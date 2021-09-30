Pospisil: Lincoln East rolls Millard West; Lincoln Southeast defeats Papillion-La Vista

Noah Walters was 12-of-12 for 309 yards in the first half, when he threw for five of his six touchdowns in No. 9 Lincoln East’s 41-10 win over No. 8 Millard West Thursday at Seacrest Field.
Walters, who’s tossed 28 touchdown passes in the Spartans’ 5-1 start, didn’t have an incompletion until midway through the second half.
Cooper Erikson scored on pass plays of 51, 46 and 57 yards as Class A’s leading receiver added more than 200 yards to his season total. Luke Greisen, AJ Seizys and Kamdyn Roebke caught the other TD passes.
Nathan Pederson had the only touchdown for Millard West (2-4).
At Papillion-La Vista, the Monarchs and once-ranked Lincoln Southeast waited out a lightning delay at the start of warmups. The kickoff for the televised game was delayed to 7:30 p.m.
In the rain that sometimes was heavy, the Knights improved to 4-2 with a 35-21 win at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.
Tied 14-14 at halftime, Southeast scored on its next three possessions starting with Teitum Tuioti’s 11-yard pass from Willem Reddick. Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback ran it in from the 19 and then the 18, with a Papio fumble in between.
Southeast’s Will Barrett had 117 yards and scored on a 6-yard run shortly after covering 74 yards on a flea-flicker reception. He had carried just eight times for 56 yards before Thursday night.
LINCOLN EAST 41, MILLARD WEST 10
Millard West (2-4).........7 3 0 0—10
At Lincoln East (5-1)...14 20 7 0—41
LE: Luke Greisen 15 pass from Noah Walters (Kellen Gorr kick)
MW: Nathan Pederson 1 run (Enrique Meraz kick)
LE: Cooper Erikson 51 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE: Erikson 46 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
MW: FG Meraz 30
LE: AJ Seizys 41 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE: Kamdyn Roebke 15 pass from Walters (PAT failed)
LE: Erikson 57 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 21
Lincoln Southeast (4-2).......0 14 7 14—35
At Papillion-La Vista (2-4)...0 14 0 7—21
PLV: Payton Prestito 4 run (Caleb Walker kick)
LSE: Will Barrett 6 run (Nate McCashland kick)
LSE: Jake Appleget 26 pass from Willem Reddick (McCashland kick)
PLV: Tyson Money 39 pass from Nick Chanez (Walker kick)
LSE: Teitum Tuioti 11 pass from Willem Reddick (McCashland kick)
LSE: Max Buettenback 19 run (McCashland kick)
LSE: Buettenback 18 run (McCashland kick)
PLV: Luke Lindenmeyer 9 pass from Chanez (Walker kick)
Friday’s best
Class C-2 No. 2 David City Aquinas (4-1) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (5-0): Bergan is the last unbeaten in the class. Aquinas has been tested every week and lost only to C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus by seven.
North Platte (4-1) vs. Top 10 No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (4-1), 7 p.m. at Burke Stadium: A nice showcase game for skill guys Vince Genatone of the Bulldogs and Marty Brown for the host Junior Jays.
Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (4-1) at Top 10 No. 6 Gretna (5-0): A banged-up offense for Skutt, but the SkyHawks are still the best opponent to date for Gretna. Best Class A-B crossover game of the year, too.
Class B No. 7 Beatrice (5-0) at No. 5 Waverly (3-2), 7 p.m.: Waverly is a missed extra point and a made field goal (by Skutt) away from making this a showdown of undefeateds. Both play undefeateds next week, too.