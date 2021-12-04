Pospisil: Millard North's David Harmon lives up to previous owner of the No. 5 jersey

COLUMBUS, Neb. — David Harmon is the next to wear No. 5 at Millard North, and his play in a marquee December matchup did no disgrace to the previous owner.

For Hunter Sallis wore the number while the Gonzaga freshman was a Mustang.

Harmon, a 6-foot-3 senior, had 24 points in preseason No. 3 Millard North’s 80-67 win over Omaha Westside in the final of a four-team tournament at Columbus High School. With a haircut similar to Sallis’, too, he was 8 of 11 from the field and 8 of 9 at the line.

Millard North coach Tim Cannon lets his players choose their jersey numbers each season. For example, Creighton-bound Jasen Green has changed his from 35 last season to 23.

“I even asked him about it," Cannon said. “David said he just wanted to do it. He really thinks a lot of Hunter and then he wants to see if he can bring his own honor to the number.”

Saturday didn’t hurt.

Green had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks — he then hustled back to Omaha for the Iowa State-Creighton game — and Nick Dolezal 17 points and seven boards as the Mustangs swept their opening week games.