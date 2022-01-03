Pospisil: Multiple ranked matchups await in high school boys basketball in 2022

The first month of the season is in the books, so what’s next?
A rematch of Omaha Westside and Bellevue West, which met in the Metro Conference holiday tournament final, can’t happen until state, in all probability. They aren’t regular-season opponents.
Lincoln Northeast, the last undefeated team in Class A, barely escaped with the Heartland Conference championship against Lincoln Pius X and those teams play again — on Saturday.
Millard North is done with Westside until the postseason, but the Mustangs will have to play every other team in the new Top 10 in the next two months.
What impact will transfers make on Bellevue West and Grand Island? Eligible starting this week are sophomore big man Jacob Arop for Bellevue West (9-2), coming from Omaha South and senior guard Andy Poss for Grand Island (2-5), coming from St. Paul. Arop is the younger brother of UNO’s Akol Arop.
Omaha Skutt has broken out front in Class B, but the undefeated SkyHawks could see current No. 2 and preseason favorite Omaha Roncalli twice in the next 15 days, starting Friday on the Crimson Pride’s court.
Grand Island Central Catholic and Doniphan-Trumbull could be the last game of the season to match undefeated teams. The Class C-2 powers meet in Doniphan on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after GICC hosts Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic on Friday night.
The other undefeated teams are Wayne in C-1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in C-2, Sandhills Valley in D-1 and Wynot, Potter-Dix and Nebraska Lutheran in D-2.
Mark your calendars for these key games:
Class A — Pius at Northeast, Saturday; Millard North at Northeast, Jan. 15; Omaha Central at Millard North, Jan. 18; Omaha Creighton Prep at Westside, Jan. 21; Millard North at Bellevue West, Jan. 27; Prep at Bellevue West, Jan. 29; Prep at Northeast, Feb. 5; Central at Westside, Feb. 11; Millard North at Prep, Feb. 15; Bellevue West at Central, Feb. 18; Prep at Central, Feb. 19.
Class B — Roncalli at Platteview, Tuesday; Skutt at Roncalli, Friday; Pius at Skutt, Jan. 25.
Class C-1 — Kearney Catholic at Grand Island Central Catholic, Friday; Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Jan. 11; Platteview at Wahoo, Jan. 14; Sidney at Ogallala, Jan. 14; Wayne at Wahoo, Jan. 24.
Class C-2 — GICC at Doniphan-Trumbull, Saturday.
Class D-1 — Howells-Dodge at Mead, Jan. 15.
Class D-2 — Falls City Sacred Heart at Nebraska City Lourdes, Feb. 18.
Tournaments/showcase events: Mudecas, Jan. 10 through 15 in Beatrice; Nebraska Prep Classic, Jan. 22 at Sokol Arena; Heartland Hoops Classic, Feb. 12 at Heartland Center, Grand Island.
Shot clock thoughts
Watching Fremont guard Taylor McCabe standing in place to dribble out the final minute of the Heartland girls final was in stark contrast to the next day’s Millard South-Omaha Central game.
In that Metro final with the 35-second shot clock in trial use at Baxter Arena, there was nonstop action until the final seconds.
My reservations about the costs and operational logistics remain, especially for smaller schools, but I’d now encourage the adoption of the shot clock for varsity games played in Class A as a starting point.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: The Metro and Heartland finishes are reflected in the ratings. Northeast will have its big chance to move up when it hosts Millard North.
Class B: Skutt, Roncalli, Platteview, Scottsbluff and ratings newcomers. Norris, Blair and Sidney were holiday tournament champions. Scottsbluff comes east to play Waverly on Monday and Norris on Tuesday.
Class C-1: Ashland-Greenwood doesn’t drop from No. 1 for its overtime loss to Roncalli in its home tournament. Wahoo, Kearney Catholic, Omaha Concordia, Wayne and ratings newcomers Clarkson/Leigh and Ogallala were tournament winners. Gordon-Rushville also enters after a runner-up finish to the host at Sidney’s Cabela Holiday Shootout.
Class C-2: GICC, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge, Freeman and ratings newcomers Norfolk Catholic and Wakefield all brought home first-place holiday tournament hardware.
Class D-1: Mead vaults from seventh to first for beating then-ranked C-1 Milford and C-2 Cross County before winning the Runza holiday tournament 47-41 over C-1 Wood River. The three opponents are a combined 22-6. North Platte St. Patrick’s, Kenesaw, Elgin/Pope John and Loomis also won holiday tournaments.
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart stays at No. 1 despite a 35-34 loss at Freeman. Wynot also was a holiday tournament winner.