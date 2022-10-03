Pospisil: Last week's Friday night football was wild and unprecedented

Where to begin?

From Gretna to North Platte and Kearney in between, Class A had a most unpredictable, exciting Friday night.

No. 1 went down. No. 2 was dead to rights with seven minutes left only to stage an epic comeback. No. 6 fell to its long-time rival and lost its undefeated season.

So kudos, and ratings boosts, to unheralded North Platte, resilient Gretna and proud Grand Island.

Maybe No. 1 Omaha Westside and No. 6 Kearney were caught with an eye on being unbeaten for their clash this Friday in Omaha. It’ll happen, but with both 5-1.

North Platte put Westside on its heels with a 14-0 start and didn’t flinch when a field goal gave the Warriors the lead in the second half. Kolten Tilford’s 5-yard run gave the Bulldogs (3-3) the 21-17 victory.

“I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”

North Platte’s three losses are to Papillion-La Vista South (which benefits from the Bulldog win), Grand Island by a point and Kearney.

Ah, Grand Island-Kearney.

Maybe as much motivation for the Islanders as playing their rival was that their senior class, because of scheduling quirks, never got to play Kearney at home. They never trailed in a successful strategy of shortening the game, starting with a 17-play opening drive, and Kearney had several special-team gaffes. Grand Island 28, Kearney 21.

Now the comeback by No. 2 Gretna, a 40-37 win over Bellevue West that colleague Mike Patterson rechronicled in his day-after column. Falling behind 37-14 with seven minutes left, the Dragons scored 26 points in the final 5:57. Three touchdowns, two 2-point conversions, one extra point and the winning Cameron Bothwell field goal with eight seconds left.

By all accounts, it’s the largest rally in the final six minutes of a Class A game. All that compares is Omaha Creighton Prep wiping out a 26-0 deficit against Millard West two years ago, scoring 29 points in the final 9:13.

Gretna’s defense stiffened, Bellevue West’s succumbed. And the Dragons won the special-team game at the end with a successful onside kick — recovered by the kicker Bothwell — and a partially blocked punt leading to the winning field goal.

Bellevue West is 4-3, its most losses in the regular season since 2014. The Thunderbirds close with games Friday against Bellevue East (4-2) and Oct. 21 at Papio South (5-1).

Gretna takes over at No. 1 in the Top 10 followed closely by Elkhorn South. Those are the last two unbeatens in Class A (the number in all classes shrunk to 29).

No. 3 Omaha North has won five straight. The Vikings’ end to the regular season includes a visit by Grand Island on Oct. 14 and a game at Elkhorn South the following week.

Westside falls to fourth. It has its win over No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep, which has two other losses. Grand Island moves up to sixth with one-rung drops for No. 7 Kearney and No. 8 Bellevue West. Class B leader Bennington is ninth followed by Papio South (5-1) in 10th. The Titans’ loss is to Elkhorn South.

North Platte (3-3) takes No. 10 in Class A, a spot Lincoln Southeast had until losing 17-14 in overtime to Lincoln Southwest (5-1). Southwest’s loss is to Papillion-La Vista, which lost to Papio South.

Past Power-Five showdowns

The Zane Flores-Danny Kaelin duel sent prep historians searching for any other matchups of players recruited as quarterbacks by current Power-Five schools. It’s a short list and it’s been awhile, I think:

1966: Brian Linstrom, Omaha Creighton Prep (Arizona) vs. Jim Douglas, Omaha Benson (Iowa). The late Darrell Mudra, Arizona’s coach and an Omaha native, outrecruited Bob Devaney for Linstrom. Douglas ended up at offensive guard for the Hawkeyes. Linstrom threw for 162 yards and a touchdown as Prep won 32-6.

1978: Randee Johnson, Lincoln Northeast (NU) vs. Craig Sundberg, Lincoln Southeast (NU). Johnson moved to safety at NU. A severe injury cut short his career as a freshman. Each ran and threw for touchdowns. Southeast won 23-13.

Comebacks, part II

Ainsworth and its Power-Five prospect Carter Nelson had one of their own, maybe the largest ever in eight-man ball.

The Bulldogs fell behind Elgin/Pope John 24-0 and 36-8 in the first half before Nelson, a junior quarterback, threw for three touchdowns and ran for two while figuring in all 38 second-half points as they rallied for a 52-44 Eight Man-2 win. Ainsworth has its first 6-0 start since 1992, when the school was in Class B.

Nelson picked up a Baylor offer Saturday and was at the Indiana-Nebraska game.

Elgin/PJ had two key players hurt during the game, running back Jack Wemhoff (leg) and Paiton Hoefer (elbow). It’s a tough blow for one of the preseason favorites in Eight Man-2, which falls from second to sixth in the ratings.

Ratings notes

Wahoo (3-3) returns at No. 10 in Class C-1.

Other new teams in the rankings are No. 10 Riverside in Eight Man-1, No. 9 Elm Creek (the last unbeaten to be ranked) and No. 10 Lawrence-Nelson in Eight Man-2 and No. 10 Sterling in Six Man.

Lawrence-Nelson’s 46-12 win ended then-No. 5 Kenesaw’s 18-game winning streak.

Other notes

Early finish: Bridgeport will have two weeks to prepare for its first go-round in the eight-man postseason. The Bulldogs (5-2) — winners of five straight — complete their regular season Friday, hosting winless Morrill. The other five Eight-Man schools who played Week Zero games have two games left.

Seemed like old times: Eight Man-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge beat Humphrey St. Francis 44-8. It was the first game against the Flyers since Howells and Dodge consolidated in 2012.

And where was I? Down with COVID-19. That was another upset, me missing a Friday night. First time on the IL during football season since wisdom-teeth removal in 1999. Hope to be out of the basement bunker and back this week.

Top games

Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Class A: Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South (Thursday), Elkhorn South at Grand Island, Kearney at Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southeast vs. Millard West (at Buell)

Class B: Omaha Gross at Norris, Waverly at Lincoln Pius X, York at Seward

Class C-1: Adams Central at Aurora, Pierce at Central City, Wahoo at Columbus Scotus

Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Battle Creek, Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm

Eight Man-1: Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County

Eight Man-2: Hitchcock County at Dundy County Stratton, Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart

Six Man: Wilcox-Hildreth at Shelton (Thursday), Red Cloud at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2:30)