Pospisil: Kwat Abdelkarim scores 27 in Lincoln North Star's win over Elkhorn South

It was time to check the pulse of Lincoln North Star.

The Navigators have one of the top seniors in the state in guard Kwat Abdelkarim and one of the most promising sophomores in 6-foot-8 Brennon Clemmons.

Yet North Star had mustered only 66 points combined in its past two games while falling to 3-4.

Following a 55-49 win Saturday at Elkhorn South, we can report that there is a pulse. And the week ahead for coach Tony Quattrocchi’s team includes three games that could change the outlook for them for the rest of the season.

“I think this can catapult us if we can get a string of wins, which is easier said than done in Class A,’’ he said. “This should hopefully, maybe, be a turning point for us after the last two games which were a little tough for us shooting the ball.”

Abdelkarim was close to scoring half of the Gators’ points as he finished with 27, boosting his season average to 20.8. Eleven came in the first quarter, when his only three made 3s of the game came in the final 2 ½ minutes.

Clemmons, hurt all of his freshman year, had six points on a tough day finishing around the basket and 10 rebounds. Josh Brown, another returning starter, had 10 points.