Pospisil: Kearney, Papillion-La Vista have the best shot at final Class A playoff berths

Two spots in the Class A playoffs are projected to be up for grabs as the regular season ends this week, with Kearney and Papillion-La Vista appearing to have the better grips.
Kearney (3-5) qualifies by winning Friday at 1-7 Omaha Northwest while Papillion-La Vista (4-4) hosts Gretna (7-1). Even with a loss, the Monarchs appear to be in better shape for the final berth over Omaha Central (3-5) and Fremont (4-4).
At the other end, top-ranked Millard South will be the No. 1 seed with a win over Omaha Burke (7-1). Omaha Westside (8-0, plays 3-5 Omaha Benson) and Bellevue West (7-1, plays 4-4 Lincoln High) are next, though Gretna and Elkhorn South (7-1, plays 5-3 Lincoln Southeast) have ways of making it as high as the No. 2 seed.
Also possible in the Oct. 29 first round of the playoffs are rematches of games from this week — Columbus-North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep-Lincoln East and Gretna-Papio.
Class A remains the only class in which the top two from each district advance to state, with the last four berths filled by the NSAA point standings. That was misstated in last week’s ratings column.
The playoff picture, by class:
Class A
District 1: Prep, North Platte and Lincoln East are in. Prep is district champion by beating East. North Platte then would be the runner-up and East an at-large team. If East wins, it's district champ if North Platte loses to Columbus. Prep would be runner-up and North Platte an at-large team.
District 2: Millard South (champion) and Omaha North (runner-up) are in. Fremont is an at-large contender.
District 3: Burke (champion) and Papillion-La Vista South (runner-up) are in. Central is an at-large contender.
District 4: Bellevue West (champion) and Columbus (runner-up) are in. Kearney is an at-large contender.
District 5: Elkhorn South (champion), Gretna and Southeast are in. Papio is an at-large contender.
District 6: Westside (champion) and Grand Island (runner-up) are in.
Others with faint hopes, largely on a Northwest upset of Kearney, are Lincoln High, Millard West, Norfolk, Millard North and Bellevue East.
Class B
District champions: Bennington in 1, Elkhorn-Omaha Skutt winner in 2, Plattsmouth in 3, Seward in 4 and Scottsbluff in 5.
At-large locks: Elkhorn-Skutt loser, Aurora, Waverly, Beatrice, Grand Island Northwest, Norris.
Other contenders: Omaha Gross, Lexington, Omaha Roncalli, York, Crete, Gering, Ralston, Hastings.
Class C-1
District champions: Milford in 1, Ashland-Greenwood in 2, Boys Town in 3, Columbus Scotus-Lakeview winner in 4, Boone Central in 5, Adams Central in 6, Kearney Catholic in 7, Chadron-Ogallala winner in 8.
At-large locks: Chadron (with a loss), Scotus (with a loss), Auburn, Wahoo, Broken Bow, Wayne.
In with a win: Pierce, Fort Calhoun.
Class C-2
District champions: Yutan in 1, Fremont Bergan in 2, Norfolk Catholic-Hartington Cedar Catholic winner in 3, Hastings St. Cecilia in 4, Ord in 5, North Platte St. Patrick’s in 6.
At-large locks: Norfolk Catholic-HCC loser, Lincoln Lutheran, David City Aquinas, Wilber-Clatonia, Gordon-Rushville, Centennial.
In with a win: Sutton, Wahoo Neumann, Centura.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: For Millard West to be back at No. 10 in Class A at 2-6 is not in error. I don’t see any unranked team put in the Wildcats’ schedule and doing better. Consider some of their close losses. They were tied 21-21 with No. 4 Prep before losing 28-21 and led No. 8 North Platte until the Bulldogs scored in the final minute Friday for a 27-24 win. They also put up 31 points while the game was in doubt against Bellevue West.
Columbus (6-2)? Lost 62-0 Friday to Bellevue West. Southeast (5-3)? Lost 41-7 to Prep, and its loss to Lincoln East was no better than Millard West’s. Grand Island (5-3)? Lost to Southeast, and its current three-game winning streak has been against teams with little to no chance of the playoffs. Some team is going to have to pull off a first-round playoff upset to unseat the Wildcats should they beat Lincoln Northeast this week.
How about Class B No. 1 Bennington (8-0)? Class B Norris (4-4) beating Class A Lincoln Pius X doesn’t hurt the Badgers’ merits, but could they handle the Wildcats’ grind? It’s possible whoever wins Class B might end up in the overall Top 10.
Class C-1: Battle Creek held defending champion Pierce, which was averaging 51 points a game, to a touchdown while winning 24-6. The Braves (5-3) return at No. 10, and Pierce (6-2) exits after being ranked fourth.
Class C-2: Sutton returns at No. 10 as previous occupant Centennial lost 28-21 to No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran.
Broadcast listings needed
Radio and TV stations carrying live over-the-air broadcasts of playoff games are reminded to email those listings to me by Wednesday each week.
Top games
Class A — Friday: Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista (at PLV Stadium), Lincoln East-Creighton Prep (at Burke), North Platte at Columbus, Burke at Millard South. Class B — Friday: Omaha Gross at Bennington, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, Seward at Aurora, Waverly at Norris. Class C-1 — Friday: Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview, Kearney Catholic at Cozad, Ogallala at Chadron, Wayne at Pierce. Class C-2 — Friday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran at Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan at Centennial. Eight Man-1 playoffs — Thursday: EMF at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Heartland at Stanton. Eight Man-2 playoffs — Thursday: Medicine Valley at Kenesaw.