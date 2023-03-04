They were not to be denied.

The gold medals for Millard South — especially for the Patriots’ Big Three — Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon — melted away the past three years of promise and coming up short in semifinals for its senior class.

To be Class A champions for the first time since 1996, they overcame feisty Lincoln High, its seniors trying to break a longer drought (43 years) for their school than the Patriots. They didn’t back off (much) their aggressive nature, which got them into deep foul trouble.

“It’s just awesome to prove everybody wrong,’’ Mya Babbitt said. “We have so many haters and so many people that just want us to lose and just talk about us all the time, how we can’t get it done.

“We finally did and shut them all up.”

Said Patriots coach Bryce Meyers: “Can I talk about that for a second? I don't know another group that has done what they have accomplished as freshmen, sophomores and juniors, let alone their senior year.

“To say that they choke or don't get the job done, I mean, when they were freshmen, they were literally 12- and 13-years old and they got to the state semis.”

To Meyers, that year they were learning alongside Jayme Horan and Maddie Krull. Sophomore year, on their own, was a learning curve. Last year (when an undefeated team lost to Lincoln Southwest), no state title is guaranteed.

“There's some really, really good teams out here. It's really hard to win. Anybody will tell you to come down here and state and win three games in a row is about as difficult as it gets,’’ he said. “Even this year was not a gimme. We played great and whatever, but they finished it and they have accomplished a ton.”

As it should be, the 72-60 final was the game of the tournament. It was the first final with a team having three 20-point scorers. Babbitt had 30, including three 3s in the final quarter that gave her the Class A record of 16 in the tournament. Olsen had 20 and Lemon had 20.

Class A never had a higher-scoring final. Millard South also set the class record for points in a tournament with 214.

Saturday night was intense. Fun. High energy everywhere. On the court, a breakneck pace seldom maintained for 32 minutes in a tourney game. In the stands, two enthusiastic fan bases.

It boosted the profile of girls basketball. As did the Class B final.

The Wolves' unsung heroes

Take nothing away from Britt Prince. Or McKenna Murphy. How can you?

But the first shoutouts from Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince were for the unsung in the Wolves lineup — Grace Heaney, Reese Booth and Grace Thompson.

Heaney, a Purdue volleyball signee, had 12 of Elkhorn North’s 34 rebounds against Omaha Skutt, which had only 18. Booth kept SkyHawk guard Peyton McCabe from going off for a big game. Thompson is another dogged defender for the three-time Class B state champions.

“Probably prior to this year (Heaney) didn't believe in herself much as a basketball player,’’ coach Prince said. “Hannah Nadgwick, a senior, goes out with a torn ACL. Huge loss. And the first thing Hannah said when she heard she was out for the season, she went over to Grace H. and said, ‘You know you're going to do this. We’re going to get you ready, you’re going to to take my spot.

“So selfless of Hannah that she thought of the team rather than her own injury. And Grace has just grown throughout the season. I told her I finally got her to believe that you're a basketball player.”

Both coaches, Skutt’s Kip Colony, too, lauded Booth, the daughter of Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth and a Northern Iowa volleyball commit.

“People don’t give Reese enough credit,’’ Colony said, “The kid’s a tremendous defender and she did a really nice job on Peyton today.”

“Phenomenal” and “tenacious” were coach Prince’s descriptive words for Booth’s defense.

“She defends every possession with her whole heart. She does so much for the team, does all the dirty work, doesn't care about the points and all the glory and glamour, but she's out there. She's busting her tail. She's a coach's dream.

“Grace Thompson is another kid who just defends like crazy every possession.”

Jason Dolliver started on a state-championship team at Stanton. Broke the figurine on the trophy before it got to the locker room by accidentally kicking after a team picture at midcourt at the Devaney Center.

He went to Pender as boys coach in 2006-07 and moved up the ladder to superintendent. He’s been girls coach the past two years as oldest daughter Maya turned high school age.

The sophomore is glad he came back to the bench for her, younger sister Madalyn (a freshman) and her friends.

“There's 12 of us out on this team,’’ Maya said. . It just makes us all so close and being in a little small town, you hang out with these people every day. We just created this very strong bond that's just crazy and super fun.

“Playing for my dad and with my sister, it's just a dream come true. I didn't even know I would ever play for him again after elementary years and then he took over as the head coach and I was super excited and knowing my sister was coming up, I was super happy about that.”

Centura's young coach with an old sport coat

At 25, Centura’s Laethion Brown is one of the youngest state championship coaches in any sport.

His burgundy velvet sport coat has to be older.

When he graduated from Wayne State and Centura hired him, his mother found the jacket for him.

“So I have to wear it,’’ he said. “It keeps me pretty warm.”

A basketball junkie, he said he and his mother lived in South Dakota before moving to Deshler.

“I watched what you would call Rez Ball and I fell in love with that fast pace,’’ Brown said. “By no means was I the best player on the floor (at Deshler). To get myself on the floor I had to be cerebral. I started to learn the game and I love the game.”

He wanted to teach and coach in Lincoln, for that’s where he practice-taught, but he got a call from Centura while eating breakfast. It needed a decision that day, he said. “So I took it and ran with it.”

Stu's Views

A nice round number: Britt Prince reached the 200-point threshold in career tournament scoring with her last two free throws against Skutt. She’s the 16th to get there and should the Wolves return to state next year, she could catch everyone in front of her — save for the record holder, Darcy Stracke of Stuart and Chambers with 366.

More on career list: Also joining the career scorers list were Kaitlyn Emanuel of North Bend (187, the next one behind Prince), Makenna Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic (160), Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of (157) and Olivia Loomis-Goltl (148) of Bridgeport, and Mya Babbitt (138) and Khloe Lemon (127) of Millard South.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl had the single-game high this season of 31 in Saturday’s 69-58 win over Malcolm for third place in C-1.

Rising on the charts: North Bend became the first four-time champion in eight years, since Crofton won the fourth of its five straight titles in 2015. Sandy Creek (1996-2001) and South Sioux City (2000-05) are the only schools other than Crofton with a longer string than the Tigers.​

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Saturday