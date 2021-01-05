Pospisil: Mount Michael avoids overtime in win over Elkhorn

“We’re going to play them again probably in districts and that’s going to be another tough game.”

Mount Michael (7-0) got its usual balanced scoring from its all-senior lineup that’s been starting en masse since they were freshmen. Airan Lopez made four 3s for 12 points.

Uhing’s 20 points led Elkhorn (5-3), which lost for the third time in four games. The earlier losses were to No. 6 Platteview and undefeated, No. 2 Norris. Mount Michael’s game with Norris was postponed in December when the Knights had COVID-19 issues and has been set for Feb. 6.

“To be honest, this is the first time our whole team has been together since the first game because of COVID and injuries,’’ Hoegh said. “Every team is going to have to deal with that. But it was the wrong stretch for us to deal with it, because we played four really good teams this past week.

“It's been a lot of adversity, but I'm really proud. We are going to have to beat teams like this. It also shows that we're not far off and if Mount Michael is the No. 1 team, which I think they are, then we're pretty close. Because this is a hard place to play.”

There might have been 100 there, but Mount Michael’s crackerbox still was louder than anywhere else yours truly has been this season.