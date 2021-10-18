Pospisil: Kearney, Papillion-La Vista have the best shot at final Class A playoff berths

Two spots in the Class A playoffs are projected to be up for grabs as the regular season ends this week, with Kearney and Papillion-La Vista appearing to have the better grips.

Kearney (3-5) qualifies by winning Friday at 1-7 Omaha Northwest while Papillion-La Vista (4-4) hosts Gretna (7-1). Even with a loss, the Monarchs appear to be in better shape for the final berth over Omaha Central (3-5) and Fremont (4-4).

At the other end, top-ranked Millard South will be the No. 1 seed with a win over Omaha Burke (7-1). Omaha Westside (8-0, plays 3-5 Omaha Benson) and Bellevue West (7-1, plays 4-4 Lincoln High) are next, though Gretna and Elkhorn South (7-1, plays 5-3 Lincoln Southeast) have ways of making it as high as the No. 2 seed.

Also possible in the Oct. 29 first round of the playoffs are rematches of games from this week — Columbus-North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep-Lincoln East and Gretna-Papio.

Class A remains the only class in which the top two from each district advance to state, with the last four berths filled by the NSAA point standings. That was misstated in last week’s ratings column.

The playoff picture, by class:

Class A