Pospisil: Millard North and Bellevue West make case that they're best teams in the state

Razor-thin remains the difference between Millard North and Bellevue West.
Saturday’s double overtime win by Millard North in the highest-scoring Metro holiday tournament final — 94-91 — doubles down on the belief that these are the two best teams in the state in a coupling seldom seen. Think 1975 with state champion Omaha Central (24-1) and runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep (23-3). Or 1963 with champion Omaha Tech (22-2) and Prep (21-3).
The uncertainty that will permeate this season from the pandemic makes nothing a given. Both teams have more games remaining against quality competition.
Besides their Jan. 29 rematch at Millard North, both play the remainder of the first five in the top 10 — No. 3 Prep, No. 4 Central and No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South — with Bellevue West picking up No. 6 Lincoln Pius X and three out-of-state opponents. Millard North picks up two out-of-state teams and had hoped for more.
Prep plays the rest in the top five. Central and Papio South already have met twice, and each sees the remaining top-five teams.
The outlier is Pius. A visit to Bellevue West on Jan. 12 is the only game the undefeated (5-0) Thunderbolts were given against this season's Metro power base.
Here’s a breakdown of the six teams’ remaining schedules against one another and out-of-state teams:
Millard North: Tuesday, home vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Jan. 12, at Papio South; Jan. 15, at Central; Jan. 29, home vs. Bellevue West; Feb. 13, vs. Oak Hill Academy at Grand Island; Feb. 16, home vs. Creighton Prep.
Bellevue West: Thursday, at Papio South; Friday, vs. CB Lincoln at Mid-America Center; Jan. 12, home vs. Pius; Jan. 29, at Millard North; Jan. 30, at Creighton Prep; Feb. 13, vs. Sunrise Christian at Grand Island; Feb. 19, home vs. Central; Feb. 20 at Des Moines North.
Creighton Prep: Jan. 26, home vs. Papio South; Jan. 30, home vs. Bellevue West; Feb. 16, at Millard North; Feb. 20, home vs. Central.
Central: Jan. 15, home vs. Millard North; Feb. 19, at Bellevue West; Feb. 20, at Creighton Prep.
Papio South: Thursday, home vs. Bellevue West; Jan. 12, home vs. Millard North; Jan. 26, at Creighton Prep.
Pius: Jan. 12, at Bellevue West.
Metro marks
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis became the No. 8 scorer in Metro holiday tournament history, finishing with 214 points. His are the most since No. 5 Antoine Young of Bellevue West had 249 ending in 2008.
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler (109) and Millard North's Saint Thomas (108) were the first to have 100-point tournaments since No. 3 Andre Woolridge of Omaha Benson had 118 in 1991-92 and the first duo to make the century club together since No. 2 Curtis Marshall of Prep (132) and Erick Strickland of West (116) in 1990-91.
Thomas, with 48, had the most points in a final. Mike McGee of Omaha North in 1976-77, who had an untouchable 174 points in leading the Vikings to the title, had 45 in a 79-78 OT win over Omaha Northwest. McGee holds the overall tourney mark of 50 from that season.
Metro tourney points (career)
302, Andre Woolridge, Benson, 1992 (last season)
301, Erick Strickland, Bellevue West, 1992
284, Ron Kellogg, Northwest, 1982
270, Mike McGee, North, 1977
249, Antoine Young, Bellevue West, 2008
236, Curtis Marshall, Prep, 1991
232, Kerry Trotter, Prep, 1982
214, Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 2021
207, T.J. Pugh, Prep, 1995
201, Dave Hoppen, Benson, 1982
Metro tourney points (by season)
174, Mike McGee, North, 1976-77
132, Curtis Marshall, Prep, 1990-91
118, Andre Woolridge, Benson, 1991-92
116, Erick Strickland, Bellevue West, 1990-91
109, Saint Thomas, Millard North, 2020-21
108, Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West, 2020-21
101, Ron Kellogg, Northwest, 1979-80
100, Jim Gregory, Burke, 1976-77
Metro tourney points (per game)
50, Mike McGee, North vs. Gross, 1976-77
48, Saint Thomas, Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 2020-21 final
45, Curtis Marshall, Prep vs. Millard South, 1990-91
45, McGee, North vs. Northwest, 1976-77 final
44, Ward Prine, CB Thomas Jefferson vs. Gross, 1980-81
43, McGee, North vs. Ryan, 1976-77
42, Joey Skoff, Bellevue East vs. Northwest, 2019-20
41, Erick Strickland, Bellevue West vs. Millard South, 1990-91
Ratings comments
Class A: The holiday tournaments went to form so much so that the top eight teams are unchanged. Omaha Westside returns at No. 10, and Lincoln Southwest exits.
Class B: Elkhorn’s stretch of four ranked opponents in seven days started 1-2 and dropped the Antlers from second to sixth. They have a Tuesday game at No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael. The Knights and new No. 2 Norris are the last unbeatens in B. Platteview rises from seventh to fifth for its 59-54 win over Elkhorn. Omaha Roncalli beat Elkhorn North 70-62 to take the No. 10 spot from the Wolves. Unranked Alliance is 9-2 but suffered an 87-40 loss to No. 4 Omaha Skutt in a December replacement game.
Class C-1: Four undefeated teams are left — No. 1 Auburn, No. 5 Ogallala, No. 8 Douglas County West and new No. 9 Milford. North Bend lost to Milford but gave Omaha Concordia its first loss, which bumps out the Mustangs from their previous No. 6 rung.
Class C-2: No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 4 Bridgeport are the last unbeatens in this class. Sutton’s 51-37 loss to GICC triggers a slide from third to seventh for the Mustangs.
Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s is the new No. 1 as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family lost 53-41 to Concordia in the North Bend holiday tournament. The only unbeaten in this class is No. 8 Burwell.
Class D-2: Wynot (6-2) charges into the ratings at No. 4 after the Blue Devils’ 51-40 holiday win over previous No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis. No. 1 Lincoln Parkview is the only one of three unbeatens to be ranked. The others are 3-0 Hay Springs and 6-0 Wallace.
Top games this week
Class A — Tuesday: Council Bluffs Lincoln at Millard North, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest. Thursday: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South. Friday: Bellevue West vs. CB Lincoln (at Mid-America Center), Kearney at Lincoln Southeast, North Star at Gretna, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday: Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast at Pius.
Class B — Tuesday: Elkhorn at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Platteview at Omaha Roncalli. Friday: Waverly at Norris, Roncalli at Omaha Skutt, Bennington at Platteview, Hastings at Mount Michael. Saturday: Aurora at St. Paul, Mount Michael at St. Joseph (Missouri) Lafayette (at LeBlond HS), Roncalli vs. St. Joseph Central (at LeBlond).
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Adams Central at Elkhorn North, Yutan at Omaha Concordia. Thursday: Concordia at Auburn, Norfolk Catholic at Wayne, Ogallala at Bridgeport. Friday: Grand Island CC at Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Cross County at Osceola, Grand Island NW at Grand Island CC, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Osmond, Centura at Sutton. Thursday: Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield, Sutton at Cross County, BRLD at Elkhorn North, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Hartington CC. Friday: Centennial at Sutton, Wakefield at Walthill, Yutan at Mead. Saturday: Bridgeport at Hershey, Doniphan-Trumbull at Grand Island CC, Tri County at Freeman.
Class D-1 — Thursday: Central Valley at Burwell. Friday: Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge, Paxton at Maywood/Hayes Center, Elm Creek at Loomis. Saturday: Burwell at Humphrey St. Francis.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Mullen at Wallace. Friday: Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart, Lincoln Parkview at Lincoln Lutheran. Saturday: Falls City SH vs. Mound City-Craig (Mo.) at St. Joseph LeBlond, Friend at McCool Junction.