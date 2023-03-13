At times in the past 25 years, Bellevue West squeezed opponents into submission with full-court pressure.

What the Thunderbirds did better this season than at any time during that span, the era of Doug Woodard basketball, was lock down in the half court.

“I think I'm certain that it's overall the best defensive team I've ever had the privilege to coach," Woodard said Saturday night after a record run to the Class A state title and the program’s first undefeated season.

“This group bought into defense in a way that I don't think we've ever had.”

The Thunderbirds entered state allowing an average of 49.03 points, then gave up an average of 42.67 in their three games.

“We played three really good basketball teams with really good offensive players on it," said Woodard, who has announced his retirement. “I think they realized that offense is going to be something that is there and not there, and it's just a night-to-night deal, but they bought into that fact and sometimes you just don't get everybody doing that.”

Bellevue West set the Class A tournament record for total winning margin with 78 points. It was three more than the 75 by Omaha Central in 2013 when Akoy Agau and Co. finished off their four-peat.

It was a weekend for dominating defenses. Ashland-Greenwood in C-1, Freeman in C-2 and Johnson-Brock in D-1 entered the record books as well.

The two-time C-1 champion Jays have two entries, total winning margin (84 points) and fewest points allowed (72).

“These guys on our team really dug in defensively in the in the last couple games here at the state tournament," Jays coach Jacob Mohs said. “It's hard to describe in a few words what they did defensively. Amazing. Lights out. Tremendous. Excellent. I mean, all those things. I just feel like they bought in, they locked in, their effort was amazing.

“They didn't make many mistakes for three straight games. That's mind boggling. I think as coaches we were super appreciative of the work those guys did, and what they just went out and accomplished against three good basketball teams.”

Freeman (100 points) and Johnson-Brock (100) also broke class records for fewest points allowed in three tournament games.

In the final ratings, which consider the entire season beyond a three-game snapshot of tournament week, all six state champions finish at the thorniest ratings decisions were for No. 10 in Class A, which also comprises the overall Top 10; the final spots in Class B; and what to do with Wahoo in Class C-1.

Papillion-La Vista South takes over No. 10 from Lincoln High. The Titans (15-9) were 6-2 in February before their season ended short of state. Their losses were by a point to eventual state runner-up Millard North and four points to Elkhorn South in a district final with wins over Lincoln High and state qualifier Lincoln East. They also beat Omaha Westside in late January.

Omaha Gross (12-12) hadn’t been ranked in Class B, but when the state final came up Omaha Skutt-Platteview, eastern teams gained in stature. The Cougars beat Omaha Roncalli twice, and Roncalli was a last-second 3 by Norris from defending its 2022 championship in Lincoln.

Gross is seventh and Roncalli eighth, with semifinalist York staying at No. 9 after an 80-54 loss to Platteview and state qualifier Scottsbluff holding in at No. 10.

Before state, Wahoo had a resume that would have been good for No. 2 in Class B since it had wins of 78-46 and 65-45 over Platteview. But for the second straight year, it was a first-round washout for the No. 1 Warriors.

Auburn got them 47-44, with Wahoo’s 1-for-9 free-throw shooting in clutch time a primary culprit. When Auburn lost to Ashland 54-24 in the state final, finishing 19-6, Wahoo’s regular-season split with Ashland (a 52-49 loss, a 54-32 win) came into play.

Fewest points allowed, series (1950-present)

A: 106, Grand Island, 2002

B: 109, Minden, 1952

C-1: 72, Ashland-Greenwood, 2023

C-2: 100, Freeman, 2023

D-1: 106, Johnson-Brock, 2023

D-2: 89, Falls City Sacred Heart, 2018

C: 96, Chadron Prep, 1950

D: 88, Chester, 1953

Total winning margin (three games)

A: 78, Bellevue West, 2023

B: 72, Omaha Holy Name, 1950

C-1: 84, Ashland-Greenwood, 2023

C-2: 80, Henderson, 1984

D-1: 89, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 2020

D-2: 100, Falls City Sacred Heart, 1991

C: 73, Lyons, 1979

D: 93, Filley, 1979​

