Pospisil: Millard North's David Harmon lives up to previous owner of the No. 5 jersey

COLUMBUS, Neb. — David Harmon is the next to wear No. 5 at Millard North, and his play in a marquee December matchup did no disgrace to the previous owner.
For Hunter Sallis wore the number while the Gonzaga freshman was a Mustang.
Harmon, a 6-foot-3 senior, had 24 points in preseason No. 3 Millard North’s 80-67 win over Omaha Westside in the final of a four-team tournament at Columbus High School. With a haircut similar to Sallis’, too, he was 8 of 11 from the field and 8 of 9 at the line.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon lets his players choose their jersey numbers each season. For example, Creighton-bound Jasen Green has changed his from 35 last season to 23.
“I even asked him about it," Cannon said. “David said he just wanted to do it. He really thinks a lot of Hunter and then he wants to see if he can bring his own honor to the number.”
Saturday didn’t hurt.
Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks — he then hustled back to Omaha for the Iowa State-Creighton game — and Nick Dolezal 17 points and seven boards as the Mustangs swept their opening week games.
“There were probably a lot of teams (Harmon) would have got a lot of minutes with last year," Westside coach Jim Simons said. “When you're playing behind three high end Division I guys with Sallis, Saint Thomas and Jadin Johnson, there’s a lot of guys that would be playing behind those three guys.
“They’ve done a great job of reloading.”
Also starting for the Mustangs are Omaha Central transfer Jakson Page, a 5-9 senior guard, and sophomore 3-point shooter Neal Mosser.
Westside’s only lead in the final three quarters was at 34-33 in the second. The Warriors (1-1) had starters Chandler Meeks and 6-foot-7 Logan Wilson, their tallest player, in early foul trouble that limited them all game.
The Warriors, whose leading scorer was Tate Odvody with 20 points, made just two of their first 19 shots in the second half and 5½ minutes of futility midway through fueled a 12-0 Millard North run for a 70-51 lead on back-to-back Harmon baskets.
“I thought they were outstanding. I've seen both their scrimmage and their game on Thursday. That was by far the best they played," Simons said. “They were really good. I mean, so the message for us needs to be if we want to achieve the goals that we've set for ourselves internally and live up to some of the expectations, we've obviously got to be much better.
“Sometime having that reality slap in the face really isn't the worst thing. It slapped us pretty hard today because they were they were awfully good and we were average.”
Omaha Westside (1-1)....19 20 12 16—67
Millard North (2-0)..........21 22 19 18—80
WS: Tate Odvody 20, Reggie Thomas 14, Chandler Meeks 9, CJ Mitchell 7, Kevin Stubblefield 8, Payson Gillespie 5, Logan Wilson 2, Malik Crawford 2.
MN: David Harmon 24, Nick Dolezal 17, Jasen Green 13, Isaiah McMorris 9, Neal Mosser 7, Eli Gaeth 3, Devin Wilson 2, Sam Lootens 3.
Record for Goltz
The wins keep a-coming for Doug Goltz, the state’s new career leader in boys basketball victories.
No. 695 for the Falls City Sacred Heart coach was Friday night, a 74-19 rout by the defending D-2 champion and preseason No. 1 Irish over Sterling.
Goltz passed Duane Mendlik’s 694 and his career record is 695-183. Mendlik’s last stop was at Wisner-Pilger.
OPS Jamboree
Omaha North and Gretna will meet Monday for the OPS Jamboree championship after their semifinal wins Saturday at Omaha Northwest.
Mason Strong had 23 points for North in its 53-38 win over No. 7 Gretna. Daleron Thomas had 12 points and Keshaun Williams 10. Central beat Omaha Benson 57-35 as it held the Bunnies to one point in the third quarter and 14 in the half.