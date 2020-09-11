Pospisil: Millard South's TJ Urban runs for 3 TDs in third quarter to defeat Millard West

“I wanted the ball to start the second half, which is why we deferred, and the guys took it down and scored. That was huge,” Means said. “TJ just took over. We had to do some things with schemes to get him loose a little bit.”

Urban ran for 115 yards on 24 carries and went 7 of 14 for 91 yards. He was 1 of 6 in the first half.

“Gage and I weren’t in sync at the beginning,” the three-year quarterback said. “I was leading him too far, trying to have him do almost too much.

“In the locker room at the half (the team) was like, ‘It’s time to stop messing around.’ The O-line just really came together and started getting wide out in the open. We couldn’t really get that the past two games and this game it really broke loose.”

Millard West ended up 1-2 in the round-robin consisting of the three Millard schools and Elkhorn South. The Wildcats’ scoring came in the third quarter, on quarterback Jacob Jones’ 1-yard run after an 81-yard pass to Evan Meyersick and Nathan Pederson taking a swing pass 68 yards.

They were trailing 17-12, but could have been tied. Their kickers missed a field goal and both extra points.