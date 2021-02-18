Pospisil: Justin Sitti's free throws in final seconds lift Creighton Prep over Millard North

Josh Luedtke said Thursday night’s game at national No. 16 Millard North was about measuring where Omaha Creighton Prep was and what it could do against a “really good basketball team.”

The Junior Jays found out, and got the win for really good measure.

They outplayed Millard North in the final 9½ minutes for a 76-75 comeback win to widen the discussion about the top teams in the state beyond the Mustangs and No. 1 Bellevue West.

Justin Sitti, Prep’s senior point guard, scored four points in the final 18 seconds, the final two on free throws with 4.3 seconds left, in Millard North’s gym.

The Mustangs had gotten on a roll in the third quarter and led 62-51 on the third 3 in a minute’s time by Saint Thomas.

“I knew we'd be competitive down the stretch. We got down to 11. I'm like, OK, we just got to get a couple stops, get a couple shots to fall and then our confidence is really going to boost," Luedtke said. “We got it to six, then we got it to three and then we kept pecking away.