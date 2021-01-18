Pospisil: Moving this year's basketball tourneys out of Lincoln should be an option

Safety and health, a given. Best experience for the teams, a given. Maximizing attendance, certainly a given.
How the Nebraska School Activities Association blends those priorities — and I listed them in justifiable order — for this year’s state basketball tournaments will be known better at Thursday’s NSAA monthly board meeting. Jon Dolliver, the NSAA’s tournament director, said Sunday that he will be presenting options to the board.
Could basketball follow volleyball and wrestling in expanding the tournaments from three days to four? It’s an option, he said.
Could it be played only in Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center? It’s an option, he said.
Now this is me daring to say it, but moving it out of Lincoln for one year shouldn’t be off the table, either.
Much of what the NSAA does, Dolliver said, will depend on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department’s directed health measures. Anyone who’s followed along knows Lancaster County’s DHMs have been more restrictive than those from the Governor’s Office.
The state’s most recent DHM (which Omaha/Douglas County is following) is allowing 75% indoor capacity for games. The NSAA has set a 50% capacity guideline for its schools. But Lancaster County is 25% with a limit of 2,000 — and for games at high schools, two spectators per participant.
If Lancaster County doesn’t budge when it revisits the current DHM that expires Jan. 31, the NSAA will be hard-pressed — and financially squeezed — to hold the girls and boys basketball tournaments in Lincoln. There needs to be 50% capacity allowed for the tournaments to break even.
How about Omaha?
There seems to be only one conflict in dates for the CHI Health Center, March 6 for the girls finals, when the Creighton men host Butler. Could that game move back a day?
UNO’s Baxter Arena is open both weeks. Sokol Arena, the cozier home of Creighton’s women, could host at least the third-place games.
Another possibility being floated is to play first-round games, maybe semifinals, too, at home sites, then bring the tournament finals to Lincoln because they would be shown on NET. That should be the last resort.
Only once has the NSAA changed its postseason format while the basketball season was underway. It was in 1942-43 because of World War II gas rationing, and it was the decision of the NSAA’s Representative Assembly rather than its board or Executive Director O.L. Webb.
The state tournament went from four classes to two, with A and B combined into a new Class A and C and D — those schools with fewer than 175 boys in three grades — combined into a new Class B. Each class qualified eight for state. Lincoln High won Class A. Humphrey St. Francis beat 1942 Class C winner Culbertson for the Class B title.
Which direction, and at whose direction, will the state tournaments go? Thursday will be only the starting point.
National ratings
Top 10 No. 1 Millard North was 18th as of Friday in MaxPreps’ national ratings. Oak Hill Academy, the Mustangs’ Feb. 13 opponent at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island, vaulted to No. 4. The Warriors are 10-0 by their count, 4-0 by MaxPreps'.
Florida’s Montverde and IMG are ranked 1 and 2 by MaxPreps, with Sunrise Christian from Kansas — Bellevue West’s opponent at the HHC — third. The Buffaloes are 8-1. USA Today hasn’t released its first ratings of the season.
In games Monday on ESPNU, Oak Hill plays iSchool of Lewisville, Texas, at noon followed by IMG-Sunrise at 2.
A football note: Class A champion Omaha Westside was fifth in USA Today’s Plains Region final rankings.
Our ratings
Top 10/Class A: Millard West returns at No. 9 after holding then-No. 10 Grand Island to 26 points and national top-50 junior Isaac Traudt to seven in a 53-26 road win. Millard West coach Bill Morrison said Traudt got only two good looks at the basket, and one was on an inbounds play. Gretna enters at No. 10. Lincoln Southeast exits for a 69-62 loss at Omaha Benson.
Class B: Elkhorn North, despite its 4-7 record, returns at No. 10 after winning 68-62 at then-No. 8 Aurora and taking the Huskies’ ratings spot.
Other classes: With much of Friday’s schedule and some of Thursday’s snowed out, there was not much movement. Yutan returns at No. 10 in C-2, and Wallace is a ratings newcomer at No. 10 in D-2 with its 10-2 start.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Millard North at Omaha Central, Lincoln East at Kearney. Friday: Omaha Westside at Omaha Creighton Prep, Gretna at Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star, Papio South at Papillion-La Vista. Saturday: North Star at Grand Island, Gretna at Papio South, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast.
Class B — Tuesday: Elkhorn at Lincoln Christian. Thursday: Waverly at Wahoo, Kearney Catholic at Aurora, Hastings at Beatrice. Friday: Alliance at Ogallala, Norris at Bennington, Waverly at Platteview.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan, Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville at Douglas County West, Pierce at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday: Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Christian, Oakland-Craig at North Bend, Amherst at Gibbon. Friday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Wayne. Saturday: Grand Island Central Catholic at Adams Central.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: BRLD at Wakefield, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Creighton, Wallace at Dundy County-Stratton. Friday: BRLD at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Lincoln Parkview at Mead, Bennington at Nebraska City Lourdes, BDS at McCool Junction. Thursday: McCool at Osceola. Friday: Elm Creek at Pleasanton, Walthill at Ponca. Saturday: Pleasanton at Kenesaw.
Class D-2 — Friday: Mullen at Gordon-Rushville. Saturday: Silver Lake at Loomis.
Conference tournaments: River Cities, semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Saturday at Sokol Arena; SPVA, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at North Platte Community College; Panhandle, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Hay Springs; Goldenrod, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at St. Paul.
Nebraska Prep Classic, Saturday at Sokol Arena: Boys Town boys vs. Harlan (Iowa), 8 a.m.; Wahoo Neumann girls vs. Harlan, 9:20; Neumann boys vs. Treynor (Iowa), 10:40; River Cities Conference girls final, noon; River Cities boys final, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland-Craig girls vs. Norris, 2:50; Oakland-Craig boys vs. Tri Center (Iowa). 4:10; Sioux City Heelan girls vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 5:30; North Bend boys vs. Glenwood (Iowa), 6:50; North Bend girls vs. Glenwood, 8:10; Council Bluffs St. Albert boys vs. Norris, 9:30.
Other notes
Omaha Bryan postponed its Friday game at Benson, and its scheduled Saturday home game with Creighton Prep will be made up Feb. 13 because of COVID-19 concerns that also postponed Saturday’s game at Lincoln Pius X. Prep canceled its Feb. 13 game at Kansas City Rockhurst. Douglas County West, which played last Tuesday, needed to postpone Saturday’s game at Wahoo for virus reasons and has two games scheduled this week.
Nebraska Prep Classic: Eleven games are on tap Saturday at Sokol Arena in a showcase event put together by Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel, including the River Cities Conference girls (noon) and boys (1:30) championship games. Eight of the games match Nebraska against Iowa. “These are big sacrifices by (school) administrations to move these games to this event for the benefit of kids,” Krehbiel said
For the record: Bennington’s school district has bond money available but has not bought the land for a second high school, as last week's column said.