Pospisil: Makhi Nelson-Douglas scores 3 TDs in Elkhorn South's overtime win over Kearney

Dominic Hooker’s second touchdown-saving takeaway for Elkhorn South left Kearney with bookend disappointments to its regular season.
But wherever the Bearcats are seeded for the Class A playoffs, they are going to be at home in the play-in round and will likely be a tough out in the Round of 16.
Hooker’s snare of a fumble forced by Koy Wilke and Bo Wieseler on Kearney’s first overtime play made Makhi Nelson-Douglas’ third touchdown of the game stand for a 28-21 Elkhorn South victory in Thursday night’s televised game at Elkhorn Stadium.
Hooker, a senior defensive back, also wrestled the ball away from a Kearney receiver in the back of the end zone that would have been the tying score in the third quarter.
Kearney may be 2-4 — the Bearcats had two September games canceled for COVID-19 reasons — but its losses are to No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 2 Bellevue West, Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. In the season opener, Southeast needed two goal-line interceptions to preserve its 14-10 win.
Against the Storm, Kearney was down 14-0 in the first half and 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn South (7-1) never got to third down during its first two possessions until the play that put it ahead 14-0. But Kearney fought off the knockout.
Defensive end D’Andre Ndugwa had two recoveries of botched Storm punts, the first setting up Kearney for Jack Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with two seconds left in the first half. Hooker’s interception kept the second from being converted into points.
NU lineman pledge Teddy Prochazka, one of his team’s most vocal leaders, said the Storm’s sideline stayed positive.
“I try to keep chatter in their ears like, ‘Next play, next play,’ no matter what happens,’ ” he said. “We bounced back. We had two missed punts that really messed us up there.”
Elkhorn South broke the 14-14 tie on Nelson-Douglas’ touchdown out of the Storm’s Rhino package that has linemen Ben Uhl and Sam Hoskinson in the backfield with quarterback Dilan Krause and Northern Illinois-bound Nelson-Douglas.
“When we’re in that formation, we don’t think anybody in the state can stop us,” Krause said. “That was proved tonight. He got three touchdowns when he got the rock.”
Elkhorn South should get a first-round bye. But depending on the seedings, a rematch of this overtime game can’t be ruled out come Oct. 30.
Kearney (2-4).......................0 7 0 14 0—21
At Elkhorn South (7-1)......... 7 7 0 7 7—28
ES: Makhi Nelson-Douglas 1 run (Josh McWilliams kick)
ES: Koy Wilke 6 pass from Dilan Krause (McWilliams kick)
K: Jack Johnson 1 run (James Dakan kick)
K: Johnson 1 run (Dakan kick)
ES: Nelson-Douglas 1 run (McWilliams kick)
K: Kaden Miller 22 pass from Preston Pearson (Dakan kick)
ES: Nelson-Douglas 4 run (McWilliams kick)
Five games to follow on Friday
Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas (4-1) at Top 10 No. 1 Omaha Westside (7-0), 7 p.m.: Westside lined up Aquinas as a replacement opponent. Aquinas was top-ranked in Kansas 5A — 6A is for the largest schools — until losing 39-27 to 6A No. 1 Lawrence last week. Westside must stop the Saints’ Tank — Tank Young is averaging 31 carries and 190 yards a game. Minnesota pledge Avante Dickerson scored five touchdowns last week in the Warriors’ 52-3 win at Norfolk. TV: Cox 116.
Class B No. 9 Grand Island Northwest (4-2) at No. 5 Aurora (5-2), 7 p.m.: Aurora is riding a five-game winning streak that includes last week’s 55-34 win over then-No. 1 Hastings. Northwest is coming off an open week. Radio: KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KRGY (97.3, Aurora).
Class C-3 St. Paul (6-1) at No. 5 Adams Central (6-1), 7 p.m.: After two weeks of passing teams and a split, Adams Central’s defense shifts to slow down Wildcat running back Eli Larson — averaging 170 yards a game. AC’s Hyatt Collins is 1 yard away from 1,000 as a sophomore. Radio: KHAS (1230, Hastings), KRGI (96.5, Grand Island).
Class C-2 No. 3 Fremont Bergan (7-0) at No. 1 Oakland-Craig (7-0), 7 p.m.: The winner in this all-Knight matchup has the leg up on being the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Oakland’s 20-game winning streak includes last year’s 52-0 beatdown on Bergan. Radio: KFMT (103.5, Fremont).
Eight Man-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) at No. 8 Central Valley (6-0), 7 p.m.: Two weeks in a row, Central Valley takes on an undefeated team. It beat southwest Iowa’s Fremont-Mills 25-16 last week.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports