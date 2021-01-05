Pospisil: Mount Michael avoids overtime in win over Elkhorn

A split second earlier, and Elkhorn Mount Michael would have had to work four more minutes Tuesday night to stay undefeated.
Instead, it was ruled correctly that Elkhorn High senior Colton Uhing’s putback came after the buzzer. It let Class B’s top-ranked team run off to its locker room with a 50-48 home win over the No. 6 Antlers.
“We just came up one play short and the time ran out of us, I guess, just a fraction of a second too soon,” Elkhorn High coach Benji Hoegh said.
His team’s chance for overtime started with Colton Uhing’s floater cutting the Knights’ lead to 50-48 with 18 seconds left. Dane Petersen then blocked a Mount Michael shot under the basket and Jack Buddecke had a layup hit off the heel and back to Uhing.
Courtesy of Tyson Agler from the weekly Douglas County Post-Gazette, his freeze frame showed Uhing had the ball in his hands with the clock at zero.
“I think we can play that game 10 more times and it’s going to be 51-50 somebody,’’ Knights coach Derrik Spooner said. “Elkhorn, that’s as big, physical and strong team you will see at any level. Benji does such a good job with those guys. They literally maximize everything they can do, offensively and defensively. So that 1-3-1 (defense) on our court, I've literally been thinking about this game for months.
“We’re going to play them again probably in districts and that’s going to be another tough game.”
Mount Michael (7-0) got its usual balanced scoring from its all-senior lineup that’s been starting en masse since they were freshmen. Airan Lopez made four 3s for 12 points.
Uhing’s 20 points led Elkhorn (5-3), which lost for the third time in four games. The earlier losses were to No. 6 Platteview and undefeated, No. 2 Norris. Mount Michael’s game with Norris was postponed in December when the Knights had COVID-19 issues and has been set for Feb. 6.
“To be honest, this is the first time our whole team has been together since the first game because of COVID and injuries,’’ Hoegh said. “Every team is going to have to deal with that. But it was the wrong stretch for us to deal with it, because we played four really good teams this past week.
“It's been a lot of adversity, but I'm really proud. We are going to have to beat teams like this. It also shows that we're not far off and if Mount Michael is the No. 1 team, which I think they are, then we're pretty close. Because this is a hard place to play.”
There might have been 100 there, but Mount Michael’s crackerbox still was louder than anywhere else yours truly has been this season.
“In our small gym you can still have a great environment, and that was,’’ Spooner said.
Elkhorn High (5-3)......................11 6 16 15—48
Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-0)......16 5 17 12—50
EH: Colton Uhing 20, Caden Reynolds 12, Drew Christo 8, Dawson Kline 3, Jack Buddecke 2, Dane Petersen 2, Trevor Bills 1.
EMM: Airan Lopez 12, Kaleb Brink 11, Brad Bennett 9, Kuon Kuon 7, Joseph Chouinard 5, Kyle Pelan 4, Parker Hottovy 2.
Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52
Lucas Holden had the hot hand in Elkhorn North’s new gym, making seven of his eight 3-point shots for a season-high 25 points by the season scoring leader for the Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots (12-1).
They never shook free of the Wolves, who trailed by 10 at halftime but tied the game in the third quarter and trailed only 49-46 with three minutes left. And before Bohlen made his final 3, then added two free throws for an 8-point lead with 1:31 left.
Cam Foster, son of Adams Central coach Zac Foster, was in foul trouble but had six of his 15 points in the final 3:15 to help the victory.
Wolves coach Andy King, who had been Josh Luedtke’s longtime assistant at Omaha Creighton Prep, is starting two sophomores and three juniors in contrast to the Patriots starting four seniors. That experience difference showed at times, but the Wolves – who were in the pre-Christmas ratings – have promise.
Junior guard Brandon Orgilbold had a personal 9-point run in the third quarter to keep the Wolves in the game and finished with a team-high 19. Paxon Piatkowski, a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose dad is former Husker Troy Piatkowski (and uncle is former NBAer Eric Piatkowski), was 4-of-6 coming off the bench for nine points.
Elkhorn North has an eclectic schedule, in part because it’s a new school and because their league, the Eastern Midlands Conference, is down to six schools. Its next games are at home Thursday against two-time defending Class C-2 champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Saturday in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs against the Bluffs’ Lewis Central.
Adams Central (12-1).......18 15 7 17—59
At Elkhorn North (3-6)......13 10 14 15—52
AC: Lucas Bohlen 25, Cam Foster 15, Tyler Slechta 11, Dante Boelhower 5, Jacob Eckhardt 3.
EN: Brandon Orgilbold 19, Paxon Piatkowski 9, Ryan Harrahill 7, Cole Dryak 6, Nathan Cunningham 6, Carson Ripley 2, Luke Tillman 2.