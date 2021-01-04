Pospisil: Millard North and Bellevue West make case that they're best teams in the state

Class B: Elkhorn’s stretch of four ranked opponents in seven days started 1-2 and dropped the Antlers from second to sixth. They have a Tuesday game at No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael. The Knights and new No. 2 Norris are the last unbeatens in B. Platteview rises from seventh to fifth for its 59-54 win over Elkhorn. Omaha Roncalli beat Elkhorn North 70-62 to take the No. 10 spot from the Wolves. Unranked Alliance is 9-2 but suffered an 87-40 loss to No. 4 Omaha Skutt in a December replacement game.

Class C-1: Four undefeated teams are left — No. 1 Auburn, No. 5 Ogallala, No. 8 Douglas County West and new No. 9 Milford. North Bend lost to Milford but gave Omaha Concordia its first loss, which bumps out the Mustangs from their previous No. 6 rung.

Class C-2: No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 4 Bridgeport are the last unbeatens in this class. Sutton’s 51-37 loss to GICC triggers a slide from third to seventh for the Mustangs.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s is the new No. 1 as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family lost 53-41 to Concordia in the North Bend holiday tournament. The only unbeaten in this class is No. 8 Burwell.