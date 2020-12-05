Pospisil: Millard North zeroes in on defense in win over Omaha Westside

Millard North’s defense is different from last season.
Is it better?
“Well, it’s hard to say that with a big boy at Stanford (Max Murrell). He erased a lot of mistakes, and I don’t mean just erase, but he changed shots, he stole passes in the back of the press,’’ Mustangs coach Tim Cannon said. “But I do think so on the perimeter. Tonight, for example, in the half-court defense we were moving better on all the perimeter guys.
“And we’re going to bring (6-foot-9) Tyler Sandoval back, so we’ll have a shot blocker back there.”
After giving up only 12 second-half points in a 73-42 win over preseason No. 6 Omaha Westside, returning All-Nebraska guard and national top-six prospect Hunter Sallis said the two halves indicate what happens when his team plays with intensity.
Westside led 30-23 before No. 1 Millard North (2-0) scored the final nine points of the first half and the first seven of the second.
“We went into the locker room and we were like, ‘We need to pick it up,’ ” Sallis said. “We weren’t playing really that much defense, so we just decided to just lock in and key in together, and that’s really how we changed it.
“We really want to play defense this year. As you can see, we held them to like 40-something points. We really like playing defense and we like getting out there, so that’s the big difference from last year.”
The Mustangs remain potent on offense. They set their school scoring record with 95 points Thursday night at Columbus.
Against the Warriors (1-1), Saint Thomas had 20 points, Jasen Green a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds and Sallis 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
“I expect that out of Jasen,’’ Sallis said. “Jasen’s a monster, and especially with Max gone he’s filling that role. He’s doing a great job.”
Cannon said he’s always considered Green, a 6-7 junior with multiple Power Five college offers, capable of being a “fantastic” rebounder. “To tell the truth, last year nobody for us had a ton of rebounds because they all shared them. But now he needs to. All three, Saint and Hunter too, but that was a great rebounding game. And I thought he did a great job going inside, too.”
Westside returned only three of the top eight in last season’s rotation that took the Warriors to the state semifinals. Coach Jim Simons said the five newcomers in the top eight are two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors seeing their first varsity action.
Reggie Thomas, one of their two returning starters, had 15 of his 18 points before halftime. No one else finished with more than six.
Westside’s tallest starter is 6-4 sophomore transfer Tate Odvody from Elkhorn South. Millard North’s lineup was 6-7 (Thomas), 6-7 (Green), 6-5 (Sallis), 6-4 (point guard Jadin Johnson) and 6-3 (senior Colin Monie).
Warriors coach Jim Simons said it was going to be difficult to score in the paint against that length (the disparity was 38-12) and agreed the key was how Millard North guarded in the second half.
“You can look at it two ways when you draw a team as good as they are in the first weekend,’’ Simons said. “You can kind of go, ‘Boy, that’s a little early to play somebody that good,’ or you could say you know we’re going to have a real good idea of exactly where we’re at.
“The first half we showed that we can compete if we play the right way and believe in ourselves. And in the second half we learned a lot. We’ll have to shoot the ball better and I’ve got to do a better job coaching them offensively to where we’re getting better shots. We got pretty stagnant offensively, and that’s my fault.”
There’s a name in the box score — Neal Mosser — that should ring familiar with longtime basketball fans. The Millard North freshman, who made 3 of 4 3s in the final quarter, is the great-grandson of the late Neal Mosser, the hall of fame coach at Omaha Tech. Former Ralston standout Mitch Mosser is the younger Neal’s father.
“For me, that’s very emotional, because I knew Neal and I got to talk to him a lot in his later years,’’ Cannon said. “This guy can play. He doesn’t get rattled. He’s skinny, but he can shoot and he can score. And he’ll make free throws.”
Omaha Westside (1-1)......18 12 4 8—42
At Millard North (2-0)........16 16 15 26—73
OW: Reggie Thomas 18, Logan Wilson 6, Payton Gillespie 6, Tate Odvody 5, Chandler Meeks 4, Charlie Davis 3.
MN: Saint Thomas 20, Jasen Green 14, Hunter Sallis 12, Jaden Johnson 9, Neal Mosser 9, Nick Dolezal 4, Colin Monie 3, David Harmon 2.
