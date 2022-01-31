Pospisil: Less downtime one benefit of combined state basketball tourney

By going the length of the court in the final 1.9 seconds on a pair of pinpoint passes, York forced overtime and went on to beat Seward 57-48 in the Central Conference tournament final. The play was Marshall McCarthy to Austin Phinney at half court to Garrett Ivey on a lob for the 12-foot running jumper.

In a predominantly Class C-1 conference tournament, Wahoo outscored Platteview 24-7 in the final quarter for a 59-48 win in the Trailblazer Class C-1, and ratings leader Ashland-Greenwood was down four at halftime before beating Fort Calhoun 57-49 in the Capitol. Ogallala, which hasn’t lost in its class, beat Minden 62-44 in the Southwest. And Kearney Catholic beat Hastings St. Cecilia 53-45 in the Centennial.

Ratings comments

Top 10: Class B leader Omaha Skutt, one of the last two unbeatens in the state, debuts at No. 8 after beating then-No. 9 Lincoln Pius X 56-51 at home. Gretna continues its rise, reaching No. 4 after winning 56-50 at Omaha Central while pushing Central down to fifth and Omaha Creighton Prep to sixth. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Prep before pushing No. 1 Omaha Westside in a 58-53 home loss. Bellevue West returns to No. 2 after beating now-No. 3 Millard North and Prep in a span of three days.