Pospisil: Millard North had best Heartland Hoops performance of any Nebraska team in 8 years

“I told our guys before the game, ‘Look, over the years this was the No. 1 academy and at least top five nationally many, many times,’ “ Cannon said Sunday. “They have Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony as alumni, and I said the good thing is Kevin and Carmelo aren’t playing, so let’s go beat this team.”

Sallis scored 32 points, his season high, and Thomas had 29.

How the Mustangs prevailed, in a quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

First quarter, Millard North 26-20: Thomas is hot, making two 3s in the first 30 seconds and two more on his next two shots. Sallis adds a 3 as the Mustangs take an 18-5 lead. M.J. Rice settles down the Warriors with 11 points. Millard North points in the quarter: Thomas 12, Sallis 11, Jadin Johnson 3.

Second quarter, Millard North 40-37: Jasen Green scores the first two baskets and Sandoval the next as the Mustangs take their last double-digit lead at 32-20. Oak Hill closes to 38-37 before Sallis passes to Thomas for a basket before the buzzer. MN points: Thomas 4, Sallis 4, Green 4, Sandoval 2.