emerging with a 50-40 win. The next night, it was a 55-51 decision at Omaha Bryan.

Gretna has lived on the edge the most, every Saturday a nailbiter. A 65-57 win at Northeast on opening weekend, followed by escapes of 51-48 at Omaha Creighton Prep and 53-52 at Southeast.

Bellevue West and Gretna remain 1-2 in the new ratings, which will hold until the new year. Millard North rises to third. Preseason No. 3 Omaha Westside dropped its opener to Southeast before winning its next five.

Bellevue West and Westside will have games Tuesday in the Twelve Courts of Christmas mega-event at HyVee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Park Hill from suburban K.C. will be West’s 4 p.m. opponent, with Westside drawing Owassa, Oklahoma, at 6 p.m.

Both will have an off day before hosting play-in winners on Thursday in the first round of the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament. Gretna and Millard North also are hosting play-in winners on Thursday.

The tournament then resumes Dec. 29 with all remaining games played at Bellevue West.

Class B: No. 1 Omaha Skutt, No. 2 Platteview and No. 7 Crete are spotless. The best wins for Platteview and Crete have been over now-No. 8 Beatrice. Skutt’s best was Friday’s 66-44 neutral-site win over South Sioux City.

Class C-1: No. 1 Wahoo, No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood, No. 3 Ogallala (up two spots) and No. 4 Pierce, the latter unranked in the preseason, are the unbeatens. Wahoo hosts Ashland on Tuesday.

Class C-2: There are seven undefeateds — the preseason top three of Freeman, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Amherst; No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull, up four rungs; new No. 10 Cross County; and Elkhorn Valley and Summerland.

Class D-1: Only three are here — new No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center (a first-ever ranking), up three rungs, new No. 2 Elm Creek (was No. 8); and No. 3 Mead, which received scant mention in the preseason although a state-tournament team last season.

Class D-2: Some surprises and some old reliables are on this list of eight. Defending champion Lincoln Parkview is No. 1, followed by Wynot, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Mullen. No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis was not included in the preseason rankings. Not ranked are Nebraska Lutheran, Paxton and Garden County.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

