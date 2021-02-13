Pospisil: Millard North defeats national No. 16 Oak Hill at Heartland Hoops Classic

Millard North felled the mighty Oak Hill.
With Hunter Sallis scoring 32 points and Saint Thomas 29, the national No. 24 Mustangs toppled No. 16 Oak Hill 80-76 in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Bellevue West fell 75-68 to Sunrise in the night’s first matchup of national top-25 teams. Sunrise, even without future Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler making the trip to central Nebraska this week, was deeper than the Thunderbirds.
Jaden Akins barely registered in Friday night’s Sunrise win over Oak Hill, but he was a dagger to Bellevue West’s upset hopes playing the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps ratings.
Akins had a personal 11-point run for Sunrise, gunning in three 3s from the same left-wing spot, that kept the Buffaloes decently ahead in the final quarter.
He finished with 17 on a night when reigning Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Gradey Dick took four shots all game and scored 4 points and Baylor-bound Kendall Brown, resplendent in his green-and-gold shoes, had 12.
West (19-2, No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 22 in MaxPreps) had no one to look in the eye 6-foot-10, future Kansas Jayhawk Zachary Clemence. He had 20 points, including a 3 that tied the game at halftime.
“I certainly knew, and this is with all due respect, because we've already played them, but I truthfully knew that the second game this weekend was going to be more difficult,’’ Sunrise coach Luke Barnwell said. “That's a really well coached team that has been together and won state championships with a lot of players and a lot of talent, and they do a good job.
“I knew our guys maybe wouldn't be ‘Oh, it’s not Oak Hill,’ but that’s a top-50 team in the country and we’re without Kennedy so in comes (Akins) who played phenomenal the second half.”
Bellevue West had UNO-bound Frankie Fidler score 20 points, with William Kyle getting 14, Josiah Dotzler 12 and Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn 12. Greg Brown had three early 3s for nine.
West coach Doug Woodard said what separates Sunrise from other teams is their skill.
“They don't just run around out there. They're very sound. They knew they had a big size advantage so they went high-low on us a lot,’’ Woodard said. “It’s just hard to have an answer.”
Sunrise Christian (19-2)......16 15 20 24—75
Bellevue West (19-2)..........13 18 16 21—68
SC: Zachary Clemence 20, Jaden Akins 17, Willie Lightfoot 14, Kendall Brown 12, Gradey Dick 4, Kenny Pohto 4, Jaylon McDaniels 4.
BW: Frankie Fidler 20, William Kyle 14, Josiah Dotzler 12, Chucky Hepburn 12.
Lincoln Pius X 65, Grand Island Central Catholic 45
Backup senior guard Sam Easley’s career-high 19 points, 15 in the first half, enabled the Top 10 No. 6 Thunderbolts to an easy win over Class C-2’s No. 1 team.
Pius X (15-2) pulled away after leading 37-28 at halftime. Sam Hoiberg (13 points), Charlie Hoiberg (12) and 6-9 senior Blake Daberkow (12) also were major contributors against 17-4 GICC, which had brothers Gil (17) and Dei (13) Jengmer combine for 30 points in the paint as Pius had the perimeter well-guarded.
Lincoln Pius X (15-2)........19 18 15 13—65
Grand Island CC (17-4)....12 16 10 7—45
LPX: Sam Easley 19, Sam Hoiberg 13, Charlie Hoiberg 12, Blake Daberkow 12, Jack Hastreiter 5, Jake Griesen 2, Luke Taubenheim 2.
GICC: Gil Jengmer 17, Dei Jengmer 13, Marcus Lowry 9, Isaac Herbek 5, Russell Martinez 1.
Mullen 51, Loomis 46
The Class D-2 No. 3 Broncos overcame a cold stretch that saw No. 4 Loomis score the final 11 of the third quarter for a tie game and take its first lead since early in the game on a Quinn Johnson 3.
His trey turned the game into a lead-changer, with Mullen taking the lead for good at 46-45 on two Brendon Walker free throws. Mullen (19-3) eventually made five in a row from the line before missing.
“Obviously they're one of the better teams in Class D-2 so knowing how they play and being able to play them, that might help us in the later end of the postseason,” said Walker, who had 12 points. Clayton Moore led their team with 13 while Johnson made five 3s and had a game-high 21 points for Loomis (18-4).
Mullen (19-3)...........14 16 8 13—51
Loomis (18-4)..........12 13 13 8—46
M: Clayton Moore 13, Brendon Walker 12, Jaden Emerson 11, Trevor Kuncl 10, Bryce McIntosh 5.
L: Quinn Johnson 21, Shay Swanson 13, Aden Lovitt 7, Cristian Blincow 3, Clay Meyer 2.
St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44
Behind 18 points from junior Andy Poss and 14 from Wyoming football signee Tommy Wroblewsk, Claiss C-1 No. 4 St. Paul picked up its 20th win by holding off Class B’s first-year team.
Elkhorn North (7-12), which had rallied for a 34-33 lead after three quarters, was trailing 45-44 with 48 seconds left after Andy Lusk’s 3 from the left corner. Carson Ripley got a turnover from the Wolves’ press and the Wolves eventually got to Lusk for a 3 that missed. Poss made two free throws with 5 seconds left and Brandon Orgilbold, North’s leader with 14 points, missed a contested 3 at the buzzer.
“It definitely was a lot tighter than we were hoping it would be,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We missed a lot of shots early on that could have really opened it up but credit Elkhorn North. That’s a team we know that’s explosive offensively.”
Elkhorn North (7-12)......7 12 15 10—44
St. Paul (20-1)..............10 16 7 19—47
EN: Brandon Orgilbold 14, Carson Ripley 8, Jack Lusk 8, Nathan Cunningham 6, Paxon Piatkowski 4, Luke Tillman 4.
SP: Andy Poss 18, Tommy Wroblewski 14, Logan Vogel 7, Jaxon Klinginsmith 6, Eli Larson 2.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 60, Grand Island Northwest 56
Senior guard Connor Larson had 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Class C-1 Raiders turned back Class B Grand Island Northwest’s fourth-quarter rally.
Jed Walford led that comeback with four 3s and 16 points in the final quarter to finish with a game-high 27 points. The Vikings (12-7) were 12-of-37 on 3s.
Riley Hoetfelker had 14 points and 6-9 senior Garrett Kreite 11 for the Raiders (16-4).
Logan View/SS (16-4).........10 16 17 17—60
Grand Island NW(12-7).......14 6 14 22—56
LVSS: Connor Larson 21, Riley Hoetfelker 14, Garrett Kriete 11, Kayl Francis 8, Jayden Korman 6.
GINW: Jed Walford 27, Alex Brandt 12, Parker Janky 9, Wyatt Jensen 5, Jacob Kaminski 3.
Grand Island 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40
The Class B No. 1 Knights couldn’t keep Grand Island’s 6-9 junior, national top-50 prospect Isaac Traudt, the entire game. He scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to hand Mount Michael its second straight loss after a 16-1 start.
It took a 3-pointer from senior guard Aiden Klemme with 1:30 left, on a pass from triple-teamed Traudt, to give the Islanders (12-9) a 42-38 lead.
“(Aiden) missed a couple shots during the first half and was kind of down. At halftime we said you’re going to make a huge one," Islander coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Isaac gets a lot of the publicity on this group, but we have a bunch of warriors.”
Airan Lopez and Brad Bennett had 11 points apiece for Mount Michael. Class B teams were winless in three games Saturday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael (16-3)....6 17 7 13—40
Grand Island (12-9)...................7 11 13 16—47
MM: Airan Lopez 11, Kaleb Brink 11, Brad Bennet 9, Kuon Kuon 3, Parker Hottovy 2, Joseph Chouinard 2, Kyle Pelan 2.
GI: Isaac Traudt 22, Kytan Fyfe 9, Tyler Fay 5, Aiden Klemme 4, Riley Plummer 3, Dylan Sextro 2, Jacob Nesvara 2.
Auburn 52, BRLD 46
BRLD couldn’t stop senior Daniel Frary from collecting 19 points and 11 rebounds, thus couldn’t keep Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn from its 55th consecutive victory that tied it with Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD for fifth on the state’s all-time list.
Both teams are after their third consecutive state titles and asked to get paired up in Grand Island. “This is why we came to this thing so we can put us in situations that were like postseason play-time," Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks said. “It’s great for us to get through something like this.”
Dylan Vogt had 20 points and Dylan Beutler 14 for the Wolverines (16-4). Cade Patzel added 15 for 19-0 Auburn.
Auburn (19-0).....14 13 17 9—52
BRLD (15-4)..........7 10 16 13—46
A: Daniel Frary 19, Cade Patzel 15, Ryan Binder 10, Cameron Binder 5, Maverick Binder 3.
BRLD: Lucas Vogt 20, Dylan Beutler 14, Toriano Bohannon 6, Zach Hegge, Micah Henschen 3.