Pospisil: Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance scores on final play of game to defeat Lincoln East

Class B No. 2 Bennington (3-0) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (2-1), 7 p.m.: The highest ranking in Class B ever for the Badgers comes in time to play the two-time defending Class B champion.

Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) at No. 1 Wayne (3-0), 7 p.m.: Two close calls in three weeks could have steeled the host Blue Devils — or made them vulnerable to a Blue Jay attack.

Class C-1 No. 4 Adams Central (3-0) at No. 6 Cozad (3-0), 7 p.m.: Cozad goes against a strong Patriots defense.

Money returned

A Grand Island school official acknowledged this week that an error was made when fans from Norfolk at a Labor Day junior varsity game were charged for watching it from outside the fence at Memorial Stadium.

“We investigated and found out it was true,’’ Jennifer Worthington said. “A staff member made that decision on their own and the district did not support that decision. The staff person has apologized and returned the money collected, about $40.”

As for relaxing of restrictions on visiting fans entering school facilities for games, Worthington said, “GIPS is maintaining our decision of allowing tickets for GIPS families only.”