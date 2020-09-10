Pospisil: Lincoln Southeast scores three TDs in first 14 minutes in win over Grand Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — A defense that has yet to give up two touchdowns in a game has Lincoln Southeast bidding to be in the lead pack in Class A.

In Thursday night’s 35-10 win over Grand Island, the Top 10 No. 6 Knights forced three turnovers in the first quarter — getting Jake Appleget’s fumble recovery and interceptions by Derek Branch and Max Buettenback — for a quick 21-0 lead before 668 sitting in the mist at Seacrest Field.

“Our defense has been there for us all year,’’ Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “We saw that Week 1, the way they turned Kearney back there at the end of the game when we had to.

“And we really like how our offense has come along the last couple weeks, getting some plays in the passing game and running the ball in the second half here tonight.”

Southeast has been moving people around on defense while holding its first three opponents to 25 points. Appleget said he’s gone from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and Branch from cornerback to safety.