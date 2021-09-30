Pospisil: Lincoln East rolls Millard West; Lincoln Southeast defeats Papillion-La Vista

Noah Walters was 12-of-12 for 309 yards in the first half, when he threw for five of his six touchdowns in No. 9 Lincoln East’s 41-10 win over No. 8 Millard West Thursday at Seacrest Field.

Walters, who’s tossed 28 touchdown passes in the Spartans’ 5-1 start, didn’t have an incompletion until midway through the second half.

Cooper Erikson scored on pass plays of 51, 46 and 57 yards as Class A’s leading receiver added more than 200 yards to his season total. Luke Greisen, AJ Seizys and Kamdyn Roebke caught the other TD passes.

Nathan Pederson had the only touchdown for Millard West (2-4).

At Papillion-La Vista, the Monarchs and once-ranked Lincoln Southeast waited out a lightning delay at the start of warmups. The kickoff for the televised game was delayed to 7:30 p.m.

In the rain that sometimes was heavy, the Knights improved to 4-2 with a 35-21 win at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.

Tied 14-14 at halftime, Southeast scored on its next three possessions starting with Teitum Tuioti’s 11-yard pass from Willem Reddick. Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback ran it in from the 19 and then the 18, with a Papio fumble in between.