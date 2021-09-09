Pospisil: Maccoy Holtam scores five TDs in Omaha Skutt's win over Omaha Gross

A hushed stadium and the wailing of sirens spoiled a perfect fall evening at Bryan Stadium.

Omaha Gross junior Ben Rice was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital with a severe leg injury in the third quarter of the Cougars’ 55-27 televised loss Thursday night to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

Among those with empathy was Skutt junior wide receiver Wyatt Archer, who broke his right leg last week in the Waverly game and hopes he can return for the playoffs.

Gross didn’t have enough against the SkyHawks to win one for Rice, a wide receiver who was hurt while blocking. The Cougars (1-2) finished off the eight-minute drive that started the second half with a touchdown by Jake Garcia that made it a 21-14 game.

Very briefly.

Skutt junior James Sengstock went 91 yards on the ensuing kickoff return before tackled from behind at the 2, and Maccoy Holtam, a converted quarterback, scored the second of his five rushing touchdowns on the next play.

He scored again on the first play after Gross had to fall on a bad snap on its only punting attempt at its 28. Holtam finished with 151 yards on 16 carries.