Pospisil: Millard North zeroes in on defense in win over Omaha Westside

Warriors coach Jim Simons said it was going to be difficult to score in the paint against that length (the disparity was 38-12) and agreed the key was how Millard North guarded in the second half.

“You can look at it two ways when you draw a team as good as they are in the first weekend,’’ Simons said. “You can kind of go, ‘Boy, that’s a little early to play somebody that good,’ or you could say you know we’re going to have a real good idea of exactly where we’re at.

“The first half we showed that we can compete if we play the right way and believe in ourselves. And in the second half we learned a lot. We’ll have to shoot the ball better and I’ve got to do a better job coaching them offensively to where we’re getting better shots. We got pretty stagnant offensively, and that’s my fault.”

There’s a name in the box score — Neal Mosser — that should ring familiar with longtime basketball fans. The Millard North freshman, who made 3 of 4 3s in the final quarter, is the great-grandson of the late Neal Mosser, the hall of fame coach at Omaha Tech. Former Ralston standout Mitch Mosser is the younger Neal’s father.