Pospisil: “Let there be a shot clock for Class A.”

And the NSAA board said Wednesday, “Let there be a shot clock for Class A.”

And there was a shot clock. And Class A saw the shot clock, that it was good. And Class A divided the shot clock from schools outside the darkness, er, outside its class.

It was good, that the adjustments Class A made to its request to have the 35-second shot clock run next season were sufficient to convince the few naysayers in its ranks and gain the necessary second vote from District 1 to have the board vote 5-3 to adopt it as a pilot program for the 2022-23 season.

In favor were Kathi Wieskamp of Lincoln and Dana Wiseman of Sutton in District 1, Thomas Lee of Omaha and Bob Reznicek of Boys Town in District 2 and Ryan Ruhl of Centura in District 4. Voting against were board chairman Jon Cerny of Bancroft-Rosalie in District 3, Bob Drews of Holdrege in District 5 and Troy Unzicker of Alliance in District 6.

What changed? A non-Class A opponent will have the option of not using the clock. And if a Class A school, for reasons out of its control (like a supply-chain issue) can’t get the clocks installed, it could still host a district game.

“I think there's pros and cons with the shot clock but the pros may far outweigh the cons,’’ Lee said. “I also think that change is just hard, period, for people so you’re talking about changing something that gets people nervous.

“But I think that if we're going to prepare our kids for the next level, which is what we do academically, right, it’s the same thing athletically. This is what they're doing in college, and I think that that helps prepare kids to the next level. And I do think it changes the game at the end of the game especially.”

Athletic directors Chad Zimmerman of Millard North and Pat Gatzemeyer of Lincoln High made their case successfully to the NSAA board. This after the second round of voting in the NSAA legislative districts on an approved ruling for Class A to have the shot clock without reservations showed the NSAA board wasn’t going to have the fifth vote in April necessary to adopt it. District 1’s vote had been 10-10, although five of the dissenting schools were below Class B.

Gatzemeyer, representing the 12 Heartland Conference schools, said there had been three league schools originally against a shot clock. Their concerns were varied, he said, but all three have said they would install clocks. Zimmerman, representing the Metro, said all 19 schools are on board.

Social media reaction Wednesday was generally favorable, although someone sent a direct message on Twitter to colleague Mike Patterson asking how the smaller schools could torpedo it. How small-minded.

Then again, as Ruhl pointed out, people were nervous bringing in the 3-point line back in the 1980s. “I think some people get scared of change and the trickle down,’’ he said.

There will be a trickle down, but it will be later than sooner. Here’s how this likely unfolds. Barring unforeseen complications, Class A will have a successful “pilot” season and bring back a positive data collection to the NSAA board, which then makes it permanent for Class A. Class B then goes on the clock, so to speak. And so on.

What have been other trickle downs in basketball through the years? First was the wild-card concept based on season success, which took more than 15 years to go from Class A to all classes. Then Class A went to statewide seeding for districts, with the other classes modifying the concept for their district championship rounds.

A shot clock could reduce physical play late in games. It would force the action in overtimes. No more holding the ball from the tip to a last shot – as Omaha Creighton Prep basically did in the second overtime of its district final.

It’s time.​

Stu's Views

All-Metro boys semifinals again

For the fourth time in five years the Class A boys semifinals are a pair of Metro Conference matchups. Millard North-Gretna at 6 p.m., Bellevue West-Creighton Prep at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The only non-Metro semifinalist in that span was Lincoln North Star in 2019.

No. 1 seeds no help

Speaking of four in five years, that’s how many times Millard South’s girls have been the No. 1 seeds in Class A. And the Patriots haven’t gone all the way to getting the school’s first title since 1996. Three semifinal losses now and a runner-up finish at the start of that string in 2018. Millard South also was the last undefeated in the state, girls or boys.

River Cities 2, Trailblazer 0

For the second time in three years, Omaha Skutt and Omaha Roncalli will lock up for the Class B boys title out of the River Cities Conference. To do so, they took down Trailblazer Conference teams Platteview and Beatrice in the semifinals.

Halfway home

Thursday begins the final half of the first state tournament to run six days. It’s the last of two days of semifinals before the finals are played Friday and Saturday.

Attendance update

With half the games of the first two days, Wednesday’s gate attendance was 14,163. The three-day count is 70,864. The day’s best crowd was 4,670 for the Class A girls semifinals at PBA. Those outdrew the Class B boys semifinals by 1,800.

