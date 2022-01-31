Pospisil: Less downtime one benefit of combined state basketball tourney

Five weeks from now, the first — and only, I hope — one-week state basketball tournament begins in Lincoln.
The NSAA had no other workable option this year when Nebraska’s turn to host the Big Ten wrestling tournament came up, and the dates fell on the normal weekend for the state girls tournament. You can’t fault NU for wanting its once-every 14 years advantage in Lincoln and not Omaha, where it would be an hour closer for all those rabid Hawkeye fans. Nor Lincoln’s hospitality industry for wanting more nights of activity for hotels, restaurants and bars.
So 92 high school games will launch March 7, a Monday, intertwining boys and girls all week. The finals, also mixed, will be March 11 and 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The format also requires date changes for state qualifying. Most beneficial is that the downtime for state qualifiers is trimmed by a few days. Class A girls often had two weeks between districts and state. That’s six days this year.
A look at the postseason, starting with qualifying:
Class A boys: All regular-season games count toward seeding. District dates are Feb. 25, Feb. 28 and March 2.
Class B boys: Games through Feb. 12 count toward seeding. Subdistricts are Feb. 22 and 23 and district finals can be either Feb. 26 or 28.
Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 boys: Games through Feb. 12 count toward seeding. Subdistricts are Feb. 21 through 24 and district finals can be played Feb. 26, Feb. 28 or March 1.
Class A girls: All regular-season games count toward seeding. District dates are Feb. 24, Feb. 26 and March 1.
Class B girls: Games through Feb. 12 count toward seeding. Subdistricts are Feb. 21 and 23, and district finals can be Feb. 25 or March 1.
Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 girls: Games through Feb. 8 count toward seeding. Subdistricts are Feb. 14 through 17, and all district finals are Feb. 25.
The state schedule:
Classes A, C-1 and D-2 boys: First round March 8, semifinals March 10, final March 12.
Classes B, C-2 and D-1 boys: First round March 7, semifinals March 9, final March 11.
Classes A, C-1 and D-2 girls: First round March 7, semifinals March 9, final March 11.
Classes B, C-2 and D-1 girls: First round March 8, semifinals March 10, final March 12.
Conference finals
By going the length of the court in the final 1.9 seconds on a pair of pinpoint passes, York forced overtime and went on to beat Seward 57-48 in the Central Conference tournament final. The play was Marshall McCarthy to Austin Phinney at half court to Garrett Ivey on a lob for the 12-foot running jumper.
In a predominantly Class C-1 conference tournament, Wahoo outscored Platteview 24-7 in the final quarter for a 59-48 win in the Trailblazer Class C-1, and ratings leader Ashland-Greenwood was down four at halftime before beating Fort Calhoun 57-49 in the Capitol. Ogallala, which hasn’t lost in its class, beat Minden 62-44 in the Southwest. And Kearney Catholic beat Hastings St. Cecilia 53-45 in the Centennial.
Ratings comments
Top 10: Class B leader Omaha Skutt, one of the last two unbeatens in the state, debuts at No. 8 after beating then-No. 9 Lincoln Pius X 56-51 at home. Gretna continues its rise, reaching No. 4 after winning 56-50 at Omaha Central while pushing Central down to fifth and Omaha Creighton Prep to sixth. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Prep before pushing No. 1 Omaha Westside in a 58-53 home loss. Bellevue West returns to No. 2 after beating now-No. 3 Millard North and Prep in a span of three days.
Class A: Lincoln Northeast clings to No. 10 despite losing to Grand Island (7-8) and Millard North on the weekend. Grand Island is on a four-game winning streak, the most recent three decided by two, two and three points.
Class B: The Eastern Midlands Conference tournament left the league’s five ranked teams unchanged in their order. No. 4 Bennington beat No. 5 Waverly 47-38 in the final. The only movement was Platteview beating Beatrice in the Trailblazer semifinal to switch places at Nos. 6 and 7 with the Orangemen, who subsequently lost the third-place game to Ralston (7-10).
Class C-1: Wayne’s 53-50 win last Tuesday at Wahoo dropped the Warriors a spot to third, but the winners stayed at No. 7 because of all the teams ahead of the Blue Devils that were conference tournament champions. Wayne’s losses in a 17-2 start are to C-2 ranked teams in low-scoring games.
Class C-2: Defending champ Grand Island Central Catholic, the preseason favorite, lost 58-42 to St. Cecilia in the semifinal and tumbled from second to seventh, with St. Cecilia moving past the Crusaders into sixth from ninth.
Class D-1: Nebraska City Lourdes takes over at No. 2 from Mead, which has two starters out for the season. The Raiders fall to sixth after losing 50-36 at home to C-2’s Tekamah-Herman (6-12). Walthill’s sixth consecutive win was 68-63 over now-Class C-2 No. 9 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and the BluJays enter at No. 10.
Class D-2: Mullen returns at No. 8 after winning the Mid Nebraska Conference tournament on a 43-32 victory over Hyannis, which slips a rung to ninth. Medicine Valley falls from fourth to seventh for losing to D-1’s Bertrand in the Republican Plains semifinal, a tournament won by D-1 No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton.
Top games
Class A — Friday: Elkhorn South at Millard North, Grand Island at Kearney, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday: Bellevue West at Lincoln East, Omaha Creighton Prep at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southwest at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North.
Class B — Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Bennington, Norris at Beatrice. Friday: Aurora at Waverly, Ogallala at McCook. Saturday: Wahoo at Beatrice, Sidney at Scottsbluff.
Class C-1 — Friday: Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Norfolk Lutheran at Riverside.
Class D-1 — Friday: Bertrand at Medicine Valley. Saturday: North Platte St. Patrick’s at Cambridge, Leyton at Hyannis.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: BDS at Osceola, Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley.
Conference tournaments — ECNC, semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Saturday at Weeping Water; Mid-State, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Wayne High; East Husker, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Midland University, Fremont; Southern Nebraska, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Centennial; Lou-Platte, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at St. Paul; Fort Kearny, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Minden; Western Trails, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at WNCC-Scottsbluff; Niobrara Valley, semifinals Thursday at North Central and final Saturday at West Holt; Lewis and Clark, upper-division semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Feb. 7 at Wayne State; Pioneer, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at HTRS; Twin Valley, semifinals Friday at home sites and final Saturday at Hastings College.