Pospisil: Millard North's David Harmon scores career-high in final high school game

LINCOLN — David Harmon wanted the No. 5 jersey.

That story was told back in December, when the Millard North senior had a sparking breakthrough game against Omaha Westside, of how the previous wearer of No. 5 was one Hunter Sallis.

Millard North coach Tim Cannon said that day, “David really thinks a lot of Hunter and then he wants to see if he can bring his own honor to the number.”

That came to pass Saturday night, when the 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward put up a career-high 28 points in his final game. It led the way to a 67-57 Mustangs victory for a repeat Class A boys title.

How much has Harmon improved? Said Cannon: “Oh, my gosh, from freshman year to now, from last year. Something was so awesome about David last year. He always just kept working to improve and some guys would complain, you know, about playing time, that type of thing, and there was none of that. He once in a while asked what he could do better, but he just kept improving and he hit it on the nail.”

Harmon accepted being a role player on the teams with Sallis (Gonzaga), Saint Thomas (Loyola-Chicago) and Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion). In the back of his mind, going against them in practice was making him better.

“Sometimes in life, you just got to admit stuff might not come when you want it to, but you're always going to get your chance and I got that chance tonight.”

Sending off seniors

Elkhorn North didn’t have seniors in the school when the Wolves won the Class B title in their first year. So it will be the first time they must say goodbye to teammates.

Starters Reilly Palmer and Molly Bruggeman, two of the three, were the ones to bring down the nets Saturday. Michaela Palmer is the third senior.

“We definitely wanted to give them that," Britt Prince said. “We played this whole season for them and they deserve it. They're great people, great leaders. They've had to lead the past two years and they've just done a tremendous job.”

With three returning starters — Prince, Grace Thompson and Reese Booth — the Wolves will be favored next season to extend their reign.

“There'll be some spots to fill in, no doubt about it," Wolves coach Ann Prince said. “But I know these girls and I know their grit and their heart and they're going to get prepared to play well again next season.”

Bulldog grit

Two main cogs, all-staters, were gone. But Auburn’s defensive machine made it back to state and nearly brought home a fourth consecutive title that only five schools have achieved.

Without Cam Binder and Daniel Frary, the Bulldogs went 25-4. Every loss by one possession, including one in six overtimes in a holiday tournament. The seniors won 104 games in their career.

“People want to know why we win," Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks said. “People want to know how is Auburn winning that group? Those guys are so stinking tough, and they're resilient, and they've got grit, and you're not going to understand unless you come to a practice.

“When you have tough kids that are great teammates and you’re allowed to coach them hard, amazing things can happen.”

Avoid the bottom

Cover enough state tournaments, and just about any question gets tossed out there. Saturday, it was, “What’s it like in the championship dogpile?”

“It’s a little dangerous sometimes," Elkhorn North’s Grace Thompson said. “I definitely tried to be on the top both years. I try not to get injured. People come out with scraped knees.”

Britt Prince said both times, she’s been near the bottom. “It kind of hurt," she said, “but it’s worth it for sure.”

Stu's Views

REPEAT CHAMPIONS

North Bend’s girls won their third title in a row and the repeat champions were Millard North’s boys, Elkhorn North’s girls and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s boys. With stellar sophomore Britt Prince, Elkhorn North very well could string together four in a row. She and David Harmon of Millard North had the scintillating games of Saturday’s finals.

DOUBLING UP

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s girls came through, beating Shelton in the Class D-1 final, to join their Class C-2 boys team as state champions. Omaha Skutt also was in both title games in Class B, but were runners-up. Fourteen schools sent both of their teams to state.

CLOSER TO THE RAFTERS

Saturday night brought the return of a wonderful sight, fans seated in the 200 sections of Pinnacle Bank Arena. That wasn’t possible the past two years during COVID-19 restrictions. That session drew 8,015 to push the day’s total to 16,172 and the six-day attendance to 121,821. That is about 20,000 less than for the total from the separate girls and boys tournaments in 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic.

BULLDOGS OF MANY COLORS

There was the blue-collared bulldog of Shelton. The red-collared bulldog of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The purple-collared bulldog of Bridgeport. All of them with the same face. ​

