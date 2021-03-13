Pospisil: Millard North defeats Bellevue West in OT to win Mustangs' first Class A state title

Stu's views

Another Classic

If there’s any solace for Bellevue West coming up just short in overtime against Millard North, it’s that the Thunderbirds were part of two games that will go into tournament lore. Friday night’s 95-94, triple-overtimer over Omaha Creighton Prep still reverberated Saturday in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shot clock argument returns

Auburn and Adams Central combined for an all-time low 18 points in the first half in C-1. Beatrice-Elkhorn, even with overtime, ended up as the lowest-scoring Class B final since 1949. It was fodder for those advocates of a shot clock for Nebraska hoops.

Tied at the top

A salute to Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz, whose 694th career win (counting football, he’s over 1,000) tied the state record for boys basketball career victories. Goltz’s teams are perfect in 11 state basketball finals and eight football title games after the 64-47 win over Lincoln Parkview in D-2. Only three schools have more basketball titles than the Irish under Goltz.