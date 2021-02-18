Pospisil: Justin Sitti's free throws in final seconds lift Creighton Prep over Millard North

Josh Luedtke said Thursday night’s game at national No. 16 Millard North was about measuring where Omaha Creighton Prep was and what it could do against a “really good basketball team.”
The Junior Jays found out, and got the win for really good measure.
They outplayed Millard North in the final 9½ minutes for a 76-75 comeback win to widen the discussion about the top teams in the state beyond the Mustangs and No. 1 Bellevue West.
Justin Sitti, Prep’s senior point guard, scored four points in the final 18 seconds, the final two on free throws with 4.3 seconds left, in Millard North’s gym.
The Mustangs had gotten on a roll in the third quarter and led 62-51 on the third 3 in a minute’s time by Saint Thomas.
“I knew we'd be competitive down the stretch. We got down to 11. I'm like, OK, we just got to get a couple stops, get a couple shots to fall and then our confidence is really going to boost," Luedtke said. “We got it to six, then we got it to three and then we kept pecking away.
“We let our guys play. We called some sets, but I said, ‘Justin, the game’s in your hands. You got to make plays’ and Justin did a tremendous job distributing, finding Luke Jungers, finding AJ Rollins. We had four guys in double figures and one with nine. That's tough to defend when you got five guys that can score.”
Jungers, Prep’s 6-foot-9 junior, had a season-high 22 points. Sitti had 15, Rollins and Mai’jhe Wiley 12 apiece and Brendan Buckley nine (all in the first quarter) for Top 10 No. 3 Prep (19-2).
No. 2 Millard North (21-2) played tight the last four minutes. Just as it did in last year’s state final loss to Bellevue West. The Mustangs look so uncomfortable trying to milk the clock. That hasn’t changed either from last season.
They held the ball for more than a minute before missing. Then came a turnover that led to Rollins’ tying two free throws with 1:46 left.
Hunter Sallis made a shot in the lane with 1:31 left. Millard North held the ball again after a Prep missed 3 and Sallis went 1-of-2 at the line with 39.6 left.
In the final 18 seconds, Sitti scored, Thomas missed a one-and-one, Sitti made the two winning free throws and Millard North — which had spent its final timeout between the free throws — had a final possession of Sallis dribbling out of the backcourt and launching an off-balance 3.
Sallis had 27 points and Thomas 19.
As I correctly surmised earlier this week, Millard North went ahead of Bellevue West in the MaxPreps national rankings because it beat now-No. 27 Oak Hill Academy 80-76 and West lost 75-68 to No. 3 Sunrise Christian at last Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.
But the Thunderbirds moved up as well, from 22nd to 19th. With a double-overtime loss to West and now the win over the Mustangs, maybe Prep should be getting some national love.
“We stress all along that we know sometimes it may hurt maybe individual accolades and stuff like that, but we just really believe that if we play together, and we share the ball, we have a lot of guys who can score in a lot of different ways," Luedtke said. “Our guys have worked hard to try to get the respect of other teams and we hopefully earned a little bit of respect tonight, but this season's young.
“The state tournament is what counts so our goal is to win a district title and get to state and try to have a chance to win a state tournament. And that's going to be tough with the quality of teams down there.”
Prep finishes the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against No. 5 Omaha Central, which visits Bellevue West at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Omaha Creighton Prep (19-2)....22 14 20 20—76
At Millard North (21-2)...............16 22 24 13—75
OCP: Luke Jungers 22, Justin Sitti 15, AJ Rollins 12, Mai’jhe Wiley 12, Brendan Buckley 9, Casey O’Malley 4, Conor Buckley 2
MN: Hunter Sallis 27, Saint Thomas 19, Jasen Green 14, Tyler Sandoval 12, Jadin Johnson 4.