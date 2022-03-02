Pospisil: Multiple overtimes headline Nebraska Class A district finals

One game to triple overtime, another to double overtime.

And the No. 4 seed in districts going to state as a wild card.

Wednesday was the normal expect-anything ending to Class A’s districts. Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln Northeast played not one, but two scoreless overtimes, before the Junior Jays qualified for state for the ninth consecutive year. Elkhorn South rocked Omaha Central in the Eagles’ nest, but the loss won’t keep Central from going to state in Eric Behrens’ last year before he becomes athletic director at the new Omaha Westview.

And at Gretna, seniors Grant Jansen and Brayden Chaney took the Dragons to the finish line in a 59-54 double overtime victory over Lincoln Southwest.

Projected pairings for Tuesday’s first-round games at Pinnacle Bank Arena are Millard North-Elkhorn South at 1:30 p.m., Gretna-Central at 3:15, Bellevue West-Lincoln Pius X at 6 and Omaha Westside-Prep at 7:45.

With coach Brad Feeken battling a rare form of cancer, the emotion was even higher for Gretna for its final. The Dragons wanted it for their coach.

“After we heard at the beginning of the year what he was going through, it became our goal to make a run at this," Chaney said.

The bench player made the final four points for the No. 4 Dragons (18-6) while Jensen, a burly 6-4 post, had a team-high 19 points. Four came in the fourth quarter, then he was 5-of-6 at the line in the overtimes.

Sophomore guard Alex Wilcoxson put Gretna ahead to stay with a free throw for a 51-50 lead, then Jansen followed with two more. The lead grew to five before Southwest finally scored. And then a backcourt steal by Grant Mielak that he got to Rylan Smith made it 55-54 with 36 seconds left.

By then, Southwest’s all-time leading scorer, Ben Hunzeker, had fouled out with 23 points. It was his seven-point burst to open the third quarter that finally sparked an offense held to 14 points in the first half, and the last three came on Mielak’s 3 before the buzzer.

Wilcoxson and fellow sophomore guard Landon Pokorski each had 11 point for Gretna, with 6-5 junior Jeff Rozelle getting a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lincoln Southwest (16-8).....8 6 15 14 4 7—54

At Gretna (18-6).................13 8 15 7 4 12—59

LSW: Ben Hunzeker 23, Grant Mielak 9, Lukas Helms 8, Rylan Smith 7, Jamison Focht 3, Aidan Welch 2, Bhan Buom 2.

G: Grant Jansen 19, Landon Pokorski 11, Alex Wilcoxson 11, Jeff Rozelle 10, Brayden Chaney 5, Alec Wilkins 2, Mason Goldman 1.

Other results

District A-2 — Omaha Westside 90, Lincoln East 61: Reggie Thomas had 19 points and Chandler Meeks 18 for the No. 2 Warriors (24-2)

