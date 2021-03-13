Pospisil: Millard North defeats Bellevue West in OT to win Mustangs' first Class A state title

LINCOLN — When you’ve waited your whole life, be it as an 18-year-old player or a 65-year-old coach, what’s another four minutes for a state championship?
“I didn’t mind at all,” Hunter Sallis said. “I got the outcome I wanted.”
So for the first time in the 40 years of the school and the 40 seasons for Tim Cannon as a coach — and a year after a bitterly disappointing loss to the same team — Millard North is Class A state champion.
The Mustangs trailed once in the fourth quarter and overtime, for all of 25 seconds, in their 84-78 win over Bellevue West in a national ratings showdown in front of a coronavirus-level full house Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The void in the school trophy case is no longer. There’s a new banner coming for the school gym. And last year’s 64-62 loss after Bellevue West’s stunning comeback might just hurt a little less now.
Saturday was a game that rivals Bellevue West’s triple-overtime victory Friday night over Omaha Creighton Prep in the semifinal for high-quality basketball. Most of the 12 lead changes came in the third quarter.
“Just the way it was back and forth, we loved it,” West coach Doug Woodard said. “It was tremendous. It wasn’t like people were out there not trying to guard but there’s just guys making plays at each end at a very high level.”
Millard North ended up winning two of the three games this season against the Thunderbirds, both needing overtime.
In this one, Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn had 25 points, Greg Brown 18, Frankie Fidler 11 and Josiah Dotzler 10.
“I’d definitely say that they’re competitors,” Old Dominion-bound point guard Jadin Johnson said. “They came out, gave us their best shot. I give them props for that.”
Cannon gives props to Johnson, who had a season-high 24 points on 10 of 13 shooting with three 3s.
“J.J. stepped up,” the coach said. “He’s been playing great lately but, man, tonight, it was really, really great.”
After being named to a prep All-America second team this past week, Sallis had 25 points in his valedictory game. He’s the third leading scorer in Class A history.
Green had 18 points. He started the overtime with two free throws and two layups for a 77-71 lead.
West was within a basket before Hepburn fouled Sallis with 17.1 seconds left. Sallis made both shots for an 82-78 lead and Saint Thomas, who had shot the Mustangs into the final with 26 points in the semifinal win over Millard West, got the rebound of a West miss and with 8.1 seconds left made both tries.
The celebration was on.
#nebpreps Millard North and head coach Tim Cannon get their title. pic.twitter.com/pXq1snk9xx— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) March 14, 2021
Bellevue West (25-3)....11 16 29 15 7—78
Millard North (26-2)......17 17 23 14 13—84
BW: Greg Brown 8-10 0-2 18, Frankie Fidler 3-8 3-4 11, William Kyle 4-10 0-0 8, Josiah Dotzler 5-9 0-0 10, Chucky Hepburn 8-19 7-7 25, Jaxon Stueve 1-2 1-1 4, Evan Inselman 1-3 0-0 2, Jaden Jackson 0-0 0-0 , Preston Ames 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 11-14 78.
MN: Saint Thomas 2-7 5-6 9, Jasen Green 8-12 2-2 18, Tyler Sandoval 3-5 0-0 4, Jadin Johnson 10-13 1-3 24, Hunter Sallis 8-15 6-7 25, Colin Monie 1-2 0-0 2, David Harmon 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Dolezal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 14-18 84.
3-point goals: BW 7-20 (Brown 2-4, Fidler 2-3, Dotzler 0-2, Hepburn 2-7, Stueve 1-2, Inselman 0-2), MN 6-14 (Thomas 0-3, Sandoval 0-1, Johnson 3-5, Sallis 3-5). Total fouls: BW 15, MN 14. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Turnovers: BW 11, MN 14. Rebounds: BW 27 (Hepburn 8), MN 31 (Thomas 9). Field-goal percentage: BW .492, MN .593. Free-throw percentage: BW .786, BE .778.