Pospisil: Multiple ranked matchups await in high school boys basketball in 2022

The first month of the season is in the books, so what’s next?

A rematch of Omaha Westside and Bellevue West, which met in the Metro Conference holiday tournament final, can’t happen until state, in all probability. They aren’t regular-season opponents.

Lincoln Northeast, the last undefeated team in Class A, barely escaped with the Heartland Conference championship against Lincoln Pius X and those teams play again — on Saturday.

Millard North is done with Westside until the postseason, but the Mustangs will have to play every other team in the new Top 10 in the next two months.

What impact will transfers make on Bellevue West and Grand Island? Eligible starting this week are sophomore big man Jacob Arop for Bellevue West (9-2), coming from Omaha South and senior guard Andy Poss for Grand Island (2-5), coming from St. Paul. Arop is the younger brother of UNO’s Akol Arop.

Omaha Skutt has broken out front in Class B, but the undefeated SkyHawks could see current No. 2 and preseason favorite Omaha Roncalli twice in the next 15 days, starting Friday on the Crimson Pride’s court.