Pospisil: Millard North had best Heartland Hoops performance of any Nebraska team in 8 years

The few times Oak Hill Academy took the lead, Millard North answered faster than Ken Jennings on “Jeopardy!”
Down three in the third quarter, Tyler Sandoval banked in a 3 — his second of the quarter but third of the season — to trigger a seven-point surge.
Down two late in the quarter, Saint Thomas scored and blocked a shot, and the ball got to Hunter Sallis for the go-ahead runout.
Down one midway through the fourth, Sallis sank a 3 to start a 7-2 run.
“Someone would come right back to make a big play,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said.
Millard North’s 80-76 win Saturday night at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island ranks as the best by a Nebraska team since Omaha Central beat an Oak Hill team with two future NBA players in the Heartland tourney eight years ago. It may be the game that costs Oak Hill (14-8) a spot in the national tournament for its peer basketball academies.
Bellevue West had a valiant effort, too, against a team that will be in the nationals. It lost 75-68 to No. 3 Sunrise Christian from Kansas before Millard North-Oak Hill.
“I told our guys before the game, ‘Look, over the years this was the No. 1 academy and at least top five nationally many, many times,’ “ Cannon said Sunday. “They have Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony as alumni, and I said the good thing is Kevin and Carmelo aren’t playing, so let’s go beat this team.”
Sallis scored 32 points, his season high, and Thomas had 29.
How the Mustangs prevailed, in a quarter-by-quarter breakdown:
First quarter, Millard North 26-20: Thomas is hot, making two 3s in the first 30 seconds and two more on his next two shots. Sallis adds a 3 as the Mustangs take an 18-5 lead. M.J. Rice settles down the Warriors with 11 points. Millard North points in the quarter: Thomas 12, Sallis 11, Jadin Johnson 3.
Second quarter, Millard North 40-37: Jasen Green scores the first two baskets and Sandoval the next as the Mustangs take their last double-digit lead at 32-20. Oak Hill closes to 38-37 before Sallis passes to Thomas for a basket before the buzzer. MN points: Thomas 4, Sallis 4, Green 4, Sandoval 2.
Third quarter, Millard North 60-58: Rice is the one on fire, doubling his first-half scoring with 13 and giving the Warriors a 52-49 lead. Sandoval wipes it out with his second 3 of the quarter. Thomas and Sallis combine for the final eight Mustang points. MN points: Sallis 10, Sandoval 8, Thomas 2.
Fourth quarter: Oak Hill earns a 60-60 tie before the Mustangs score the next six and Rice sits down with his second charge of the quarter and fourth foul of the game. The final lead for Oak Hill, 70-68, comes on a drive by Jalen Ricks. Sallis scores the next seven on a 3 and baskets off assists by Johnson and Thomas. Thomas closes the win with 5-of-6 shooting at the line. MN points: Thomas 11, Sallis 7, Green 2.
“It was great for the kids to win a big one, so they knew they have it in them,” Cannon said.